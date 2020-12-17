 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   Since I'm here, I might as well grab some gold teeth   (kcci.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he stole gold teeth from multiple businesses?  Did he get in Obama's time machine and travel to the old west?
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The legal definition of "Burglary tools" often seems pretty damn elastic at the convenience of the prosecution.  That law was intended to keep people from carrying specialized shiat that's of no use to Joe Normal - picks, pick guns, heavy breaking gear - shiat that's gonna be rare to see being lugged around legitimately unless you're a locksmith or something.  Now it's screwdrivers and flashlights.  It's pretty much a "Let's pile some more shiat on, burglary charges just aren't good enough" sack of crap.  Don't get me wrong, this guy was obviously burglarizing places, and probably obviously used the screwdriver and flashlight, but those aren't "burglary tools" it's some random shiat he brought along.   Save that crap for the people carrying serious outlaw gear, not for "Let's add 5 more years, the decrim of weed has the jails hurting for new bodies."  Just charge the chucklefark with burglary and sentence him, you don't need to add "Just because it gives the law and order crowd a hardon" lagniappe crap.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The legal definition of "Burglary tools" often seems pretty damn elastic at the convenience of the prosecution.  That law was intended to keep people from carrying specialized shiat that's of no use to Joe Normal - picks, pick guns, heavy breaking gear - shiat that's gonna be rare to see being lugged around legitimately unless you're a locksmith or something.  Now it's screwdrivers and flashlights.  It's pretty much a "Let's pile some more shiat on, burglary charges just aren't good enough" sack of crap.  Don't get me wrong, this guy was obviously burglarizing places, and probably obviously used the screwdriver and flashlight, but those aren't "burglary tools" it's some random shiat he brought along.   Save that crap for the people carrying serious outlaw gear, not for "Let's add 5 more years, the decrim of weed has the jails hurting for new bodies."  Just charge the chucklefark with burglary and sentence him, you don't need to add "Just because it gives the law and order crowd a hardon" lagniappe crap.


Hardware stores should be brought up on charges for providing these instruments of theft
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Don't get me wrong, this guy was obviously burglarizing places


"Burgling", dear. A burglar burgles. A bugler bugles. A boogaloo boy boogles boys, which we used to call buggery, so I can see how you might be confused.
 
