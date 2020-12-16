 Skip to content
Why yes, Cardinal Pell, there is a lot of smoke, and you're the one blowing it
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Pell seems to be suggesting that the two appeal court judges who upheld his conviction on child rape charges were paid off buy his enemies in the Vatican. There may also be a suggestion in this somewhere that the complainant and the first jury were corrupt as well.

Nothing to see here, folks. Just a hard working man of God and a victim of Fake News. The entire world is corrupt, and he is the only one we can trust.

/Sounds familiar
//Could be a libel case here
///Subs
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: So Pell seems to be suggesting that the two appeal court judges who upheld his conviction on child rape charges were paid off buy his enemies in the Vatican. There may also be a suggestion in this somewhere that the complainant and the first jury were corrupt as well.

Nothing to see here, folks. Just a hard working man of God and a victim of Fake News. The entire world is corrupt, and he is the only one we can trust.

/Sounds familiar
//Could be a libel case here
///Subs


This is Trump's legacy.  Expect this to be the new normal.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not like thee Cardinal Pell,
there wasn't reasonable doubt
as far as I can tell
you and your conspiracy theory
can go to hell.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: So Pell seems to be suggesting that the two appeal court judges who upheld his conviction on child rape charges were paid off buy by his enemies in the Vatican. There may also be a suggestion in this somewhere that the complainant and the first jury were corrupt as well.


FTFM

That was the quickest green I've ever got. Thanks, mods.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, even Dan Brown couldn't make a plot this good!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you cardinal.  You've been a role model for the "His Dark Materials."  If not in the original writing, at least in the direction and acting.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come Home (Cardinal Pell) - Tim Minchin
Youtube EtHOmforqxk
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for that poverty vow.

/ in other news....apparently chastity and celibacy are NOT the same thing. Chastity is total and celibacy has an asterisk...
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could make an obvious joke relating to subby's headline but I don't want to go there.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More tea, Vicar?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the thing, in a twisted way he might be telling the truth.   It is possible that powerful people in the church stopped protecting him because he started looking into the churches finances.

Doesn't make him any less of a kiddie diddler.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've met Cardinal Law and Cardinal Pell.
They seem cut from the same cloth.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stan unusual: I do not like thee Cardinal Pell,
there wasn't reasonable doubt
as far as I can tell
you and your conspiracy theory
can go to hell.


A slightly more reality-based analysis:
1. There was a reasonable case against him, which us why it went to trial and he was initially convicted.
2. There was obvious reasonable doubt, which is why the conviction was overturned.
3. In a sane world he'd be doing a long stretch, not for being a child rapist, but for decades of helping other child rapists get away with it.

Just because you're a complete arsehole doesn't mean you're guilty of everything.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's certainly plausible that his enemies in the Vatican were playing hardball over the financial inquiry; that place damn near invented the game. Also entirely plausible that this was a factor in his legal troubles. But the question then is whether in this scenario his enemies would've needed to *invent* misbehavior on his part, or just allow his past evil deeds to come to light. There may be inherent reasonable doubt in an uncorroborated 20-years-later "he said/he said," but TFA's "cleared of charges" is not how I would characterise the result here. I haven't seen any persuasive suggestion that Pell is actually innocent.

/to be fair I do get most of my news via Tim Minchin songs
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: It's certainly plausible that his enemies in the Vatican were playing hardball over the financial inquiry; that place damn near invented the game.


They didn't quite invent the game but they gained full control over it on Friday, 13 October 1307 when King Philip IV with the approval of the Pope tried to raid the Templars bank which was holding a fair amount of the gold and silver belonging to diocese, other royals and the Vatican.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dave2042: A slightly more reality-based analysis:
1. There was a reasonable case against him, which us why it went to trial and he was initially convicted.
2. There was obvious reasonable doubt, which is why the conviction was overturned.
3. In a sane world he'd be doing a long stretch, not for being a child rapist, but for decades of helping other child rapists get away with it.

Just because you're a complete arsehole doesn't mean you're guilty of everything.


The whole defence case was about the "solid obstacles", none of which was proven to be a significant barrier, so they stacked them up to make it seem like a vanishing probability that he could have done what was claimed. It was all about introducing doubt, because the complainant was a very credible witness. So yeah, the defence team did a good job, but the guy very likely was guilty, IMO.

You're right, though, about his actions in covering up crimes and limiting the church's liability.

I do wish they'd brought the "swimmers" case to trial, because there were more witnesses to that, though the crime was definitely on the lower end of the severity scale. Yet the victims were still badly damaged by the experience.

I recommend this book [Goodreads] if you want to know more. The guy is a lowlife.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A dead guy.
On a stick.
That never existed.

And it gets parlayed into a centuries old grift, involving money, rape, torture, and murder.

And nobody stops them


The ultimate organized criminal organization.

And nobody stops them

Because a dead guy.
On a stick.
That never existed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Here is the thing, in a twisted way he might be telling the truth.   It is possible that powerful people in the church stopped protecting him because he started looking into the churches finances.

Doesn't make him any less of a kiddie diddler.


He does make claims about others being targeted. Seems easy enough to investigate if the authorities wanted.
 
