(Outside Online)   A Bad....er....make that Cool Uncle's guide to dangerous gifts for kids   (outsideonline.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Agnes makes a handful of killer sleeping bags for kids that pair with any 20-inch-wide rectangular pad. They'll keep children comfortable down to 15 degrees...the biggest helpful hand you can extend as gift-giver may be with adult gear.

There's not a huge choice with smaller kid gear.  There's good bags, mind you, but typically, they're synthetic.  An adult-sized, down bag is just fine for the back country for a kid.

As a side note, in that photo of kids with sleeping bags, in the upper part, that looks like an older mode Kelty Lightyear 20 which is exactly what my son has used in the back country.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we got lawn darts as a gift...the dangerous kind! Yes, my brother and I threw them at each other with only mild injuries.

I injured more swinging a cast iron sprinkler around on a hose. Caught him right in the mouth. Good times....good times.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bought a beginners bow for our 8 yo grandson.  He's already got a Red Rider.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As a very young lad, my parents got me a real chemistry set. Not one of the weenee modern ones either. It was one of the 50's chemistry sets, that could set the basement on fire. Which I did.
 
6nome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gotta get Baby's First Assault Rifle so they can grow up to be good Proud Boys.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Knife-start safety training at 5-6. Totin' chip and real thing as a Wolf scout (7 or 8 years old)

Sleeping bag-6 or 7, but no serious cold until they are a little older.

Bow (and BB gun) 7 or 8 with full adult supervision, slacking off as needed.

It's not hard. You just have to adult.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Literally just bought that trampoline for my best friend's 2 year old.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Synthesizer plus powerful speakers surprisingly left off the list.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

offacue: Bought a beginners bow for our 8 yo grandson.  He's already got a Red Rider.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Knife-start safety training at 5-6. Totin' chip and real thing as a Wolf scout (7 or 8 years old)

Sleeping bag-6 or 7, but no serious cold until they are a little older.

Bow (and BB gun) 7 or 8 with full adult supervision, slacking off as needed.

It's not hard. You just have to adult.


We all had BB guns as kids.  We shot the shiat out of each other with them.  Spring-action, thankfully.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I gave one nephew a bow.

Gave a different nephew a camping hammock.  Which he lost by the next summer.

But kids these days are more into video games.  Which I suppose might still kill them, but it'll probably take longer.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like to keep it simple and give harmonicas to small acquaintances. While they are not directly dangerous, harmonicas can result in injury
 
JRoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When do you give a kid his first beer? 6 years old? 7 years old? 8?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No word on chainsaws or mauls?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: [Fark user image image 500x375]


Damn you.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hookers and blow.

/thanks, uncle steve!
 
