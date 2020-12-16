 Skip to content
 
(KTAR Phoenix)   Can we just name it the Sarlacc Pit now   (ktar.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why you carry microspikes.  Those things can save your arse.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: That's why you carry microspikes.  Those things can save your arse.


Southwest trails like this one and up in Arches are no-goes to me unless I'm packing spikes. Way too steep of drop-offs if the trail turns into a frozen slip & slide.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder was the last thing to go through his mind was...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I go out like that, I hope I have the presence of mind to scream and at least entertain the onlookers.

Goofy Scream - The Art of Skiing
Youtube bJGFfd6P-pk
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Phoenix man plunged to death...

Try cremating him - pretty soon he'll be good as new.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the Place Where People Find Out How Gravity, Heat and Cold Work.

Sorry this guy is dead, but ... nature ain't care.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if these people reappear 40 years later and they are properly retconned.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin's Ditch
Gould's Gulch
Coyne's Chasm
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Wonder was the last thing to go through his mind was...


His knees.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: If I go out like that, I hope I have the presence of mind to scream and at least entertain the onlookers.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bJGFfd6P​-pk?start=36]


I hope I have the presence of mind to do a frowning selfie with a thumbs down motion.  Probably wouldn't have enough time.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Grand Canyon is awe inspiring. Talking to a ranger he said lots of people break out in tears looking out on it. It really make you feel tiny.  People were all up on the edge taking pics.  I'm honestly surprised people falling over the edge isn't a daily occurrence with how risky people were.  I'd only get a good 5 feet from the edge myself, I didn't want to trip and go over.  I'd definitely recommend a visit there, it was amazingly beautiful.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: Only if these people reappear 40 years later and they are properly retconned.


It was only 20 years for the Return of the Jedi.

Speaking of which, I didn't realize the Arizona desert had canyons with mouths that come out of the ground and grab you. Way cooler than just falling into a big hole in the ground. Might make you seem more badass than your fans believe. And have to rely on 15 years of fan fiction to not make you look like a tool.

Real far ahead planning by Arizona.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gay guy I know was joking around with me about how he was gonna penetrate me, and I warned him that my netherhole resembled a small Sarlacc Pit. He did not know what a Sarlacc Pit was. I guess he really isn't my friend.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A word on the Grand Canyon.

I was in Colorado once.  And at one point I had to check the map to be sure that the river I was driving by was the mighty Colorado River.  You know, that thing that carved the Grand Canyon.  It looked more like a little stream.  There were rafters carrying their tubes to the next set of rapids.

I guess it was more impressive in the old days.

On a related note, driving through that part of CO, there were some REALLY high canyons that you can tall were carved out.  So, yeah, it really must have been something before.
 
crinz83
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A Phoenix man plunged to death

same way the ty-d-bol guy died
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is in a "fair-use" dispute with Disney after the comments section of her OnlyFans went viral.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone who falls in disappears for 37 years, and then they return fat and bald.
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Half of my family is from AZ.  I have been to the sarlacc pit a few times.  I have a book about all of the numerous deaths that have happened from people falling over the edge there.

Very interesting read.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only in the leap from the lion's head will he prove his worth.

He chose... poorly
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: A gay guy I know was joking around with me about how he was gonna penetrate me, and I warned him that my netherhole resembled a small Sarlacc Pit. He did not know what a Sarlacc Pit was. I guess he really isn't my friend.


PROTIP: he wasn't joking
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: phrawgh: Only if these people reappear 40 years later and they are properly retconned.

It was only 20 years for the Return of the Jedi.

Speaking of which, I didn't realize the Arizona desert had canyons with mouths that come out of the ground and grab you. Way cooler than just falling into a big hole in the ground. Might make you seem more badass than your fans believe. And have to rely on 15 years of fan fiction to not make you look like a tool.

Real far ahead planning by Arizona.


40, 20, it's all relative.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Plunged to his death" makes me think of what I had to do last taco Tuesday.
 
raulzero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How about calling it "Darwin's Divide"?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: The Grand Canyon is awe inspiring. Talking to a ranger he said lots of people break out in tears looking out on it. It really make you feel tiny.  People were all up on the edge taking pics.  I'm honestly surprised people falling over the edge isn't a daily occurrence with how risky people were.  I'd only get a good 5 feet from the edge myself, I didn't want to trip and go over.  I'd definitely recommend a visit there, it was amazingly beautiful.


Naaaaaaa.
Only entitled people want to be outside. I worked outside for most of my youth. F+-k being outside. I got a damn education so I can work indoors.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bluenovaman: The Grand Canyon is awe inspiring. Talking to a ranger he said lots of people break out in tears looking out on it. It really make you feel tiny.  People were all up on the edge taking pics.  I'm honestly surprised people falling over the edge isn't a daily occurrence with how risky people were.  I'd only get a good 5 feet from the edge myself, I didn't want to trip and go over.  I'd definitely recommend a visit there, it was amazingly beautiful.

Naaaaaaa.
Only entitled people want to be outside. I worked outside for most of my youth. F+-k being outside. I got a damn education so I can work indoors.


Same here but now at 60 i want to outside as much as possible and i find i hate people.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: waxbeans: bluenovaman: The Grand Canyon is awe inspiring. Talking to a ranger he said lots of people break out in tears looking out on it. It really make you feel tiny.  People were all up on the edge taking pics.  I'm honestly surprised people falling over the edge isn't a daily occurrence with how risky people were.  I'd only get a good 5 feet from the edge myself, I didn't want to trip and go over.  I'd definitely recommend a visit there, it was amazingly beautiful.

Naaaaaaa.
Only entitled people want to be outside. I worked outside for most of my youth. F+-k being outside. I got a damn education so I can work indoors.

Same here but now at 60 i want to outside as much as possible and i find i hate people.


Growing up in the midwest, i didn't know there were jobs mapping water sources in the mountains out west. Nor that one could work for the Ranger service or the BLM.
/30 years of IT work
// Someone oleae get me outside
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: The Grand Canyon is awe inspiring. Talking to a ranger he said lots of people break out in tears looking out on it. It really make you feel tiny.  People were all up on the edge taking pics.  I'm honestly surprised people falling over the edge isn't a daily occurrence with how risky people were.  I'd only get a good 5 feet from the edge myself, I didn't want to trip and go over.  I'd definitely recommend a visit there, it was amazingly beautiful.


Yeah, the ranger obviously forgot to mention that people's actual visits to the rim last like 5 minutes on average. They're more impressed with the lodge, the gift shop, the grocery store, anything but the Canyon. The vast majority of people don't hike down at all, even the short hour long hikes.

Now, the North Rim is a totally different story, there is none of that shiat to distract people. You go to the North Rim to really experience the Canyon. The farking veranda at the lodge alone is the best place I've ever been to sit, watch a sunset, and enjoy a beer... Since the lodge is right on the rim(Unlike at the South Rim), the view is unspoiled by pretty much anything...

nps.govView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The linked article headline is misleading.

He fell to his death OFF the trail.
 
g.fro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Only if these people reappear 40 years later and they are properly retconned.


I was really disappointed by that. For a moment, I thought they might be brave enough to just say "nope, he was just a mediocre bounty hunter who died like a biatch."
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: A word on the Grand Canyon.

I was in Colorado once.  And at one point I had to check the map to be sure that the river I was driving by was the mighty Colorado River.  You know, that thing that carved the Grand Canyon.  It looked more like a little stream.  There were rafters carrying their tubes to the next set of rapids.

I guess it was more impressive in the old days.

On a related note, driving through that part of CO, there were some REALLY high canyons that you can tall were carved out.  So, yeah, it really must have been something before.


Yeah, the Canyon wasn't carved by the river, that's fairly new in its lifespan. Earthquakes, frost heave, wind erosion, rockslides, etc. all carved the Canyon, the river just helped.

And just because the one spot you saw hundreds of miles upstream wasn't rough enough for you, it doesn't mean that the river isn't still active in the Canyon.

travel.mqcdn.comView Full Size


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: phrawgh: Only if these people reappear 40 years later and they are properly retconned.

It was only 20 years for the Return of the Jedi.

Speaking of which, I didn't realize the Arizona desert had canyons with mouths that come out of the ground and grab you. Way cooler than just falling into a big hole in the ground. Might make you seem more badass than your fans believe. And have to rely on 15 years of fan fiction to not make you look like a tool.

Real far ahead planning by Arizona.


Return of the Jedi came out in 2000?
 
petec
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: gunther_bumpass: If I go out like that, I hope I have the presence of mind to scream and at least entertain the onlookers.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bJGFfd6P​-pk?start=36]

I hope I have the presence of mind to do a frowning selfie with a thumbs down motion.  Probably wouldn't have enough time.


He only fell 80ft, yeah, no
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Over the Edge: Death in Grand Canyon
is a fascinating morbid read.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: A word on the Grand Canyon.

I was in Colorado once.  And at one point I had to check the map to be sure that the river I was driving by was the mighty Colorado River.  You know, that thing that carved the Grand Canyon.  It looked more like a little stream.  There were rafters carrying their tubes to the next set of rapids.

I guess it was more impressive in the old days.

On a related note, driving through that part of CO, there were some REALLY high canyons that you can tall were carved out.  So, yeah, it really must have been something before.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
