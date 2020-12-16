 Skip to content
(CBC)   German police are closing in on Dr. Evil   (cbc.ca) divider line
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I carry a few of those around in my pocket when I go out. Never know when you might run into a place that only has vending machines.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jesus. i remember reading about this one.
its a form of exercise in how pure and refined you can get your metal or something along those lines
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mohamed Remmo?  Not a great villain name for the inevitable movie.   Change it to Mo "The Moocher" Remmo and then you have a name that cuts glass.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

frankb00th: jesus. i remember reading about this one.
its a form of exercise in how pure and refined you can get your metal or something along those lines


As far as I can remember you are exactly right. It is a point of national pride on how pure they can refine the gold. Saw a show on Science Channel or similar on the processes involved. Pretty neat...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some of the counterfeits are already circulating, police said.

But are they really counterfeit if they're made from real gold?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

