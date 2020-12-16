 Skip to content
(CNN)   "She was demoted, doubted and rejected. Now, her work is the basis of the Covid-19 vaccine"   (cnn.com) divider line
    Hero  
posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2020 at 6:20 PM



21 Comments
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, this is a lady that deserves to be immortalized in marble. Or, a Tom Hanks movie.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like BioNTech is the vaccine to get.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She's probably shrill and bossy.
 
DVD
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The optimist would like to celebrate her incredible contributions in this field.  The cynic sitting next to him is looking for Russia to mount an antivaxxer campaign that centers her as the devil, along with Bill Gates as her secret henchman.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Science.

Is.

Cool.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
as or the Nobel Prize, the Chinese researcher who mapped the virus genome and shared it with the world needs a prize, too. And maybe a place in a democratic government where he can help to make genomes of various pathogens public, and make the mapping of viral genomes a priority.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I goitta say that's a smooth looking 65
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did she get promoted, validated and accepted? If not, we have a lot of work to do as a species.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Did she get promoted, validated and accepted? If not, we have a lot of work to do as a species.


Well, validated, surely.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how long the typical turnaround for a Nobel prize is but if anyone is deserving, it's her.
 
IDisME
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Now, this is a lady that deserves to be immortalized in marble. Or, a Tom Hanks movie.


I was thinking that wouldn't work for Tom Hanks, but I guess I was wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Given the current gov't in Hungary I can see why.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nevertheless, she persisted.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kbronsito: She's probably shrill and bossy.


Don't care.  Had vaccs.
 
algman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sorry, but if Goobers is your favorite candy, you are not qualified to win a Nobel prize.
 
lennavan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a great step forward for sure. But what if I told you mRNA vaccines like thus only works for a few years?  Or less?   No one knows only time will tell. Works f*cking great for at least 3 months we've proven. But we need it to last decades or longer.

It's not time to celebrate and hand out the prizes yet.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And thank you scientific researcher lady.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She's farking badass.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lennavan: It's a great step forward for sure. But what if I told you mRNA vaccines like thus only works for a few years?  Or less?   No one knows only time will tell. Works f*cking great for at least 3 months we've proven. But we need it to last decades or longer.

It's not time to celebrate and hand out the prizes yet.


Is this same standard for all Nobel laureates or just the women?
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: as or the Nobel Prize, the Chinese researcher who mapped the virus genome and shared it with the world needs a prize, too. And maybe a place in a democratic government where he can help to make genomes of various pathogens public, and make the mapping of viral genomes a priority.


Why??   She had it mapped BEFORE IT LEFT THE LAB

/DUCKS
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This makes me so immensely proud. The sad part is that the pattern is the same over and over again : the good people leave, the shiatty ones form a government.
 
