(Guardian)   Ghost boat washes ashore in Marshall Islands with over 1400lbs of cocaine aboard. Local officials researching how to charge a ghost with drug trafficking   (theguardian.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name is Casper, and he hides hide coke in mattresses that he self-brands and ships all over the world.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's a lot of ghost boats around these parts you know..."
"Hold me!"
"Only if you hold me first."
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the only reason you can see ghosts is because they are covered in coke
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nah. They'll turn it over to the CIA who will then sell it. All 700 lbs of it.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A boat?!
Maybe now the Skipper & Gilligan & the rest can finally get off the island!
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone who has stumbled onto CartelTok isn't surprised by this.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I found a $20 bill on the ground at a fair once and thought I was the luckiest person alive. THIS, however...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I FARKING LOVE COCAINE
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
heroin galore
Youtube o-vtFZAaTDY
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sell that stuff Marshall Islands...Then buy dirt to build bigger islands against global warming!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I prefer ghost ships

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Somewhere some drug kingpin is thinking to himself "Huh, Pedro was telling the truth.  Maybe we shouldn't have killed him."
 
