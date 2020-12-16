 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   Many nurses refuse covid vaccine because C) Texas
78
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is true among most health workers, but it depends on how you word the question.

A LOT don't want to be the test dummies and just want more information. As more get vaccinated, it switches from "I don't want it" to "Why don't I have it yet."

Give it time, the insatiable American appetite is just getting it's first bite of this.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dying yourself and spreading lethal virus to own the libs! What courage!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a new job then.
Out ya go.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pathetically sad and they should lose their jobs.  Maybe they'll reconsider when they're unemployed.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am scheduled to get mine Monday morning so I'm really getting a jab kick...
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More for the rest of us?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nation has undergone mass radicalization.  They know it might kill you, but it's more important to show allegiance with their tribe.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's correct with the test dummy statement.  The FDA says I can't get it due to allergies.  The CDC says "get it anyway."  So, do I trust the FDA and the testing that is going on or random folks in the CDC?  I think I will wait until they figure the random allergy issue is figured out.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are stupid people in all occupations. Surprising, I know.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The on-the-ground comments from a health care worker come as President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would not rush to get the COVID-19 vaccine in spite of encouragement from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been pointed in his recommendation that both Trump and President-elect Joe Biden get early doses of the vaccine to protect against coronavirus.

The same President who wanted them to rush development of the vaccine because he thought it would help his re-election chances?

So basically he's butthurt that they didn't roll these out on the timeline he demanded?
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dumski: Dying yourself and spreading lethal virus to own the libs! What courage!


Or, conversely:

"we, as healthcare workers/subject matter experts, realize this was a very-much rushed process and are hesitant to dive head-first, but only so long as the vaccine proves to be safe"

But you know, you're some guy on the internet, so I know who to believe.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the farking vaccine or lose your job.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: That's correct with the test dummy statement.  The FDA says I can't get it due to allergies.  The CDC says "get it anyway."  So, do I trust the FDA and the testing that is going on or random folks in the CDC?  I think I will wait until they figure the random allergy issue is figured out.


The FDA only says to consider holding off if you have a known history of severe allergies to one of the vaccine ingredients. And the CDC says that you can still get it, but need to consult with your own physician first. It's not a 'random allergy' issue.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: I am scheduled to get mine Monday morning so I'm really getting a jab kick...


Enjoy your monsterism.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TenJed_77: Take the farking vaccine or lose your job.


Calm down there, mister radical who has no idea what he's talking about, but read a biased headline from a second-party news source.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put them on the Covid ward for a couple of months.  See if they change their minds.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ill take theirs if they dont want it

The folks who were the real test subjects basically all thought they got the placebo it had such mild symptoms

sure the long term info isnt there yet but all things considered ill roll the dice
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The on-the-ground comments from a health care worker come as President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would not rush to get the COVID-19 vaccine in spite of encouragement from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been pointed in his recommendation that both Trump and President-elect Joe Biden get early doses of the vaccine to protect against coronavirus.

Trump's been tauting the vaccine for months now.  If he would just follow through with it and publically get vaccinated right off, who knows how many lives would be saved in the long run. But of course he throws away his shot.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rename the vaccine "The Trump Vaccine™" and the same people would be fighting inline. I love President Trump so much I've gotten it 17 times this week.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chrisclarkux: TenJed_77: Take the farking vaccine or lose your job.

Calm down there, mister radical who has no idea what he's talking about, but read a biased headline from a second-party news source.


How about a first-person source. Does that work for you, Sparky?

VARON: Well, gosh. Yesterday, I had a - not a fight, but, you know, I had a friendly argument with more than 50% of my nurses in my unit telling me that they will not get the vaccine. And, you know, of course, I pushed the concept that people should get vaccinated. And I asked, why not? And, you know, at the end of the day, like I have said before, coronavirus has become a political toy, and most of the reasons why most of my people don't want to get the vaccine are politically motivated.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: I am scheduled to get mine Monday morning so I'm really getting a jab kick...

Enjoy your monsterism.


It goes well with my magnum dong

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Pathetically sad and they should lose their jobs.  Maybe they'll reconsider when they're unemployed.


I'm guessing that right now, nurses can do just about anything and not lose their job
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: The on-the-ground comments from a health care worker come as President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would not rush to get the COVID-19 vaccine in spite of encouragement from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been pointed in his recommendation that both Trump and President-elect Joe Biden get early doses of the vaccine to protect against coronavirus.

Trump's been tauting the vaccine for months now.  If he would just follow through with it and publically get vaccinated right off, who knows how many lives would be saved in the long run. But of course he throws away his shot.


And we all know if this vaccine came out before the election, he would be begging people to get the new Trump Vaccine.

What a farking choad he is.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Ill take theirs if they dont want it

The folks who were the real test subjects basically all thought they got the placebo it had such mild symptoms

sure the long term info isnt there yet but all things considered ill roll the dice


I've never read a sentence more "twentysomething who describes their job role as being a 'creative' than this.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Time for a new job then.
Out ya go.


An excellent plan.  Let's fire 30 to 50% of our healthcare workers.  I'm sure we can get new replacements trained and hired over the next 5 to 10 years or so and we totally won't notice that they are gone.

How about a bunch of the families of blowhard politicians and the C-Suite of the pharmaceutical companies go first?   Joe Biden can even get his second dose before the inauguration. We can spare a couple thousand doses out of millions to protect Democracy.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dumski: Dying yourself and spreading lethal virus to own the libs! What courage!


In Texas, even the medical staff are Trumpanzees!
/expect bleeding, leeches and blistering and/or exorcism to be the limits of available medical procedures down there soon...
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: chrisclarkux: TenJed_77: Take the farking vaccine or lose your job.

Calm down there, mister radical who has no idea what he's talking about, but read a biased headline from a second-party news source.

How about a first-person source. Does that work for you, Sparky?

VARON: Well, gosh. Yesterday, I had a - not a fight, but, you know, I had a friendly argument with more than 50% of my nurses in my unit telling me that they will not get the vaccine. And, you know, of course, I pushed the concept that people should get vaccinated. And I asked, why not? And, you know, at the end of the day, like I have said before, coronavirus has become a political toy, and most of the reasons why most of my people don't want to get the vaccine are politically motivated.


Read article. Concerns over safety after having rushed process

but I'MALIBERALIFOLLOWMEDIAGUIDANCEUNWAVER​LINGLYFROMONETHATIAGREEWITH but also call myself a "free thinker"
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: The on-the-ground comments from a health care worker come as President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would not rush to get the COVID-19 vaccine in spite of encouragement from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been pointed in his recommendation that both Trump and President-elect Joe Biden get early doses of the vaccine to protect against coronavirus.

Trump's been tauting the vaccine for months now.  If he would just follow through with it and publically get vaccinated right off, who knows how many lives would be saved in the long run. But of course he throws away his shot.


Tout - to promote vocally
Taut - pulled tight
Taunt - make fun of
Taught - past tense of teach

Pedantic - detail oriented asshole.  See stray_capts.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

godxam: PaulRB: Pathetically sad and they should lose their jobs.  Maybe they'll reconsider when they're unemployed.

I'm guessing that right now, nurses can do just about anything and not lose their job


Let's just see them walk into the hospital and say fark this face mask shiat.  I'm not doing it.  Be sure to video the whole process.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TenJed_77: Take the farking vaccine or lose your job.


Darwin will sort this out for us in short order.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stray_capts: kevinatilusa: The on-the-ground comments from a health care worker come as President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would not rush to get the COVID-19 vaccine in spite of encouragement from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been pointed in his recommendation that both Trump and President-elect Joe Biden get early doses of the vaccine to protect against coronavirus.

Trump's been tauting the vaccine for months now.  If he would just follow through with it and publically get vaccinated right off, who knows how many lives would be saved in the long run. But of course he throws away his shot.

Tout - to promote vocally
Taut - pulled tight
Taunt - make fun of
Taught - past tense of teach

Pedantic - detail oriented asshole.  See stray_capts.


Thanks, I feel like I've been taut something today.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nurse get into the field because it's a dealing with people field, most of the training is based around not deviating from what the doctors say and not diagnose anything. yes some get into it because they are science minded but it's not the majority by far. they have more knowledge on the medical field then most but are not really good at using that knowledge in my personal experience. too many lately stopped trusting the real doctors and now trust the internet / conspiracy nutcase. since they operate on "trust in person X opinion" instead of logic/science you get the mass of anti-vaxx nurse we have right now.

Cult leader next door used to be a nurse now she peddles crystals and life advice. lady worked years in a hospital doubts that cells exist for real and think "energy" is what gets us going.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Subtonic: Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: I am scheduled to get mine Monday morning so I'm really getting a jab kick...

Enjoy your monsterism.

It goes well with my magnum dong

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


I was in a fraternity in college and more than one guy had a conspicuous box of magnum condoms sitting around which basically made them the target of jokes.  "Jeez, there's like an inch of dust on this thing.  Do you ever use these things or do you just never hook up?"
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, after a lot of them retire or die from C-19, there'll be a well-paying large market in TX for nurses?

Oh, and it gets worse, since the nurses will probably be Democratic voters....
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: TenJed_77: Take the farking vaccine or lose your job.

Darwin will sort this out for us in short order.


If only it just killed creepy science-denying nimrods, I would agree, but unfortunately, others will die because of this BS.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be best if not all medical professionals  get the first available vaccine.  If some get the second or third vaccine, we don't risk some long term side effect wiping out the profession next year

I bet you didn't think that Airplane! was educational, but there were lessons to be learned from it

Airplane! Don't Eat the Fish!
Youtube DkGR65CXaNA
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: It might be best if not all medical professionals  get the first available vaccine.  If some get the second or third vaccine, we don't risk some long term side effect wiping out the profession next year

I bet you didn't think that Airplane! was educational, but there were lessons to be learned from it

[YouTube video: Airplane! Don't Eat the Fish!]


That's why I had the lasagna.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chrisclarkux: FlashHarry: chrisclarkux: TenJed_77: Take the farking vaccine or lose your job.

Calm down there, mister radical who has no idea what he's talking about, but read a biased headline from a second-party news source.

How about a first-person source. Does that work for you, Sparky?

VARON: Well, gosh. Yesterday, I had a - not a fight, but, you know, I had a friendly argument with more than 50% of my nurses in my unit telling me that they will not get the vaccine. And, you know, of course, I pushed the concept that people should get vaccinated. And I asked, why not? And, you know, at the end of the day, like I have said before, coronavirus has become a political toy, and most of the reasons why most of my people don't want to get the vaccine are politically motivated.

Read article. Concerns over safety after having rushed process

but I'MALIBERALIFOLLOWMEDIAGUIDANCEUNWAVER​LINGLYFROMONETHATIAGREEWITH but also call myself a "free thinker"


Found the QAnon troll.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chrisclarkux: Read article. Concerns over safety after having rushed process


I did read the article. Three times, as a matter of fact. The only bit about people not wanting to take the vaccine is the bit I quoted, which indicates that it's political. Nowhere in the interview transcript does he mention "concerns over safety after having rushed process."
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: That's correct with the test dummy statement.  The FDA says I can't get it due to allergies.  The CDC says "get it anyway."  So, do I trust the FDA and the testing that is going on or random folks in the CDC?  I think I will wait until they figure the random allergy issue is figured out.


You should learn what adjuvants do.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: chrisclarkux: FlashHarry: chrisclarkux: TenJed_77: Take the farking vaccine or lose your job.

Calm down there, mister radical who has no idea what he's talking about, but read a biased headline from a second-party news source.

How about a first-person source. Does that work for you, Sparky?

VARON: Well, gosh. Yesterday, I had a - not a fight, but, you know, I had a friendly argument with more than 50% of my nurses in my unit telling me that they will not get the vaccine. And, you know, of course, I pushed the concept that people should get vaccinated. And I asked, why not? And, you know, at the end of the day, like I have said before, coronavirus has become a political toy, and most of the reasons why most of my people don't want to get the vaccine are politically motivated.

Read article. Concerns over safety after having rushed process

but I'MALIBERALIFOLLOWMEDIAGUIDANCEUNWAVER​LINGLYFROMONETHATIAGREEWITH but also call myself a "free thinker"

Found the QAnon troll.


I do get a kick out of the QAnon followers who call themselves "free thinkers".

I mean they blindly follow a guy named Q for God sake. Q could tell them to eat horse shiat and they would.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I got my RN! I have the vanity license plate to prove it on my Chevy Traverse! This means I'm highly educated and I've also done extensive research on my own time into vaccines on the internet. I'm not taking it.

Unless the hospital requires me to.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chrisclarkux: Dumski: Dying yourself and spreading lethal virus to own the libs! What courage!

Or, conversely:

"we, as healthcare workers/subject matter experts, realize this was a very-much rushed process and are hesitant to dive head-first, but only so long as the vaccine proves to be safe"

But you know, you're some guy on the internet, so I know who to believe.


As someone with pretty good first-hand knowledge, I can say that it is more political / ideological that science / knowledge.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There was a much bigger pandemic of brain poisoning in America that led to this pandemic being so unnecessarily deadly
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Trump's been tauting the vaccine for months now.  If he would just follow through with it and publically get vaccinated right off, who knows how many lives would be saved in the long run. But of course he throws away his shot.


And were he among the first to be vaccinated you'd say, Trump pushes old ladies and diabetic minorities to the back of the line so he can remain healthy enough to play/cheat at golf".
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Herb Utsmelz: chrisclarkux: FlashHarry: chrisclarkux: TenJed_77: Take the farking vaccine or lose your job.

Calm down there, mister radical who has no idea what he's talking about, but read a biased headline from a second-party news source.

How about a first-person source. Does that work for you, Sparky?

VARON: Well, gosh. Yesterday, I had a - not a fight, but, you know, I had a friendly argument with more than 50% of my nurses in my unit telling me that they will not get the vaccine. And, you know, of course, I pushed the concept that people should get vaccinated. And I asked, why not? And, you know, at the end of the day, like I have said before, coronavirus has become a political toy, and most of the reasons why most of my people don't want to get the vaccine are politically motivated.

Read article. Concerns over safety after having rushed process

but I'MALIBERALIFOLLOWMEDIAGUIDANCEUNWAVER​LINGLYFROMONETHATIAGREEWITH but also call myself a "free thinker"

Found the QAnon troll.

I do get a kick out of the QAnon followers who call themselves "free thinkers".

I mean they blindly follow a guy named Q for God sake. Q could tell them to eat horse shiat and they would.


They've been doing it without being told to for years.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why don't conservatives form their own health system? Anti-vax nurses, pharmacists who won't fill prescriptions, Scott Atlas, hydroquinone advocates - why should they waste their time among the sheep when they are so much smarter?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't know of any hospital that allows employees to not get a yearly flu shot if they work in care areas. Some RNs are even given forced leave  if they miss the deadline to get their flu shot and not allowed to work until they get the shot. After a few million vaccines are given there will be no reason for all health care workers from getting one or no longer working in care areas.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Take the farking vaccine or lose your job.


There is a shortage of healthcare workers right now, so that option unfortunately is not really a good idea.
 
