(Drew Magary)   Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you the 2020 Hater's Guide To The Williams-Sonoma Catalog   (defector.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, the Williams-Sonoma catalog IS often hilarious in its absurdity and absolute lack of anything remotely looking like self-awareness. It perfectly encapsulates the brand and those who get the catalog as a serious exercise in commerce.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm Talkie!  Talkie Toaster.  Talkie's the Name, Toasting's the game.  Does anyone want any toast?"
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have my Vitamix when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 850x653]

"I'm Talkie!  Talkie Toaster.  Talkie's the Name, Toasting's the game.  Does anyone want any toast?"


I wasn't familiar with SMEG apart from Red Dwarf, so I googled it. Here's one of the first results (a $10,000 stove).
https://www.williams-sonoma.com/m/prod​ucts/smeg-fab-28-dolce-and-gabanna-mai​olica-collection-range-36-inch/
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes.  We *all* knew the farking Macaroons would be available right after the episode and indeed they were.  And yes, I bought some for my son's stocking because he's 10 and insane for Baby Yoda.

You may now point a laugh at me.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: You can have my Vitamix when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.


I bought mine from WS back when there was one in my area and it presented easy but practical gifts.  Everything I bought from there got heavy, heavy use.  Anyhow, I did some checking and the same mixer at restaurant supply was the exact same price.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*sensible chuckle*

/$60 per macaroon
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can all go fark yourselves.  I'm being buried with my WS fish spatula.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The author is my goddamned spirit animal.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had me at "Oh hey guys, I just disrupted the beer coozie sphere with my new product, the TABLACTITE NARNIA LION."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"f*ck them catalogs"
 
sotua
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: You can all go fark yourselves.  I'm being buried with my WS fish spatula.


I still have the WS silicone spatulas I bought 15 years ago.
 
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 850x653]

"I'm Talkie!  Talkie Toaster.  Talkie's the Name, Toasting's the game.  Does anyone want any toast?"

I wasn't familiar with SMEG apart from Red Dwarf, so I googled it. Here's one of the first results (a $10,000 stove).
https://www.williams-sonoma.com/m/prod​ucts/smeg-fab-28-dolce-and-gabanna-mai​olica-collection-range-36-inch/


Bro, do you even hyperlink?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yes.  We *all* knew the farking Macaroons would be available right after the episode and indeed they were.  And yes, I bought some for my son's stocking because he's 10 and insane for Baby Yoda.

You may now point a laugh at me.


Where would we start - perhaps at the misspelling of "macaron?"

/ I keed, I keed.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sotua: ChimpMitten: You can all go fark yourselves.  I'm being buried with my WS fish spatula.

I still have the WS silicone spatulas I bought 15 years ago.


I am also a big fan of the W&S silicone spatulas (the stainless handles are gorgeous) and the proud owner of several of their quite reasonably priced oven mitts.

You can buy good quality, affordable products from a company and still laugh at the absurdity of their more esoteric "halo" offerings.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just found this while cleaning the basement last week
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've had this tin for, must be close to 30 years. I kept art pencils in it. There are still some in there.

Not personalized, but sticker price says 19.50. I think my mom got it as a gift. I remember thinking they ruined perfectly good chocolate.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A lot of words to say "I'm in the 99% and I'm bitter about it!".

/Everything is a Standard Rich Person Move.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: A lot of words to say "I'm in the 99% and I'm bitter about it!".

/Everything is a Standard Rich Person Move.


Yes, the 99% hates them for their freedoms. That must be it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 850x653]

"I'm Talkie!  Talkie Toaster.  Talkie's the Name, Toasting's the game.  Does anyone want any toast?"


The perfect gift for one's mother.

"I got you some smeg, Ma!"
 
strapp3r
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's pair SMEG and food products
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Actually want to buy all their GHETTO GASTRO products.
 
BRobably_Not
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Smeg? Really? Smeg? That has got to be single most horrible name for a product! Am I right, ladies?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think Campbell's soup would like a word
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo: ArkPanda: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 850x653]

"I'm Talkie!  Talkie Toaster.  Talkie's the Name, Toasting's the game.  Does anyone want any toast?"

I wasn't familiar with SMEG apart from Red Dwarf, so I googled it. Here's one of the first results (a $10,000 stove).
https://www.williams-sonoma.com/m/prod​ucts/smeg-fab-28-dolce-and-gabanna-mai​olica-collection-range-36-inch/

Bro, do you even hyperlink?


Yes, but Fark defeated me again.

BTW, the matching range hood is $5,000.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More important, look at that price again. That's $65 for slice-and-bake cookies. I can get a tube of Pillsbury slice-and-bakes at the Big Y for three bucks. Oh but let's have a look at the ELITE flavors W-S is offering as an alternative:

Massachusetts/Connecticut-like typing detected.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My colleague at work made her own light blue macarons as she was similarly inspired by The Mandalorian to do so. They were delicious. She spent about $10 on ingredients tops and made a shiat-ton of them. I told her WS was selling them for $50/dozen and I thought her head was going to explode.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This spatula was designed and handcrafted by Moldovan metal smiths specializing in meteoric iron and wood harvested from the last grove of rosewood remaining in Brazil.

/just kidding it's a random piece of crap we acquired off an abandoned Big Lot's truck but we're still going to sell it for $650 because hey why not you're stupid rich
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: You can have my Vitamix when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.


Got one myself, but it's not that great. Yes it's a powerful blender, but you can't take the bottom off the jar, so if you make anything in it that isn't liquid and runny (such as nut butters, sauces, etc.) you lose a whole lot of delicious product stuck between and beneath the blades.
And then of course to clean it, you have to put detergent in the blender and run it some more, before you wash it. So not that convenient.
My son-in-law has a plain old-fashioned bar blender that works just as well and is a lot more convenient to use.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What does this column have to do with sports?!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 850x653]

"I'm Talkie!  Talkie Toaster.  Talkie's the Name, Toasting's the game.  Does anyone want any toast?"

I wasn't familiar with SMEG apart from Red Dwarf, so I googled it. Here's one of the first results (a $10,000 stove).
https://www.williams-sonoma.com/m/prod​ucts/smeg-fab-28-dolce-and-gabanna-mai​olica-collection-range-36-inch/


10k is cheap for an AGA, a Nobel Prize-winning cooker, having received the prize from Alfred Nobel himself.

Yes, it's the stove I want.  Yes, my husband hates me.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Trying WAY too hard.

Every entry is basically "Cheaper versions of this appliance exist."
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
note: adblocker was not blocking much in the way of advertising, and no request to disable, which is when I whitelist the site. Sorta funny, too.
 
