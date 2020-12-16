 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Merry Christmas you Filthy Animals, It's Glitterbomb 3.0 Time   (youtube.com) divider line
26 Comments
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody has to perfect a dog shiat bomb in the same manner as this.  D-bag opens the box, glitter goes off, then small payload of dog crap is flung within a 10' radius.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's one or two Christmases away from Minority Report.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't these shown to be staged?
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Weren't these shown to be staged?


That was the bike seat guys
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could watch these all day.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many strippers were wrongfully accused that day
 
Boberella
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love Mark Rober, he's so wholesome on top of super smart and adorable.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he also give the footage and information to the police.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Weren't these shown to be staged?


Yes
 
ZenMechanic [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: scottydoesntknow: Weren't these shown to be staged?

Yes


I think a certain number were faked in 1.0 but not 2.0 or 3.0.  He removed the footage from 1.0 that was faked.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did he just admit to interfering with the mail?

Whoever knowingly and willfully obstructs or retards the passage of the mail, or any carrier or conveyance carrying the mail, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both.18 U.S. Code § 1701

Yes, it was the right thing to do to prevent the original scam, but is it legal?
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZenMechanic: Ecobuckeye: scottydoesntknow: Weren't these shown to be staged?

Yes

I think a certain number were faked in 1.0 but not 2.0 or 3.0.  He removed the footage from 1.0 that was faked.


Well I'm sorry, he cannot call himself a Dr.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm troubled by the amount of children in the clips that are being raised by these thieving pricks.  It'd be great to pair the glitter with a message like this as the alarm and countdown start going off:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Simon says "Don't steal".
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
so you gave this jerk 4 phones?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: so you gave this jerk 4 phones?


Well, he put a bullet through each one, so good luck trying to get a repair done on them now.
 
pacochu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What got me sad was when I heard what was a mother and son (the story about the package being taken in front of the police. The mother was raising a little thief of her own and the kid mention how it felt good to steal.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Biledriver: I'm troubled by the amount of children in the clips that are being raised by these thieving pricks.  It'd be great to pair the glitter with a message like this as the alarm and countdown start going off:
[Fark user image 850x478]
/Simon says "Don't steal".


Kids don't get to pick their parents. Petty thieves aren't the worst people who get to keep their kids.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We are very lucky that this guy isn't a villain.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That would be much cheaper and more satisfying if it was just a GPS tracker and a dude with a baseball bat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Woah ...biodegradable glitter? *paging Mariah Carey*
These guys put sooooo much effort into this it's insane.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had never heard of biodegradable glitter until this clip.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mark Rober has way too much time and money to waste on his hands but I can appreciate whatever the fark bizarre experimentation he's going for
Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder
Youtube hFZFjoX2cGg
 
silverjets
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Weak glitter "bomb".

It would be better if the unit was filled with 2 litres (about 1/2 a gallon) of the type of dye the use in bank dye packs and have nozzles all over the unit to spray it.

farking porch pirates.
 
suze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I vote for more skunk spray.
 
