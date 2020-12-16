 Skip to content
(StudyFinds)   Relax you're not working from home .... You're living at work 🍺   (studyfinds.org) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, home is upstairs and work is downstairs.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much truth. I work 20% longer hours than when I was going to the office.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, can I charge office space rental?  A little extra in the paycheck.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A dedicated office in the house is so nice, but it's tempting to move the business laptop to the wine cellar at times.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Living at work? Yeah, my Sunday hometeam football game got interrupted with some critical work stuff I had to figure out with a bit of a buzz on. Thank goodness for DVRs and energy drinks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PaulRB: So, can I charge office space rental?  A little extra in the paycheck.


You can in some cases claim a home office deduction on your taxes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Eric Idle - "Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life" - STEREO HQ
Youtube SJUhlRoBL8M
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 First WFH job was with probably the best team and boss of my life.  First day he says "You work from home so you get to choose your hours.  Any 12 hours of the day, it's your choice"

/the work sucked but my team and boss were amazing.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't drink, so...  It's lost on me.

However, I can speak to the whole "WFH all the time" thing.  The office is upstairs, and it has a door.
At 4:00PM I go off the VPN and I leave that room.  I literally treat the office like the actual office.

Since my personal workstation is in the same room, when I'm working there, I just don't even turn the chair around unless it's work hours.  The monitors are off.  I don't even look.
It seems to me that it's necessary to create the separation.  I don't think I could stand being on all the time.

I remember the good old days when working from home meant basically goofing off, and making sure my instant messenger was green most of the time.  It's not like that any more.  I have transitioned to working from home being no different than being in the office...  For the most part.  Stuff happens.
 
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: A dedicated office in the house is so nice, but it's tempting to move the business laptop to the wine cellar at times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been a "remote worker" since 2008. No shiat, I live at work. I tried to keep work in a separate room, but I have kids and pets, so that didn't last.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My housemate for the last couple of months while he was still here (he moved out last week) would add booze to his morning coffee, have a beer over lunch, then proceed to drink well into the night. Pretty sure WFH is turning him into an alcoholic.

Also sure a large chunk of that was that he wasn't buying his own weed, and would continually try to jump in when my partner and I would go out to the porch for a private toke (he also did this when he was getting his own stash too, but wouldn't use it unless one of us explicitly told him to contribute or GTFO)
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a very clear delineation - I have the home computer I use for shiatposting and the work computer I don't use at all
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo: bighairyguy: A dedicated office in the house is so nice, but it's tempting to move the business laptop to the wine cellar at times.

[Fark user image image 333x151]


Yeah, serious:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh. Ever gone out to lunch during your workday and had a drink with lunch? What's the difference?

Also, Ballmer Peak...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We're having an online town hall meeting in an hour.  We have been encouraged to crack a beer or two.

I love my company.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's way too accurate. I'm at work until I give up for the day and smoke a J... then it's MY time.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I miss driving a half hour into work.
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As of last Wednesday, you can replace "drink" with "Cyberpunk 2077" and it definitely applies to me. If work needs me to do something in the off-hours right at the moment, they'll have to figure out how to send it to me as a side-gig or I'm not doing it.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/approves
 
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo: bighairyguy: A dedicated office in the house is so nice, but it's tempting to move the business laptop to the wine cellar at times.

[Fark user image image 333x151]

Yeah, serious:
[Fark user image 425x318]


Man, I wish I could collect alcohol like that. Just like drinking it too damn much.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: I've been a "remote worker" since 2008. No shiat, I live at work. I tried to keep work in a separate room, but I have kids and pets, so that didn't last.


Sorry to hear that.  Having a dedicated space that's used for nothing other than work is nice.  But I also know it's a luxury and most people recently needing to work from home probably can't arrange.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I play golf 3 times a week... working just as much as ever
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo: bighairyguy: Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo: bighairyguy: A dedicated office in the house is so nice, but it's tempting to move the business laptop to the wine cellar at times.

[Fark user image image 333x151]

Yeah, serious:
[Fark user image 425x318]

Man, I wish I could collect alcohol like that. Just like drinking it too damn much.


I remember you and yes the Restraining Order is still in place

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I love being able to walk down the street from work for a burger and beer lunch, I consider it a nice part of the job.

I'm not giving it up cuz I work at home.

But I'm too lazy to grill a burger, so beer and leftovers. Since I don't have to walk back to work I nurse that beer all afternoon too, so I'm drinking slower.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 503x433]


I have done that far too often.  Far, far too often.

/ibs
 
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo: bighairyguy: Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo: bighairyguy: A dedicated office in the house is so nice, but it's tempting to move the business laptop to the wine cellar at times.

[Fark user image image 333x151]

Yeah, serious:
[Fark user image 425x318]

Man, I wish I could collect alcohol like that. Just like drinking it too damn much.

I remember you and yes the Restraining Order is still in place

[Fark user image 425x380]


Ha Ha! Joke's on you! I more closely resemble this Trailer Park Boys character:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've learned to put the beer in a coffee mug since we like video meetings so much.

"Hey Reject, what's that foam on your mustache?"
"It's a ummm.. cappuccino."
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 503x433]


I knew steklo was Trump's alt.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 503x433]


Lyndon Johnson used to hold staff meetings in there
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been WFH since April.  I like it.

No wasting time figuring out what office appropriate clothes to wear for the day (unless there is a zoom call), driving into work, staying a little later so the boss see me or coworkers see me.  So much wasted time that doesn't add to productivity or the profitability of the company. Psychologically, if you're forced to be in a place you don't want to be you're not gonna be that productive and you'll waste time surfing the internet, walking around talking to coworkers, etc.

At home?  I won't say I'm 100% all business, but the amount of time wasting is vastly cut down - get my work done and then the rest of my time is my own.  Before, I stayed in the office until maybe 6:30, 7pm, past 7 - now?  I'm done with my work by 4:30, 5... if it's not a super busy time.

I used to enjoy going into the office.  Now, I think it's stupid.  At least for my line of work with technology the way it is, I think the traditional office is stupid.
 
db2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's just the warmup round before you get out the heroin and PCP.
 
