 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   A strange TikTok trend that involves capturing seagulls with beach towels is sweeping the world. .♫And they flew, they flew so far away, they just flew, they flew all night and day they couldn't get away♫   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

171 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2020 at 2:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, a bunch of pictures that are all of the same person doing the same thing is definitely illustrative of a world-wide trend.

And I guess the Flock of Seagulls lyric is a solid enough choice, subby. I myself would have looked for a Jonathan Livingston Seagull quote, just because I think it's likely that it would have triggered far more people.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope a seagull poops on them
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do you want PETA?

Because this is how you get PETA.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We caught a seagull at the Jesey Shore some years back using a slice of bread and a box with stick and some string, like in a farking cartoon. Can't believe it worked, but it seems their greed is stronger than their suspicion. It tasted horrible.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's actually no such thing as a seagull.  Lots of kinds of gulls.  Herring gull, California gull, Silver gull etc.

But there is no bird called a seagull.


//Yes, 'm being "that guy."
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)" -- A Bad Lip Reading of The Empire Strikes Back
Youtube U9t-slLl30E


/Obligatory.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I myself would have looked for a Jonathan Livingston Seagull quote, just because I think it's likely that it would have triggered far more people.


It was morning, and the new sun sparkled gold across the ripples of a gentle sea (gull).
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Animal abuse. Cool.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: [smaller wall of text that normally gets me to laugh]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can't do it in the US, it violates the migratory bird treaty.
 
Magnus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You know what I'd like to see?  Someone capturing a person in a towel that feeds seagulls at the beach then beating that towel with hammers and soap-in-a-sock.  That's what I would like to see.

Stop feeding the gulls at the beach, you farking tourists.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.