 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)   Steve Hofstetter is Steel City AF (and a Farker)   (post-gazette.com) divider line
63
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1442 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 16 Dec 2020 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love Steve Hofstetter.

What's his fark handle?

/ I hope it's not something like Thin Cranium
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh so now I know why all my best lines are getting stolen.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.


Ooooh, please expand on this for us. Pretty, pretty, please.

/I'mma getting popcorn.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: What's his fark handle?


Kwami
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Oh so now I know why all my best lines are getting stolen.


I follow Mark Norman and he tweets a lot. Mostly real dad-joke level groaners. My suspicion is he's throwing out all this weak sauce so that his followers will then essentially workshop/re-write the original and turn it into something he can actually use.

Which is kinda brilliant I suppose....?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Love Steve Hofstetter.

What's his fark handle?

/ I hope it's not something like Thin Cranium


Bevets

/3horn
 
captainstudd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the videos I see of this guy are of him just fighting a heckler. I didn't know he does actual comedy. Is he funny?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: What's his fark handle?

Kwami


Did Kwami ever get his real doll?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve is an awesome writer.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Love Steve Hofstetter.

What's his fark handle?

/ I hope it's not something like Thin Cranium

Bevets

/3horn


That would be Hevets.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

[pbs.twimg.com image 749x801]


Yeah, when your mom gets home tonight you may not recognize her because I shaved her back.
I was just going to do her asshole but it all kinda connects.
 
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

captainstudd: All the videos I see of this guy are of him just fighting a heckler. I didn't know he does actual comedy. Is he funny?


Yeah, he's pretty funny. He uploads the heckler videos because it's something he excels at, and also because the Youtube algorithm eats up that kind of confrontational drama stuff. From what little I know about his attitude/politics, it's not surprising he's a Farker.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what if Steve Hofstetter's fark account is "I have Bo Burnham Gif  For That"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No Line For Beer: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

Ooooh, please expand on this for us. Pretty, pretty, please.

/I'mma getting popcorn.


If you are a whiny pussy, dont leave the house.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: Marcos P: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Love Steve Hofstetter.

What's his fark handle?

/ I hope it's not something like Thin Cranium

Bevets

/3horn

That would be Hevets.


What's his middle initial?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Love Steve Hofstetter.

What's his fark handle?

/ I hope it's not something like Thin Cranium


bigz2k

/he's free at last
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: No Line For Beer: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

Ooooh, please expand on this for us. Pretty, pretty, please.

/I'mma getting popcorn.

If you are a whiny pussy, dont leave the house.


Super edgy. Much lording.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wonder if that's going to cause any confusion with Steel City in Phoenixville, PA.

/probably not
 
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
dothemath:

"If you are a whiny pussy, dont leave the house,"he whined, pussily.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: No Line For Beer: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

Ooooh, please expand on this for us. Pretty, pretty, please.

/I'mma getting popcorn.

If you are a whiny pussy, dont leave the house.


Who the fark are you to tell anybody what to do?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: No Line For Beer: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

Ooooh, please expand on this for us. Pretty, pretty, please.

/I'mma getting popcorn.

If you are a whiny pussy, dont leave the house.


"Not now Mom, I'm trolling Fark! And bring me another Hot Pocket!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Super edgy. Much lording.


Not as edgy as a bunch of dumb white girls pretending to like black people.

I may make a bunch of non-PC jokes but at the end of the day I would never vote for Trump. Unlike 53% of white women wearing "STAY WOKE" t-shirts.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: dothemath: No Line For Beer: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

Ooooh, please expand on this for us. Pretty, pretty, please.

/I'mma getting popcorn.

If you are a whiny pussy, dont leave the house.

Who the fark are you to tell anybody what to do?


Im your dad, shut up and go clean the gutters.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The best comedy troupes arose from humble beginnings. Second City, Upright Citizens Brigade, Living Color, Ethiopian Serenaders...
Just saying this has got a chance...don't dry clean your zebra print leotards quite yet. It's an incubator of raw talent like Jeff Foxworthy
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.


I totally misread that as you advocating that he not let in live audiences that are awake.

Like I thought you were saying he should have local hospitals wheel in patients who are comatose, brain dead, or otherwise non-responsive, and that he should do a stand up special where he performs in front of an audience who literally cannot wake up. *maybe* the equivalent of applause is increased beeping from heart monitors, those brainwave seismographs or something.

I'd pay to watch that on PPV.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
berylman:

When comedians have a place to workshop their material they become better writers?
 
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh my god, I get it. It's a sad wannabe standup slinging shiat in a thread that he thinks one of the "big boy real comics" is going to see. Holy Christ, I may die of vicarious embarrassment.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

I totally misread that as you advocating that he not let in live audiences that are awake.


I think Carlos Mencia tried that.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: Claude Ballse: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

I totally misread that as you advocating that he not let in live audiences that are awake.

I think Carlos Mencia tried that.


Don't think so. We'd have known if he did, because he would have been caught hijacking ambulances to steal the patients.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.


How do I know you know absolutely nothing about the guy?
I love his destruction of hecklers. I wish I could come up with something even half as blistering in my reply.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dothemath: Claude Ballse: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

I totally misread that as you advocating that he not let in live audiences that are awake.

I think Carlos Mencia tried that.

Don't think so. We'd have known if he did, because he would have been caught hijacking ambulances to steal the patients.


His two Marc Maron shows were interesting. I cant believe such a medium talent comic got away with so much.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In the house of God there will be sin.  I know because I've seen those comics.  With the drinking and the needles and the asking women if you can jerk off in front of them.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Stephen_Falken: Oh so now I know why all my best lines are getting stolen.

I follow Mark Norman and he tweets a lot. Mostly real dad-joke level groaners. My suspicion is he's throwing out all this weak sauce so that his followers will then essentially workshop/re-write the original and turn it into something he can actually use.

Which is kinda brilliant I suppose....?


in a sort of parasitic way yes
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

[pbs.twimg.com image 749x801]


Brace sir derper ran away
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Love Steve Hofstetter.

What's his fark handle?

/ I hope it's not something like Thin Cranium

bigz2k

/he's free at last


You are perfect just the way you are.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Claude Ballse: dothemath: Claude Ballse: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

I totally misread that as you advocating that he not let in live audiences that are awake.

I think Carlos Mencia tried that.

Don't think so. We'd have known if he did, because he would have been caught hijacking ambulances to steal the patients.

His two Marc Maron shows were interesting. I cant believe such a medium talent comic got away with so much.


I can't remember if it was Netflix or Hulu. But recently the wife and I watched a multi-part documentary on The Comedy Store.

The Mencia and Rogan incident came up. I forget who said it, but they summed up Mencia perfectly, essentially saying that when you steal jokes and never write for yourself, your career comes to a full stop when your sources of material get cut-off, because you never developed the skills to write for yourself. Thus you are unable to survive.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dothemath: Claude Ballse: dothemath: Claude Ballse: dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.

I totally misread that as you advocating that he not let in live audiences that are awake.

I think Carlos Mencia tried that.

Don't think so. We'd have known if he did, because he would have been caught hijacking ambulances to steal the patients.

His two Marc Maron shows were interesting. I cant believe such a medium talent comic got away with so much.

I can't remember if it was Netflix or Hulu. But recently the wife and I watched a multi-part documentary on The Comedy Store.

The Mencia and Rogan incident came up. I forget who said it, but they summed up Mencia perfectly, essentially saying that when you steal jokes and never write for yourself, your career comes to a full stop when your sources of material get cut-off, because you never developed the skills to write for yourself. Thus you are unable to survive.


Thats on my watch list.
Did they talk about Mitzi Shore changing his name? Mencia's real name is Ned Holness. She thought he needed something more ethnic sounding. I mean he is actually Honduran. Bobby Lee has a funny story about going down there with him to see Mencias family. Mencia kinda gave Bobby Lee his start.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He needs a King Kong climbing the steeple......
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lucky Pittsburgh.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: Please dont let in anyone "woke".

Those idiots are destroying comedy.


Farkers are a fine representation of the better than thou everything is an offense schmucks that have killed comedy in America. Heaven forbid you has an opinion on something, some douche bag is bound to have a name to call. Merry Christmas all you pieces of shiat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Farkers are a fine representation of the better than thou everything is an offense schmucks that have killed comedy in America. Heaven forbid you has an opinion on something, some douche bag is bound to have a name to call. Merry Christmas all you pieces of shiat.


Are you having a stroke?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This thread is useful for identifying Farkers who get off on deadnaming people.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: sinko swimo: Farkers are a fine representation of the better than thou everything is an offense schmucks that have killed comedy in America. Heaven forbid you has an opinion on something, some douche bag is bound to have a name to call. Merry Christmas all you pieces of shiat.

Are you having a stroke?


He's on your side, so probably
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Heaven forbid you has an opinion on something


I mean, maybe try not "hasing" shiatty opinions, and then folks won't want to call you a piece of shiat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When a Foot Fetishist Cleans Your Apartment - Joyelle Nicole Johnson
Youtube gerUKdURxXk

Good new acts need some degree of exposure
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.