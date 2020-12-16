 Skip to content
 
(New Jersey 101.5)   NJ to ban all tractor trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles from highways in advance of storm, except for the toll roads of course. Just saying   (nj1015.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage trucks are still good though.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/ Joisey
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap.  Hit "Add Comment" before commenting.

So... they're expecting a SNOWPOCALYPSE of up to 16 INCHES!!!  OMG!!!  RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!!!

Or as we call it in Alaska, tomorrow's forecast.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Crap.  Hit "Add Comment" before commenting.

So... they're expecting a SNOWPOCALYPSE of up to 16 INCHES!!!  OMG!!!  RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!!!

Or as we call it in Alaska, tomorrow's forecast.


NJ has more than 6 people
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I didn't see anything on stormfront about this.
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This single storm will deliver more snow to NJ than all of last winter.

Congrats on all of that snow up in Alaska, though. You earned it, buddy!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Muh freedums!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Crap.  Hit "Add Comment" before commenting.

So... they're expecting a SNOWPOCALYPSE of up to 16 INCHES!!!  OMG!!!  RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!!!

Or as we call it in Alaska, tomorrow's forecast.


Let me know when there are dog sled teams in New Jersey.  No, Snookie doesn't count.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I didn't see anything on stormfront about this.


Wait until you hear about this party for cars that break down all the time
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Two+ inches in the Wash DC suburbs right now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have to make their money.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd snicker Canadianly, but any small Canadian city not in BC's lower mainland (and Victoria), likely has more snowplows than that entire state. Not to mention sanders, removal equipment, fully equipped private contractors for parking lots etc.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Or as we call it in Alaska, tomorrow's forecast.


We haven't had a big storm in a few years. Besides it's a Nor'Easter, they're more concerned with the winds. But nice to see I'm now only in the 3-6" range. Hopefully that's not all sleet.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can we please ban those altogether in favor of urban rail and vans?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Garbage trucks are still good though.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
/ Joisey


Yeah if it has a plow on the front
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nj101.5 its probably bullshiat....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Its raining right now in central jersey.


Yeah that'd right I said central.
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You spare the toll roads?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Crap.  Hit "Add Comment" before commenting.

So... they're expecting a SNOWPOCALYPSE of up to 16 INCHES!!!  OMG!!!  RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!!!

Or as we call it in Alaska, tomorrow's forecast.


First significant snow in like three years. They have probably forgotten how to drive in it. You see, the brain of a Jersian is about 2/3 the size of a man's and there are limits on their cognitive function. Best to keep them off the roads.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IwasKloot: This single storm will deliver more snow to NJ than all of last winter.

Congrats on all of that snow up in Alaska, though. You earned it, buddy!


Which is a Bull shiat metric...when the annual average snow fall for Jersey is 23".  I knows you was public school educated by the way you cant figure out which number is bigger than the other.....

Citation for your BS lovin arse. https://www.bestplaces.net/clima​te/state/new_jersey

My god you people have become such farkin wussies.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, will we see the follow-up outrage stories about shortages, empty shelves, and rationing because the trucks weren't getting thru?

Cause it's always funny to read about the people who never plan ahead, never listen to weather reports, and think they are entitled to have instant supplies.
 
Chevello
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Its raining right now in central jersey.


Yeah that'd right I said central.


What exit?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I didn't see anything on stormfront about this.


That's because that Billy Joel album is 30 years old.  Try maybe Bruno Mars or something?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chevello: Marcos P: Its raining right now in central jersey.


Yeah that'd right I said central.

What exit?


Here in this part of Central Jersey it's snowing.

/Exit 100A
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cherryl taggart: So, will we see the follow-up outrage stories about shortages, empty shelves, and rationing because the trucks weren't getting thru?

Cause it's always funny to read about the people who never plan ahead, never listen to weather reports, and think they are entitled to have instant supplies.


DROP THE TOILET PAPER AND BACK AWAY SLOWLY! I'LL DO IT MAN, I'LL FARKIN' DO IT!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sleze: You spare the toll roads?


Joke's on everybody else...there are no any-other-type-of-roads.
 
