 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Florida man walks home after being bitten by shark, no doubt singing "farewell and adieu to you, Spanish ladies" on the way   (clickorlando.com) divider line
4
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2020 at 8:12 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The thing about a Florida Man, he's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When he comes at you he doesn't seem to be livin'... until he bites you, and those black eyes roll over white."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know exactly where this happened, Point O Rocks on Siesta. We used to smoke weed and party there in high school. It's a popular spot to watch the sunset as well

/Only idiots swim at Point O Rocks
//Plenty of better spots to swim
///three
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Farewell and adieu, you ladies of Spain!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I feel like Quint quotes are a little overdone.

There's also this beauty:

Show me the way to go home... I'm tired and I wanna go to bed. I 'ad a little drink about an hour ago and it's got right to my 'ead.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.