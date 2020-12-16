 Skip to content
(Your Central Valley)   "Thought it would be funny"   (yourcentralvalley.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You mean, let me understand this ... cuz I ... maybe its me, maybe I'm a little farked up maybe. I'm funny how?
I mean funny, like I'm a clown? I amuse you? I make you laugh?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
bobobolinskii
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mm-hmm.........

Mouser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Drinking, firearms, and a dude named Elvis...why anyone think this wouldn't end up with someone going to the hospital?
 
yomrfark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who needs enemies with friends like these?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a Clovis man might look like:
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think it's hilarious.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Elvis is gonna have a blue Christmas this year.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guns!
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yomrfark: Who needs enemies with friends like these?


With friends like that, who needs enemas?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We used that same excuse, when I was a kid for shooting bottle rockets and roman candles at each other.

Was it funny? Hell, yeah. Until you got hit.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Guns!


+ alcohol and stupidity
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lol dumbasses
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I also think its funny
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Somebody skipped the disclaimer screen on Jackass, I see.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're not wrong.  It's pretty damn funny to me.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mouser: Drinking, firearms, and a dude named Elvis...why anyone think this wouldn't end up with someone going to the hospital?


It just needs frog gigging and a coon hound for redneck bingo.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
yourcentralvalley.comView Full Size

"I like turtles"
 
anfrind
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gun people are weird.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: They're not wrong.  It's pretty damn funny to me.


Darn tootin!
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Californians are the stupidest motherfarkers on the planet.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A 23-year-old man from Clovis was shot and killed after a bizarre shooting in Tollhouse Sunday night, deputies say.

OK, so who got shot in the first one?
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ty Webb: A 23-year-old man from Clovis was shot and killed after a bizarre shooting in Tollhouse Sunday night, deputies say.

OK, so who got shot in the first one?


The whole FA was written by a third grader
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ty Webb: A 23-year-old man from Clovis was shot and killed after a bizarre shooting in Tollhouse Sunday night, deputies say.

OK, so who got shot in the first one?


Read the article. They were shooting each other back and forth.
 
