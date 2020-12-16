 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The most popular Christmas movie by state, in one helpful . . . what the hell is wrong with you, California?   (comparitech.com) divider line
•       •       •

GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm OK with that, although I would prefer "Nightmare Before Christmas".
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pretty much all shiat movies.
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Huh, I figured with how much I watch "The Christmas Story" that I'd have skewed the results for my state.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh thank god. Rhode Island is f*cked up too.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Edward Scissorhands is a Christmas movie?

Admittedly, I only saw it once (which was enough.)  I don't recall it being about Christmas.

How about Hawaii with "The Knight Before Christmas," which a search shows is a 2019 NetFlix movie I had never heard of.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For some reason, I just completely doubt their methodology and their results.
 
oldweevil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was expecting "Schindler's List."
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, I guess there's one reason to hate Nebraska a little less.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
WTF is Holiday Rush?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Holiday Rush?  Seriously? Dafuq is that?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No state has KISS saves Christmas?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jlt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What the hell is Christmas Rush? I'm in Michigan and have never heard of it.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CT: "Christmas in Connecticut"

Way to blow smoke up your own ass
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If your state touches a Great Lake, it's A Christmas Story
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Californians just haven't had a haircut in a while.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 236x214]


Alaska is the only state that got this one right.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1. Kudos to Washington, Nebraska and Alaska.
2. Ohio with Home Alone 2... WTF?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well Edward Scissorhands is a Vincent Price movie so I won't say anything bad about it.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trading Places is better than all of these...  And why no Christmas Story?  Seriously?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Edward would be handy opening presents.(intended)
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HI: Night Before Christmas
NM: Nightmare Before Christmas

Not sure why I find that amusing but I do
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We just did this in my office (Via lockdown email) - I submitted "Life of Brian"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had an argument with someone who said Grumpy Old Men was a Christmas movie because part of it took place at Christmas.

Does calling Edward Scissorhands a Christmas movie follow that same logic?
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MonstarMike: Huh, I figured with how much I watch "The Christmas Story" that I'd have skewed the results for my state.


Dennis_Moore: If your state touches a Great Lake, it's A Christmas Story


This is the only Christmas movie and I dont see it anywhere on the map. So I am calling BS.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't get to say this very often but...  This makes me proud to be a Cornhusker!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's been years but I guess I have to watch Edward Scissor hands again.  It's a Christmas movie?
 
IndianaJohn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
List is bullshiat. I've never even heard of Prancer.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought that "A Christmas Story" would have nailed Ohio (filmed in Cleveland) or Indiana (Jean Shepherd wrote it about growing up in Hammond).
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I had an argument with someone who said Grumpy Old Men was a Christmas movie because part of it took place at Christmas.

Does calling Edward Scissorhands a Christmas movie follow that same logic?


If it does, then Iron Man 3 is also a Christmas movie, despite being released in the summer
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Edward Scissorhands is a Christmas movie?


Yes, as is it's sequel, Edward Penishands.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Polar Express is the stupidest of all the Christmas movies, which is saying something.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fark all y'all I'm putting this smoked salmon down my pants and riding the subway
Fark user imageView Full Size
Dan Akroyd in Trading Places. Best. Santa. Evar
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rare Exports : A Christmas Tale | trailer #1 US (2010)
Youtube PwT3wtUCv9Y


Soon
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've a friend whose "Christmas movie" is Jurassic Park.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is Die Hard really a Christmas movie or just a movie that happened during Christmas?  Still a good classic movie.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
NSFW (gruesome, bloody)

Treevenge
Youtube kicdSI_-XpE
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IndianaJohn: List is bullshiat. I've never even heard of Prancer.


Prancer is awful. I don't remember why, but I saw it as a kid and hated it. It reminded me of ET with reindeers and I hated ET, too (remember, kid).


From PA. Bad Santa. Not surprised though I do not agree. OH, though, I'm judging you.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This list is garbage without Ernest Saves Christmas
 
xcheopis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No mention of Scrooged, list is false and wrong.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Clickbait Google trends maps don't actually mean anything.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Combustion: For some reason, I just completely doubt their methodology and their results.


FTA:
Using the top 50 films on IMDB's list of Christmas movies that are most popular among IMDb users at present, we searched each film individually on Google Trends to find which state scored the highest. This was then the designated film for that state. If any state came up twice, we used the film that ranked higher on Google Trends. If a state didn't appear top for any of the movies, we searched through all of the 50 films to see which was most popular in the state according to Google Trends.

Another "article" that declares google trends is equivalent to popularity (in the positive sense of the world).  This one isn't as bad as the halloween candy article that got posted this year, but I would assume people who are devoted to a particular movie they watch most every year at the same time don't really need to google it to find out more info.  It might just be a case of those movies being blasted on TV around that time of year and you get lots people who aren't familiar with them searching to see what the heck they're about.  Streaming services provide plot synopsis and cast info, so would people google just for that? Who knows.  It could just as well be a measure of unpopularity, as the people who have to search for them ultimately find out they aren't interested based on what they read.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't think I saw Jason Xmas on that map.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm... most popular Christmas movie in Rhode Island?

I'll guess "A Christmas Story" because this little state is 3/4 suburbs and most of the Boomers think it's a documentary.

[Reads TFA]

Oh, GTF outta here with that...

IndianaJohn: bullshiat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Also another underrated Christmastime film
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Red Shirt Blues: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 236x214]

Alaska is the only state that got this one right.


I think Nevada is more correct.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: I'm OK with that, although I would prefer "Nightmare Before Christmas".


Nightmare Before Christmas and the live action Grinch movie are probably my favorite.

Least favorite mainstream one would probably be Elf, its just a bunch of fish out of water nonsense followed by an unrelated 3rd act. Like they were missing two pages from the end of the story and just decided to cram some random villain's in there with Santa because why not.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This has been one of my favorites:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Star studded and quality comedy.  Damn shame though he was hitchhiking to the moon in a movie theater.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Is Die Hard really a Christmas movie or just a movie that happened during Christmas?  Still a good classic movie.


That's the root of the debate.

What exactly defines a Christmas movie? Is it a movie where a Christmas party is taken hostage?
 
