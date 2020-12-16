 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Will your fear of needles get in the way of being vaccinated? Here's a few tips on how to silence those screams when someone's stabbing you in your veins with a cold chunk of metal   (kiro7.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually muscle, not veins they put the needle into. Just lie back and think of England.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: It's actually muscle, not veins they put the needle into. Just lie back and think of England.


this. a jab in the shoulder is not a vein. trust me, i used to be a junkie
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should switch back to giving vaccine injections in the ass cheeks. People are far less squeamish if they can't see the needle.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I pass out from almost every needle.
I put off an HIV and Hep test after a potential exposure for two weeks because I didn't want to get a needle.
I'm getting the COVID vaccine ASAP.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it still 92 degrees below zero?  Cause I think that would earn another scream.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Combustion: It's actually muscle, not veins they put the needle into. Just lie back and think of England.


It only works if you think of England
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Arent they working on a vaccine you can take like a line of coke?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Combustion: It's actually muscle, not veins they put the needle into. Just lie back and think of England.

this. a jab in the shoulder is not a vein. trust me, i used to be a junkie


User name does not check out.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Combustion: It's actually muscle, not veins they put the needle into. Just lie back and think of England.

this. a jab in the shoulder is not a vein. trust me, i used to be a junkie


I'm sure it hits a vein or two along the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I used to be terrified of injections until I got debilitating flu for two years in a row in college, making me so sick I couldn't leave bed. After that experience I told myself that no needlestick could be as bad as weeks of aches and fever. Have gotten the flu shot every year since without issue.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am so queezy about stuff like this I laughed at the article's suggestions and will stop reading this thread because I'm already grossed out.

Also the tv news needs to stop showing people getting stuck in the arm every time there's a covid shot story. I see that and my anxiety levels go through the roof. Its not fair to people like me to watch that and they shouldn't show it all.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I have no mouth and I must scream
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
socialistworker.orgView Full Size


Distract yourself with wonderful mental images!
 
indylaw
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is it still 92 degrees below zero?  Cause I think that would earn another scream.


I'm pretty sure it would be ice at that temperature and would not flow through the needle, so no.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not letting a fear of needles getting in the way of being vaccinated.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll reformulate it for those scared of needles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Little jab of metal for a few seconds feels a farkton better than a tube rammed down your throat indefinitely.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can barely even feel an intramuscular injection if it's done right. It's a 1.5 out of 10 on things to be squeamish about.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Arent they working on a vaccine you can take like a line of coke?


Vaccine? Heh, we could just...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
best advice from someone who hates needles - just don't look and it is no real issue
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tip 1: Remember that you're an adult with a driver's license and the right to vote, grow the fark up, and take your shot.
Tip 2: There is no tip 2.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hell no, that's kept at -90 degrees! I've seen how that ends....

vhistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


//JK, I would kill for the vaccine.
///KILL
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm terrified of needles but I still get a flu shot every year. As soon as the vaccine is available for me (I'm technically 1A but at the low end) I'll get that too.

Blood tests I hate with a passion but I have to get one of those every year too. The only time I didn't totally freak out was when I was hospitalized and shot up to the gills on Ativan. I was smiling and had a great conversation with the phlebotomist
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't like medical stuff. I just say, "I don't like medical stuff so I won't watch". I turn my head. Usually I barely feel a thing.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A lingering suffocating death, separated from your loved ones or a barely noticeable two second prick. Tough call.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
3 days in ICU and another 5 in a private isolated room with all my food and liquid provided by a bag with constant blood draws and morphine shots and whatever cured me of any fear of needles.  What I'm not looking forward to is knowing that the vaccine is basically going to make me really sick for a week.  Twice.

Still taking the stupid thing happily, but it's like "K, it's needle's in my arm, better strap in for a week of misery, see you in 3 weeks for another dose of flu symptoms"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Combustion: It's actually muscle, not veins they put the needle into. Just lie back and think of England.


I thought they gave it to you over Instant Messenger
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
About a hippo, afraid of inocculations 1966 pro begemota kotoryj boyalsya privivok En subs
Youtube dVgq0UZTeMA
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Getting mine next Monday. After I get the second injection I'm gonna schedule a hair cut.
 
mononymous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Combustion: It's actually muscle, not veins they put the needle into. Just lie back and think of England.

It only works if you think of England


Not helping.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh.
Drop a worm in a bottle of moonshine. It will be dead before it hits the bottom.
Drink moonshine, you won't get worms.
 
kindms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
im the biggest wuss when it comes to needles but that is mostly from blood draws

A nurse friend gave me good advice once and that is to drink a bunch of water so it makes it easier for the nurse / tech to get the vein

I do that and they still usually have to go to my hands at some point.

I hate it but I tell them im a wuss and make a conversation about it and it works out
 
mononymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gunsmack: A lingering suffocating death, separated from your loved ones or a barely noticeable two second prick. Tough call.


"barely noticeable two second prick"

Hey, man.  I don't come on to Fark and talk about your love-life...
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No need to be such a little prick subby.

Shots never used to bother me but as I get older they seem to get more and more noticeably painful.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So my son is diagnosed with ASD and was really hard to innoculate or do blood draws, but he needed them for school and for the meds he was on.

I learned then that they have chairs with straps on them for just such a patient. We would quietly tie him down while distracting him and then distract further while the shot occurred. At first there was a surprised jolt but the straps held him still enough so as not to mess with the injection or drawAfter a while he would just jump in the chair and present his arm. Nowadays he scoffs at me when I tell him he used to be afraid of needles.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kiddo nearly goes into shock (not joking) and screams at the top of his lungs for ten minutes with any shot or bee sting. He's otherwise really tough and likes swimming in very cold water. I think it's a nerve ending issue, but I got nothing.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: They should switch back to giving vaccine injections in the ass cheeks. People are far less squeamish if they can't see the needle.


Only shot that ever made me pass out was an ass shot. The infamous "peanut butter" bicillin shot in basic training.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I get injected in the eyeball every 6-8 weeks, so.....looking forward to it.
 
fasahd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Combustion: It's actually muscle, not veins they put the needle into. Just lie back and think of England.

this. a jab in the shoulder is not a vein. trust me, i used to be a junkie


I get annual flu vaccinations and had other stuff like hep vaccine and tetanus. Why does this needle look so long on the ads? It's like their sticking it into your bone marrow. I'd rather take it in the butt - que gay jokes.
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: best advice from someone who hates needles - just don't look and it is no real issue


Exactly. Nobody is forced to watch.

Look the other way and focus on relaxing the arm that's getting the jab.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I get injected in the eyeball every 6-8 weeks, so.....looking forward to it.


So do porn stars, but that's another issue.
In other news, yikes! Is it glaucoma?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: They should switch back to giving vaccine injections in the ass cheeks. People are far less squeamish if they can't see the needle.


I kinda enjoy watching the process.
 
LessO2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Combustion: It's actually muscle, not veins they put the needle into. Just lie back and think of England.

this. a jab in the shoulder is not a vein. trust me, i used to be a junkie


Congratulations on the "used to" part.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hate needles, but I'll be first in line on the first day I'm eligible to be in line.
 
donutsauce [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: You can barely even feel an intramuscular injection if it's done right. It's a 1.5 out of 10 on things to be squeamish about.


Totally agree, so, pretty much the exact reason it's referred to as a phobia and I will continue to mentally flip out a little even from just news coverage of it.

Still get a flu shot every year and will get covid shot ASAP.

Subby was on to it - cold chunk of metal in me, shoving stuff in me, freaks me out, no good reason why, never actually hurts, phobia.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My daughter is scared of shots, as most young children are.  For her flu shot last year, I told her it's okay to be afraid, it is a little scary even for dad.  Then I told her she'll get to pick out a toy afterwards.

She couldn't wait till we got to go get our shots, she cried a little, but was very willing.  Then, she picked out a $13 stuffed animal and was happy with the whole experience.

Adults, consider giving yourselves a little treat.
 
donutsauce [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fasahd: some_beer_drinker: Combustion: It's actually muscle, not veins they put the needle into. Just lie back and think of England.

this. a jab in the shoulder is not a vein. trust me, i used to be a junkie

I get annual flu vaccinations and had other stuff like hep vaccine and tetanus. Why does this needle look so long on the ads? It's like their sticking it into your bone marrow. I'd rather take it in the butt - que gay jokes.


I like to know as well - my mental picture of my gutty works has that needle hitting bone and it's not helping me remain calm.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would just like everyone reading this to know that I have recently been diagnosed with a condition that will require me to receive injections into my eyeball.

No, this is not a joke.   Yes, I have  severe phobia of needles to go along with this.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby, your description of getting a shot will be oh so helpful.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Billy Liar: I get injected in the eyeball every 6-8 weeks, so.....looking forward to it.

So do porn stars, but that's another issue.
In other news, yikes! Is it glaucoma?


Diabetic retinopathy.  Keeps the tiny little blood vessels in order.  But there are numbing drops ahead of time, so it is really "a tiny pinch".  Sounds more dramatic if I leave that part out, though.  It's just the thought of a needle going into the eyeball that weirds me (and most people, I guess) out.
 
