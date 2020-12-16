 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Barbie and Barney Backlash day, so grab that cat-o-nine-tails and teach that goddamn dinosaur a lesson   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HOW TO OBSERVE #BarbieAndBarneyBacklashDay

Step 1: DON'T FARKING WORRY ABOUT IT. Seriously, any person on this planet has about a billion things more worthwhile to do. Don't like Barbies? Don't buy one for your kid. Don't like Barney? Don't put it on the TV for your kid. I have successfully raised 3 kids who never once had a need for Barney.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Before he was an amorphous awkward blob, the original Barney was the best at pre-gritty.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got my fill of the Barney backlash when it actually happened.
BarneyDoom
Youtube gsvdMzfFNdQ
 
