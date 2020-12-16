 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 16 is 'Vilify' as in: "When asked why he does not drink blood, Count Chocula would only say 'Vilify do, people get vurious'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
13
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2020 at 5:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whose dad keeps submitting these?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although this is far from the worst one, I'm downvoting it because STOP. GET HELP.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Whose dad keeps submitting these?


More importantly, whose toddler keeps approving them?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snert
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
getout.gif

I am a dad and a shameless purveyor of dad jokes, but good lord, subby, have some self respect.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's an existential deeply disturbing Willem DaFoe reference in this thread I can sense it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also
Will Smith - Gettin' Jiggy Wit It
Youtube 3JcmQONgXJM
So funny to watch now
 
apathy2673
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Whose dad keeps submitting these?


this. i asked before. they keep getting worse
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Grandmother repeatedly told me the this joke (she was in her 90's):

Teacher "Johnny, us the word "Isthmus" in a sentence."

Johnny "Well, well, Isthmus be my lucky day."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vil you please go ahvay? Vil you? Go ahvay.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i2-prod.manchestereveningnews.co.ukView Full Size


There are alternatives.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.