(Texas Monthly)   "She recalled one conversation from that wedding, before she left the reception. "I have children," she told a bridesmaid, "What if my children die?" The bridesmaid responded, "I understand, but this is her wedding day.""   (texasmonthly.com) divider line
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As I said in the other thread on this, fark that entire wedding party right in the twitter.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is wrong with people? How the fark do you do that to someone?
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of selfish dickheads.

Our wedding was supposed to have been back in March. We've since delayed it to 2022, and while disappointing, we aren't bothered by it. It's just a f*cking day that can be recreated at a point in the future when we know everyone can be safe, happy and healthy.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are Republicans, we don't care about children outside the womb"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark do you not go public with this and blasto them on all forms of social media until they lose their jobs?!?!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she took a job as a wedding photographer in the middle of a pandemic. Did she think people who would gather during a pandemic would be the type of people who would be concerned about COVID ?
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: WTF is wrong with people?


Some people are just deplorable.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had hoped that this whole pandemic would get people to reassess what exactly they do and do not need, but I simply didn't account for the fact that the only thing that matters to Texans is money.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Texas. I lived there 30 years and my mom's funeral will be my last trip back.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is the deal with weddings? "The worst bridesmaid?" Who cares? We're not building familial alliances to gain monetary or political power any more,* tone it the fark down. shiat, chances are you're gonna have another one.


*except for like, Kanye
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: she took a job as a wedding photographer in the middle of a pandemic. Did she think people who would gather during a pandemic would be the type of people who would be concerned about COVID ?


She didn't take a job, I'm assuming that's her job.  If she owned a burger joint and someone who was in the place for an hour suddenly told her they gave covid, what would she do differently?
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: she took a job as a wedding photographer in the middle of a pandemic. Did she think people who would gather during a pandemic would be the type of people who would be concerned about COVID ?


I would have thought we lived in a country where we could have made sure the photographer didn't have to risk homelessness to avoid covid but here we are.  Don't hate the player, hate the game.
 
Stig2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: she took a job as a wedding photographer in the middle of a pandemic. Did she think people who would gather during a pandemic would be the type of people who would be concerned about COVID ?


Chances are she accepted the job before the pandemic.  Some wedding photographers are booked more than a year in advance.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ours was set for April next year. Now it'll be April 2022. If there are still crowd limits then, well, something has gone terribly wrong and a wedding will be the least of our priorities.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting old, typing this out

No large gatherings. Stay at home unless you really need to go out. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands. And wear the damn mask.

People are so f*cking stupid. My mom had an appointment with an oncologist this morning (an absolutely necessary one) and her doctor said he has patients in chemo that throw an absolute when told to stay in and mask up. He then tells them "if you get Covid in your condition, you probably won't survive." Apparently it does little to change their minds

Again, people are so f*cking stupid
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: WTF is wrong with people? How the fark do you do that to someone?


As someone that worked security and food service wedding receptions back in the day.... This is farking tame.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relative of mine is a wedding photographer.  Shot a small wedding for a friend that was supposed to be outdoors during the summer (which was allowed).  Some of it was, some of it wasn't.  There were more guests than were legal.  90% of the party was unmasked.

Fortunately, she did not get sick but she stopped shooting weddings until after this shiat is over.

/farking selfish - get married legally ; postpone the GD wedding
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to work with people you have to assume they all are infected, that's how it's been since March at least. That's why things like restaurants aren't allowed to have dining indoors. That's why many kids are not in school.

You have to be crazy to trust the public to tell you if they're infected or not. You'd have to be even crazier to rely on a couple hosting a wedding to be honest with you. They're having a wedding during a pandemic! You think they give a fark about the virus? You're the photographer, you're just hired help to them. Your well being isn't even on their radar.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

der Sittenstrolch: Ours was set for April next year. Now it'll be April 2022. If there are still crowd limits then, well, something has gone terribly wrong and a wedding will be the least of our priorities.


My son and his wife had a Zoom wedding in October. No guests it was all remote. He made the cake and she grilled steaks.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe our culture shouldn't place so much weight on "her wedding day."
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: she took a job as a wedding photographer in the middle of a pandemic. Did she think people who would gather during a pandemic would be the type of people who would be concerned about COVID ?


She likely took the job pre-covid and is being held to contractual obligations and fears being blacklisted from her chosen career. It's not unusual for a wedding photographer to be booked well in advance.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having worked in the wedding industry for 15 years this does not surprise me. Oh and Texas.

/wedding show you what people are really like.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is how society collapses, the arrogant selfishness of the people.  let them eat yellow cake.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: she took a job as a wedding photographer in the middle of a pandemic. Did she think people who would gather during a pandemic would be the type of people who would be concerned about COVID ?


It's not like that wasn't also her job before the pandemic.

Due to the Turtle not doing his job, she doesn't really have much of a choice, other than starve.  I guess she could stop what she's been doing for years and go work for Amazon or McDonald's...
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bridezilla!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the many reasons I'd rather shoot myself than shoot a wedding.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: WTF is wrong with people? How the fark do you do that to someone?


Answer: Texas
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All those innocent contractors hired to do a job were infected- casualties of a war they had nothing to do with. All right, look-you're a photographer, and some juicy wedding contract comes your way; you got the wife and kids and the two-story in suburbia-this is a wedding contract, which means all sorts of benefits. All of a sudden these right-wing coviditiots blast you with their breath and infect everyone within a three-mile radius. You didn't ask for that. You have no personal politics. You're just trying to scrape out a living.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the next exciting episode of Bridezilla?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Maybe our culture shouldn't place so much weight on "her wedding day."


"Her wedding day" has been groomed to become a multi million dollar business over the decades in the US. People worked hard to make it that way (e.g. "must have" diamond engagement/wedding rings). Hard to break that now. A lot of people are mentally not very flexible
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Glad I'm not in the wedding DJ biz anymore.  It was only ever a second income, but there would have been no way in hell I'd have worked since sometime in February.  I feel for those who derive their primary income from the wedding industry.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mrs Brosevelt and I were scheduled to have a 150-ish person wedding in the middle of May.  We canceled it the 3rd week of March.  We went to the courthouse in October and tied the knot.  Just the two of us, no guests allowed.  We'll have a party in a year or two.  Or whenever it's safe.  We actually (mostly) like the people we invited, so not killing them or their families was pretty high on our To-Do list.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: What a bunch of selfish dickheads.

Our wedding was supposed to have been back in March. We've since delayed it to 2022, and while disappointing, we aren't bothered by it. It's just a f*cking day that can be recreated at a point in the future when we know everyone can be safe, happy and healthy.


Have you started at least being husband-wifey, or are you still having sex?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
COVID isnt deadly enough to rid us of these plague rats.

May the next chinese plague be more deadly.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have this going on in my family right now because somebody JUST HAD to get married RIGHT NOW because ITS ALL ABOUT ME!!! They are not super religious or anything like that and none of us can understand the urgency. They have been living together for a couple of years now... and no.. no kid or anything involved. They already cancelled the previously scheduled giant glamour shindig because nobody was going to come... then rushed into a guilt trip filled local wedding and now we have one in the hospital in big trouble and a bunch of people in quarantine. There is no way in hell I was going, and I cannot believe some of my family - people I thought were smarter than this -  fell for the guilt trip and went. I dont wanna say they deserve it... but how god damned stupid and selfish to you have to be to go forward with or attend a wedding right now?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To everybody in this thread who cancelled their wedding because of the pandemic:
THANK YOU! And please know your actions saved lives. A lot of lives. That's not hyperbole, that's epidemiology and math.You shoud feel good about that. I salute you!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She recalls one bridesmaid telling her, "I'm a teacher, I have fourteen students. If I'm willing to risk it, why aren't you?"

Jesus, can someone alert the parents of her students to let them know she is willing to risk their kids lives for a party?
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The photographer who got sick after shooting the COVID-positive groom said her experiences throughout the pandemic have left her a little depressed.

Only a little? Fark. The sheer number of people who have made it abundantly clear during the pandemic that they're willfully ignorant, selfish assholes is really farking depressing.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There should be an Understand Butt to go along with the Not Racist Butt.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: What a bunch of selfish dickheads.

Our wedding was supposed to have been back in March. We've since delayed it to 2022, and while disappointing, we aren't bothered by it. It's just a f*cking day that can be recreated at a point in the future when we know everyone can be safe, happy and healthy.


I would not want to chance the legendary bad luck of 2020 to rub off on a wedding.

It would probably end like one of the Evil Dead movies.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
IT'S LIKE RAAAIIIIIIIINNNN ON  YOUR WEDDING DAY!
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: WTF is wrong with people? How the fark do you do that to someone?


<SIGH>

I don't know.

I.....just....don't.....get it.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

devine: As I said in the other thread on this, fark that entire wedding party right in the twitter.


Hard to have sympathy when everyone's an asshole in the story.

If they were so goddamn worried about their kids, they wouldn't be attending a giant gathering of dumbfarks.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: She recalls one bridesmaid telling her, "I'm a teacher, I have fourteen students. If I'm willing to risk it, why aren't you?"

Jesus, can someone alert the parents of her students to let them know she is willing to risk their kids lives for a party?


Their kids' parents and grandparents, and those of everyone else who works at the school, plus older school staff, but yeah.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: Ours was set for April next year. Now it'll be April 2022. If there are still crowd limits then, well, something has gone terribly wrong and a wedding will be the least of our priorities.


I'd take that bet.
At least half the country won't take the vaccine.
 
Pincy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So she has children and is worried about getting them sick and yet she didn't leave immediately when she realized no one was going to wear masks?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: Ours was set for April next year. Now it'll be April 2022. If there are still crowd limits then, well, something has gone terribly wrong and a wedding will be the least of our priorities.


Anywhere that puts enough value on public health to have crowd limits in place today will still have crowd limits in place in April 2022.

Vaccine availability, public uptake, and effectiveness are not good enough for the situation to change much by then.

Maybe try again in 2032.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: What a bunch of selfish dickheads.

Our wedding was supposed to have been back in March. We've since delayed it to 2022, and while disappointing, we aren't bothered by it. It's just a f*cking day that can be recreated at a point in the future when we know everyone can be safe, happy and healthy.

Have you started at least being husband-wifey, or are you still having sex?


No complaints on my end. When I tell her I'm ready to go, she pumps more Jergen's into my hands than I could possibly need. Her generosity knows no bounds.
 
