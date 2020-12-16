|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Drew's running out of serial, but we have a new anthology
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-12-16 11:49:52 AM (11 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
187 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2020 at 12:18 PM (41 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week is going well.
We're currently going through Headline of the Year votes to see who won. We'll be announcing the winners next Wednesday on the Fark News Livestream, so tune in then to see who won.
Speaking of the Fark News Livestream, no stream today, however we'll return on Thursday at 5 p.m. Things have been getting weirder the farther away we get from the presidential election, in fact we've almost been able to do an entire livestream without mentioning Covid or politics. Crazy times we live in.
Friday we'll be wrapping up our Fark Movie Night(s) of Flash Gordon 1936 serials, which have been surprisingly enjoyable to watch. Sadly the honey badger from episode 5 has not made a return appearance, however we did get to see Prince Vultan try to hit on Dale via shadow puppets (spoiler - it did not work). Don't worry if you missed the earlier episodes, none of it makes much sense and you won't have any trouble jumping right in.
________________________
A special message from toraque:
________________________
The fifth annual Fark Fiction Anthology is here!
From across the far reaches of the internet, the community at Fark.com presents... "Fark in the Time of COVID: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology."
Our editors have worked feverishly to bring you the best short fiction of 2020 from the minds and imaginations at Fark, the online community where snark is king and wit reigns supreme. Time travel. Murder. Vampires. A basement apartment for rent. More vampires. Zombies. Aliens. Even more vampires! Whatever that thing was. And last but not least, Florida.
And even better, for the fifth year in a row, all proceeds from the sale of this anthology will benefit an excellent children's charity chosen by the posters at Fark.com.
So mask up your squirrel and sanitize the slatted chair of woe, because this is Fark, In the Time of COVID.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
NewportBarGuy felt extremely comfortable with the idea of passing a cop car in traffic
jst3p had some work to do
gilgigamesh revealed a flamboyant restauranteur and TV show host's nickname
Marcus Aurelius figured out what aliens from the Galactic Federation have for us
MBooda knew something about a sheriff's office that's investigating a school officer who's accused of inappropriately texting a14-year-old
brap took up the legal fight for a male high school student who was suspended for wearing nail polish
TheAlgebraist had more information about a father who's being told by the city to take down a tent that's used to shield his disabled daughter in the driveway
Pocket Ninja shared helpful advice for when you're passing police cars in traffic
Meat's dream commented on the production values of SpaceX's Starship test flight
hobnail didn't wait for a pandemic
Smart:
Glockenspiel Hero gave an example of how it's not a big deal for a guy to wear nail polish
BigNumber12 discussed enjoying that someone accused of a heinous crime is having a hard time in prison
dsmith42 talked about why Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot each received $10 million to praise the streaming deal with HBO Max
Great_Milenko gave an argument for disliking Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire"
Jack Sabbath shared a fun fact about Guy Fieri
edmo disagreed with an earlier interpretation of "We Didn't Start the Fire"
The Ice Queen has a relative who doesn't understand cause and effect
blastoh had a different take beyond uncomfortable desires for why gender roles are sometimes strictly enforced
Myrdinn considered the evilest creatures from Star Trek
jayhawk88 compared what it would be like if various Star Trek aliens came to Earth
CSB Sunday Morning: Christmas party stories
Smart: Someone Else's Alt learned that sometimes the best parties aren't planned
Funny (tie): W_Scarlet didn't get invited to many Christmas parties as a youngster for a reason, apparently
Funny (tie): The5thElement witnessed what happens if you drunkenly try to fight the commanding officer
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Driedsponge pointed out that a lot of authors are jerks
Funny: CommieTaoist explained the meaning of a cord attached to a hook and looping over the top of a door
Smart: whatshisname replied to a Farker who claimed to have "won the war" after their wife had "won the first battle"
Smart: Unikitty explained why it used to be that fathers were not allowed in the room while their partners gave birth
Smart: ytterbium's kid apparently gaslit a tree
Funny: croesius let us know what libranoelrose's cat was thinking
Politics Funny:
Sam Malone pointed out that Rudy Giuliani is in a really hairy situation
mrshowrules reminded us that the Trump team still had more voting issues to challenge in court
Biscuit Tin tried to look on the bright side when it comes to the angry people on Parler
andrewagill had a job in mind for Dianne Feinstein
Weatherkiss knew how Donald Trump will still win even though the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Texas' case
Politics Smart:
Devolving_Spud had a message for people the Arizona GOP asked if they were "willing to give [their lives] for this fight"
Magorn summarized the reasons the financial situation with Jared Kushner's 666 Fifth Avenue property looks suspicious
TWX looked at what would happen if election results in some states were thrown out altogether
Biscuit Tin had a theory on why Joe Biden won in Georgia
dv-ous crunched the a-hole numbers to figure out the greater a-hole
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
USAF Retired's Photoshop is great at first, but quickly loses its flavor
opalakea made the worst Chia Pet ever
Yammering_Splat_Vector brought an old friend to the party
retrophil found someone else for the lead role in "Basic Instinct"
Wrongo had a very strict English teacher
Yammering_Splat_Vector got this spider ready to light up the town
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave us a memento of this contest
hail2daking designed a 2020 Chia Pet that also serves as a review of this year
Wrongo put Steve Buscemi in yet another iconic role
Yammering_Splat_Vector added a couple of helpful tools to this early all-terrain vehicle
Fartist Friday: Create a 2020 holiday card using MS Paint
Petite Mel's card featured a muffled holiday greeting
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Haiku odes to wintertime
Farktography: Back alley
bobug took a shot between the cannon bays
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although I'm still not sure what this year's "hottest gift from that aunt who you see once a year" will be. On the Quiz itself, HighZoolander is the only one in the end (in first place) with a score of 971, followed by Yamaneko2 in second with 933 and Denjiro in third with 917. Panic Near Detroit makes fourth with 915, and tin_man rounds out the top five with 897.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over the words "Spicy", "KOC", and "GAB*TCH" and why they were in the news. Only 18% knew that they were spray-painted on a church in downtown Charleston, SC by three miscreants who were promptly caught with the spray-paint still on their hands. Still no word as to what they meant by these things, although chicken franchises are checking the security around their secret recipes.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over ambergris and how it turned a 60-year-old fisherman into a multimillionaire overnight. 95% of quiztakers knews that ambergris is the vomit of sperm whales, and is highly valued in the perfume industry because of its ability to hold scents and make them last for a while. So yeah, those folks walking around in $200/bottle scents are really wearing whale bile.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which character said "There are three things in life that people like to stare at: a flowing stream, a crackling fire, and a Zamboni clearing the ice". 45% of quiztakers knew that it was said by Charlie Brown in the 1980 episode "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown". My research was unable to come up with any Mork and Mindy episodes relating to ice skating or hockey, although that was probably due to budget constraints - Robin Williams on ice would have been great.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which famous Dwayne had released a "Dwanta Claus" ice cream promotion that included a "Spiked Eggnog" flavor made with his own tequila. 85% of quiztakers knew that it was Dwayne Johnson rather than Dog the Bounty Hunter. I mean, I could see a tequila endorsement from Dog, but ice cream? His would probably taste like leather and taser darts.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
11 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 11 of 11 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|