(Al Jazeera)   5,000-year-old Great Pyramid artifact found in Scotland. Experts pronounce it smoky, ruggedly spicy, with a strong peat finish   (aljazeera.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so specifically, Islay then?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aged whisky is such a Luxor.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Corn?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's crap
 
mrwknd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seriously, kindling?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The fragment of cedar wood, missing for 70 years, was found at the University of Aberdeen by an Egyptian assistant curator.

Well that's what happens when you let Egyptian assistant curators start rummaging through your stuff.  Had it been a proper Scottish assistant curator, things would have just stayed the way they are.
 
