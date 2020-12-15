 Skip to content
(Anchorage Daily News)   Sole left-leaning member of the North Pole city council is a 73-year-old marijuana-using vegetarian monk legally named Santa Claus who thinks Christmas is crass commercialism   (adn.com) divider line
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's not wrong.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All I want for christmas is for paywalled news sites to die in a fire.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That actually *is* a cool story.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's been said by folks wiser than I:

"In a nation of children, everyone votes for Santa Claus."


/you'd think Santa Claus would do a bit better than being the council oddball... :P
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wanna have an eggnog with that guy, he sounds chill.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've met him. He's a nice guy. But forget going to his house. The BEST Chinese food I've ever had (And I've been to China) is right across the street. I would seriously fly to Fairbanks/North Pole for the food.
https://www.flavortownusa.com/locatio​n​s/305/pagoda-restaurant
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: All I want for christmas is for paywalled news sites to die in a fire.


Just right click, then click on "View Source".

Then just scroll down through the code to read the actual text of the story. It's what I do.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
thank you subby for about the nicest news article i've ever. reading about the man who goes by Santa Claus brought tears to my eyes. this man is an inspiration. God bless you Santa.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Show me the lie.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: fragMasterFlash: All I want for christmas is for paywalled news sites to die in a fire.

Just right click, then click on "View Source".

Then just scroll down through the code to read the actual text of the story. It's what I do.


Or, on mobile, sometimes using reader view gets past it.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Claude Ballse: fragMasterFlash: All I want for christmas is for paywalled news sites to die in a fire.

Just right click, then click on "View Source".

Then just scroll down through the code to read the actual text of the story. It's what I do.

Or, on mobile, sometimes using reader view gets past it.


Yeah, reader view works, you just have to refresh the page and hit that option before the wall gets loaded.
 
