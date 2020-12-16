 Skip to content
(YouTube)   When you accidentally record the wrong version of "Hallelujah" for your Christmas album, and feature a dog's butt in your video   (youtube.com) divider line
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd kind of like to know what the spazz filming this was thinking. "Let me just randomly move the camera around behind these bushes and constantly alter the focus and maybe it'll look cool. Ooooh, dog butthole. Definitely want to feature that."

I love the Snake Charmer, but this is one of the suckier versions of "Hallelujah"--waaaay too overwrought vocals. Nice bagpipes, though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who play the bagpipes should not try to "jam" while doing it.

Your instrument sounds like what a giraffe hears when it dreams of the holocaust.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir mixalot approves
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radiosteele
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to apologize to the souls of all the kittens killed as a result of this video, and not for the good reasons.
 
lemurs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems seasonally appropriate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimpapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they even tried to get the Pentatonix version vibe with the guy bagpiper walking straight at the camera
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Loaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallelujah - How to Cover it Badly
Youtube BnQiyfRYOgo


This whole video could've just replaced with directions to  "play it on swan-shaped bagpipes".
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea the Portugese bagpipe (Galician gaeta) was a thing. Not bad really compared to Yanni master of the pan flute. There should be a showdown with Scotland
But the dog's anus really stole the show
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, you have to appreciate the earnestness. If there's irony here, it's masterfully masked.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definition of a gentleman: someone who knows how to play the bagpipes, but doesn't.
 
haterade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said butthole with timestamp
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, other than that dude who plays AC/DC on the flame-shooting bagpipes, this is really the only bagpipe video you need:

Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (Goddesses of Bagpipe x The Snake Charmer)
Youtube HXm8JdC4k4c
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Honestly, other than that dude who plays AC/DC on the flame-shooting bagpipes, this is really the only bagpipe video you need:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HXm8JdC4​k4c?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


@1:20 This one time, at band camp...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jclark666: @1:20 This one time, at band camp...


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'd kind of like to know what the spazz filming this was thinking. "Let me just randomly move the camera around behind these bushes and constantly alter the focus and maybe it'll look cool. Ooooh, dog butthole. Definitely want to feature that."

I love the Snake Charmer, but this is one of the suckier versions of "Hallelujah"--waaaay too overwrought vocals. Nice bagpipes, though.


I also liked her...bagpipes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
God, this song sucks now. Too many shiatty covers. Too many misuses of the song tied to an incorrect interpretation of its original meaning. Fark.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Honestly, other than that dude who plays AC/DC on the flame-shooting bagpipes, this is really the only bagpipe video you need:

[YouTube video: Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (Goddesses of Bagpipe x The Snake Charmer)]


Actually, that's quite good!!
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On the odd chance you might want to see the dog's ass and not listen to bagpipes, here is a screen shot.

You are welcome.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I usually post this on Caturday but today I make an exception!
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WTF is she doing to that goose??!?!?!

Where's the NSFW tag?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
goodbagpipes.comView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not saying she can't play the bagpipes, but the way she moves is exactly what I would expect from someone told to "pretend to play the bagpipes" (kind of like turning the steering wheel constantly to pretend to drive a car.)

/also, cutting off the head of the star to make sure the dog was in frame
 
RandomDent
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone else get the Mystic Surrender vibe from Serendipity?
Serendipity - Mystic Surrender
Youtube kl3zu-lfMcE
 
