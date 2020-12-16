 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Copious weed and hate-sex?   (bbc.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Headline isn't wrong...
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not 'Working at Home' it's Living at Work.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Copious weed and hate sex solve quite few problems. Why limit it?
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This must be what it will be like to be retired, except without the work.

\Not looking forward to it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Spectrogirl and are VERY lucky. No kids in the house anymore and enough room that my office is on the first floor and hers is on the third floor.

I know couples with school age kids and no spare bedrooms so they share an office on a card table. That has GOT to make it a lot harder.

And the bourbon helps too.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope y'all keep working from home long after this pandemic is over.  It makes my drive into the office so much more tolerable.

/gotta put hands on the equipment or I'd be home too.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: I hope y'all keep working from home long after this pandemic is over.  It makes my drive into the office so much more tolerable.

/gotta put hands on the equipment or I'd be home too.


That's what she said
 
holdmybones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No idea if subby was referencing Lock, Stock or not but the first thing I thought of was....

"We grow copious amounts of ganja here, and you're carrying a wasted girl and a bag of fertilizer. You don't look like your average horti-f***ing-culturalist."
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: bluenovaman: I hope y'all keep working from home long after this pandemic is over.  It makes my drive into the office so much more tolerable.

/gotta put hands on the equipment or I'd be home too.

That's what she said


Yeah I read the arrest report, anything else Danno?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or copious sex and hate-weed?

/wait, um...
 
fngoofy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Spectrogirl and are VERY lucky. No kids in the house anymore and enough room that my office is on the first floor and hers is on the third floor.

I know couples with school age kids and no spare bedrooms so they share an office on a card table. That has GOT to make it a lot harder.

And the bourbon helps too.


We are one of those with a school aged child.  Smallish house, but we are fortunate that I finished the basement this time last year or we'd be on top of each other.

Also discovered Margaritas (1pt fresh lime, 1pt Cointreau, and 2pt Casamigos reposado) and Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Rums (4pt Pineapple, 1pt Orange, 1pt coconut, 2pt Eldorado 12 rum)
 
emtwo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I feel so sorry for the upper-middle-class white-collar yuppies who have the luxury of working from a home that they own, doing zero physical labor, and being able to guarantee their own safety and health during a pandemic. Must be tough for them.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Copious weed and hate-sex?

Yes, please.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Spectrogirl and are VERY lucky. No kids in the house anymore and enough room that my office is on the first floor and hers is on the third floor.

I know couples with school age kids and no spare bedrooms so they share an office on a card table. That has GOT to make it a lot harder.

And the bourbon helps too.


Yeah, I'm VERY glad I have a travel trailer to escape to, having a separate space away from the kids to work from has been absolutely essential. Plus having 4 people in an 1,100 square foot space 24x7 would be a bit much. Between the extra space and the opportunity to have safe travel outlets an RV has been the best asset to own during this pandemic IMHO.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Vtimlin: bluenovaman: I hope y'all keep working from home long after this pandemic is over.  It makes my drive into the office so much more tolerable.

/gotta put hands on the equipment or I'd be home too.

That's what she said

Yeah I read the arrest report, anything else Danno?


What?! I thought the office was empty!!!  No wonder the security lady was smiling like that when I arrived.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The kids are learning a lot about sex-ed since they're home all the time learning online. The therapy bills are going to be big.
 
padraig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pro-tip : don't work in the same room.

There were quite some cons, but a big pro was the lunch-break sex.
Kinda frowned upon at the office.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

emtwo: I feel so sorry for the upper-middle-class white-collar yuppies who have the luxury of working from a home that they own, doing zero physical labor, and being able to guarantee their own safety and health during a pandemic. Must be tough for them.


What about the call-center drone and his secretary wife living in their two room apartment 24/7 with all the kids home-schooled?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

emtwo: I feel so sorry for the upper-middle-class white-collar yuppies who have the luxury of working from a home that they own, doing zero physical labor, and being able to guarantee their own safety and health during a pandemic. Must be tough for them.


Dude it's been rough

/ LOL
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

padraig: Pro-tip : don't work in the same room.

There were quite some cons, but a big pro was the lunch-break sex.
Kinda frowned upon at the office.


We knew what you were doing in the lunch room, nobody orders extra mayo
 
