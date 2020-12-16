 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   Study shows civil forfeiture is more effective at ruining lives than deterring crime   (propublica.org) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The cruelty is the point. Also the grift.
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No, it's really good at getting cops and others in law enforcement or the courts  houses and cool toys for cents on the dollar. Civil forfeiture isn't about deterring crime, it's giving cops an exclusive auction house.

Misery? Not even a concern because lookit this Jet-Ski!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reagan instituted theft by cop to drive a wedge between the citizenry and the police forces.

It worked beautifully.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's try using it against the rich for a few decades and see how it works out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Generally, anything that comes after "Police say..." is going to be a giant pile of dogshiat.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, speaking of how much cops suck, is there a Fark thread on that former police captain in Houston that ran an air condition repair guy off the road and held him at gun point because he thought he was carrying evidence of ballot fraud?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I support civil forfeiture in very limited cases, mostly for seizing the assets of criminal organizations.  Most other applications of the practice should be banned.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those assault tanks don't pay for themselves any more.
 
NilartPax
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"STOP!  THIS IS THE POLICE!  GIVE US YOU MONEY, OH AND YOUR CAR!"
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: Let's try using it against the rich for a few decades and see how it works out.


Also, businesses.  You know, since they're people.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattytheMouse: Hey, speaking of how much cops suck, is there a Fark thread on that former police captain in Houston that ran an air condition repair guy off the road and held him at gun point because he thought he was carrying evidence of ballot fraud?


Drew prefers not to discuss his personal life on Fark.
 
