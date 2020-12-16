 Skip to content
(Independent)   Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O hospitalized on second day of filming Jackass 4   (independent.co.uk) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid is as stupid does. Slapstick is comedy. Jackass is as advertised.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how you know it's gonna be good. Will Ryan Dunn be making a cameo?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature is healing
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys are pushing 50.

The money must be reeeeeally good.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Bam sober again? He's looking less bloated than the last time I saw him
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ow My Balls" come to life.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jumping on a full-speed treadmill carrying band instruments.

Ok, I'm definitely going to see this.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me thinks he's coming down with a bit of the Danny Glovers disease.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
a) Main tab?

b)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Deliberately using precious medical services during a pandemic for an utterly idiotic and frivolous purpose.
Severely beat and then jail both these shiatty, worthless parasites.
Then cancel their shiatty movie, and never let either of them work again.
 
gimlet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sweet!!! I have never laughed as hard as I did during my first watch of the Terror Taxi prank.

Hopefully they are able to create another one without killing themselves.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

styckx: Is Bam sober again? He's looking less bloated than the last time I saw him


IIRC, that was a condition for Steve O agreeing to sign on for a 4th movie.

For someone as self-destructive as he is, Steve O is surprisingly committed to sobriety.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Jumping on a full-speed treadmill carrying band instruments.

Ok, I'm definitely going to see this.


DCI Simulator
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not like the doctors and nurses have any concerns more pressing than treating two f*cking idiots with self-inflicted stupidity.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What was the last thing to go through Ryan Dunn's mind?

His asshole.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There was a Jackass 2 and Jackass 3?

// Oh, right; this is the timeline with Trump and McConnell and Sidney Powell.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
God bless those stupid, dumb motherfu*kers.

Also, theres a cool doc on HULU about Big Brother Magazine.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Jumping on a full-speed treadmill carrying band instruments.

Ok, I'm definitely going to see this.


They are gods.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can't shake off busting your ass at 50 the way you can at 20.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two guys with minor injuries, likely concussions and road rash, are not going to use resources needed for serious Covid cases, calm down.
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jso2897: Deliberately using precious medical services during a pandemic for an utterly idiotic and frivolous purpose.
Severely beat and then jail both these shiatty, worthless parasites.
Then cancel their shiatty movie, and never let either of them work again.


The Independent is REALLY reaching for content.  Clicking on the link in the article to the source of the news, which is Bam's website.  The page shows that the video and update were on March 11th of this year, Before any lockdown went into effect. - linky pop

I doubt they resumed filming, and I doubt that the film is still on schedule for a March 2021 release.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jso2897: Deliberately using precious medical services during a pandemic for an utterly idiotic and frivolous purpose.
Severely beat and then jail both these shiatty, worthless parasites.
Then cancel their shiatty movie, and never let either of them work again.


shut up, pussy.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Getting old sucks.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: These guys are pushing 50.

The money must be reeeeeally good.


No, they're all just broke as fark from the drugs and lifestyle.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought these were part of the same headline at first:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They've never been the same since Kenny died.

MAD TV Kenny Rogers Jackass 1 and 2 complete [High Quality] BelchingToadProductions.com
Youtube if27InJBtEI
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Confabulat: You can't shake off busting your ass at 50 the way you can at 20.


Truth. And Knoxville was already between 5 and 10 years older than the rest of the Jackass crew when they started.

His interview on all the injuries he got making his Action Park movie are gruesome.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: bobtheme: Jumping on a full-speed treadmill carrying band instruments.

Ok, I'm definitely going to see this.

DCI Simulator


You're joking, but I would play the shiat out of that.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Confabulat: You can't shake off busting your ass at 50 the way you can at 20.



Came here to say that.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: jso2897: Deliberately using precious medical services during a pandemic for an utterly idiotic and frivolous purpose.
Severely beat and then jail both these shiatty, worthless parasites.
Then cancel their shiatty movie, and never let either of them work again.

shut up, pussy.


What he said ^, pussy
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: Deliberately using precious medical services during a pandemic for an utterly idiotic and frivolous purpose.
Severely beat and then jail both these shiatty, worthless parasites.
Then cancel their shiatty movie, and never let either of them work again.


Quite possibly the dumbest thing I've ever read on this site.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: Deliberately using precious medical services during a pandemic for an utterly idiotic and frivolous purpose.
Severely beat and then jail both these shiatty, worthless parasites.
Then cancel their shiatty movie, and never let either of them work again.


I'm thinking that subheadline: "Pair were reportedly jumping on a full-speed running machine while holding large musical instruments" must be code for something.  There was no machine, there was no music.

They should have been taken to a meat packing plant to be seen by the "vet" there.  That would have made great video, too.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

styckx: Is Bam sober again? He's looking less bloated than the last time I saw him


that steaming mess had a TV show highly composed of abusing his parents. I'll never understand why he wasn't arrested.

wonder how the brain trust Uncle is doing. he was no career builder.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bam Margera is a farking loser toolbeat worthless alkie.  I like the rest of the Jackass guys, though.
 
realmolo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Confabulat: You can't shake off busting your ass at 50 the way you can at 20.


Yes.
If you are fit, you might be able to handle abuse without TOO much trouble up until your early 40s. After that, you just can't do it. You might still be fit, you might even still have good endurance, but your recovery time after an injury goes to hell. If you recover at all. If you manage to injure one of your joints (or, God forbid, you back) in your 40s, you're probably screwed for life.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: a) Main tab?

b)

[Fark user image 400x296]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aren't they a little old for that shiat?  Those dudes are my age.  I have a magnifying glass on my desk in case I need to read small print.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jack Ass 4: The golden years.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Late 40's is a bit old for that sort of thing, isn't it?
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This shiat first hit the air when I was a senior in college.  I celebrated my 41st birthday in June.

Give it a rest guys.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't wait to hear Steve-O broke a hip.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's Mackenzie Scott raising four billion for covid relief.  Then there's this.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The best part of any of the Jackasses was the intro to Jackass 3D. That is literally, the only part I remember.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: These guys are pushing 50.

The money must be reeeeeally good.


Or the debt really deep.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: Deliberately using precious medical services during a pandemic for an utterly idiotic and frivolous purpose.
Severely beat and then jail both these shiatty, worthless parasites.
Then cancel their shiatty movie, and never let either of them work again.


gunsmack: It's not like the doctors and nurses have any concerns more pressing than treating two f*cking idiots with self-inflicted stupidity.


So they should refuse to treat NFL players who get injured playing, because people getting hurt to produce an enterntainment product is stupid?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: styckx: Is Bam sober again? He's looking less bloated than the last time I saw him

that steaming mess had a TV show highly composed of abusing his parents. I'll never understand why he wasn't arrested.

wonder how the brain trust Uncle is doing. he was no career builder.


Decomposing.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moooooo K: capt.snicklefritz: These guys are pushing 50.

The money must be reeeeeally good.

No, they're all just broke as fark from the drugs and lifestyle.


Steve-O is sober and doing fine financially.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gunsmack: It's not like the doctors and nurses have any concerns more pressing than treating two f*cking idiots with self-inflicted stupidity.


But at least these guys pay for their 47$ aspirin and unnecessary test to questions they assume their patience is lying about.
F&&k doctors.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Proud to say I've never watched any of these movies.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

noitsnot: There's Mackenzie Scott raising four billion for covid relief.  Then there's this.


Raising 4 billion? Her ex-husband is one of the 5 richest men on the planet.

$4 billion is less than the yearly interest on her divorce settlement.
 
