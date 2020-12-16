 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Outrageous Headline: Restaurant has liquor license suspended for violating COVID dining restrictions. Actual ineffective deterrent to others: Only affects liquor sales on Sundays and dancing which wasn't happening anyway   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Restaurant owner wants to buck the rules put out for COVID and sends out a letter to other owners looking for backing.  When backlash happens, he backtracks on saying he wanted to buck the rules.  Way to stand by your principles.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They can't dance if they want to?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They can't dance if they want to?


They can, but only if they leave their friends behind.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: pastramithemosterotic: They can't dance if they want to?

They can, but only if they leave their friends behind.


But their friends are masked, and if they are masked, well they're no friends of mine
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: BretMavrik: pastramithemosterotic: They can't dance if they want to?

They can, but only if they leave their friends behind.

But their friends are masked, and if they are masked, well they're no friends of mine


Although I've heard that some dancers are authorized to do it from pole to pole... so to speak.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
when you mess with the Michigan Liquor Control , you get the horns.  back in the 80s, I was a busboy and the owner comped a table.  He almost never did that so I wondered who the hell.it was. He said it was someone from the Liquor Control Commission.  Not sure if it was legal, but he accepted.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They lost their full liquor license, not just the Sunday add on or the dance add on. Also, this is a wedding reception venue so yeah, there is dancing there.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Outrageous headline:Only affects liquor sales on Sundays and dancing which wasn't happening anyway

Actual effective deterrent:Without a class C license, they're not able to sell alcohol period.
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The owner of this restaurant group a few weeks ago tried to rally other restaurant owners across Michigan to just ignore the "no dine-in service" orders that had just went into place.

fark him. And your calamari is trash.
 
jlt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

151: The owner of this restaurant group a few weeks ago tried to rally other restaurant owners across Michigan to just ignore the "no dine-in service" orders that had just went into place.

fark him. And your calamari is trash.


Andiamo's sucks, I concur. Over rated and over priced.
My mom used to work for one of the co-owners and he was a gigantic douche.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Phew for a second I thought I may have to stop buying tons of chines-made widgets that I don't need then returning them the next day.

The nerve of someone telling me that I should stop blocking the distribution of the Life-Saving vaccine being distributed by clogging logistics! I have been assured that some space has been reserved for this purpose so I can continue my search for the perfect cell phone case and the perfect kitchen cabinet knobs. fark that person daring to say that. That asshole wasn't even wearing a mask properly while outside. That asshole even asked me to stay back at least six feet. How outrageous! I feel so violated that I need to go try to find the perfect color sheets to match my new authentic things from somewhere I have been told is important to heal myself. Hopefully I won't have to return them but those online idiots always get the order wrong. So I don't care if I have to return them if I don't feel they are the perfect fit in this room. Oh, and I always leave the packaging when the lowlifes tell me they do not want the used packaging. They need to recycle because I feel they should and they can fark right off.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Phew for a second I thought I may have to stop buying tons of chines-made widgets that I don't need then returning them the next day.

The nerve of someone telling me that I should stop blocking the distribution of the Life-Saving vaccine being distributed by clogging logistics! I have been assured that some space has been reserved for this purpose so I can continue my search for the perfect cell phone case and the perfect kitchen cabinet knobs. fark that person daring to say that. That asshole wasn't even wearing a mask properly while outside. That asshole even asked me to stay back at least six feet. How outrageous! I feel so violated that I need to go try to find the perfect color sheets to match my new authentic things from somewhere I have been told is important to heal myself. Hopefully I won't have to return them but those online idiots always get the order wrong. So I don't care if I have to return them if I don't feel they are the perfect fit in this room. Oh, and I always leave the packaging when the lowlifes tell me they do not want the used packaging. They need to recycle because I feel they should and they can fark right off.


Are you ok?
 
