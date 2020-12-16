 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Australia has added beach foam full of venomous sea snakes to its list of tourist attractions   (theguardian.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, those are full on Nopes. I've been in the water with some venomous critters, and powerfully so, but I wasn't trying to f*ck with them, or even get near them. Sea snakes are just huge Nopes, and surprise seas snakes are even more so.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting, the last time I went to a foam party I thought I was being attacked by venomous snakes. I guess I'm well prepared.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia, the Mexico of England.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop putting venomous snakes in everything Australia, it's getting old.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You go with what you know.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiffy must not mean what it used to mean. Kind of like "woke".
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily the fresh water eel bites aren't venomous
 
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

How were you powerfully in the water?
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
assets.quantcount.com

On an unrelated note: Rug Munchers.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nope, but their blood is poisonous. So that's push I'd say.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
screw the snakes what about sea wasps? im sure they're involved somehow.
Is the foam poisonous too , I mean why not? 2020 and all that..
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll pass on the abundance of aquatic nope ropes, thank you very much
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

They aren't venomous, but they do spit in your eye if you tease them enough.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Australia has added beach foam full of venomous poisonous sea snakes to its list of tourist attractions

FTFY, subby.

/Pet peeve.
/.---  ---  -.-  .
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It might be hard to keep kids and dogs out of the foam but adults should know better. That stuff always looks nasty, not like nice clean foam when you put too much detergent in the washer.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

*shakes a fist inna air*
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Finally something I can mark off my bingo card
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pfft....that's noting, Australia, I keep reading that there is something called a Kraken about to be released in America or has been released or something.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was once told sea foam was fish jizz.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey kids, let's go play in the churning pollutants! Whoever finds the largest chunk of rotting cow carcass wins!
 
