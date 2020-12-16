 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medical Xpress)   The US sets new 24-hour record for infections. Just stay ho-ho-home for the holidays people   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
44
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

778 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 16 Dec 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine.  Send the hoe hoe hoes over to my place.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stumbled on this article which provides a quaint comparison.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/16/asia/s​o​uth-korea-japan-coronavirus-intl-hnk/i​ndex.html

On Tuesday, South Korea reported 1,078 new cases, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic, bringing the national total to 45,442. Some 226 patients are in critical condition, while there were an additional 12 deaths Tuesday, increasing total fatalities to 612.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The so-called most advanced nation on earth sets a record for infections?
That's just... deplorable.
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ho ho ho... ly shiat
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article sites JHU tracker on this.  Worldometers shows ~201k for yesterday and Wapo tracker less than 200k for same period (yesterday)

I'd assumed that these data are aggregated from the same sources.  What gives?
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FaygoMaster: Article sites JHU tracker on this.  Worldometers shows ~201k for yesterday and Wapo tracker less than 200k for same period (yesterday)

I'd assumed that these data are aggregated from the same sources.  What gives?


cites, dammit!
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is impossible. My brother told me repeatedly and emphatically that the pandemic would "go away" the day after the election.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Fine.  Send the hoe hoe hoes over to my place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


you f*ckup genocidaire
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FaygoMaster: Article sites JHU tracker on this.  Worldometers shows ~201k for yesterday and Wapo tracker less than 200k for same period (yesterday)

I'd assumed that these data are aggregated from the same sources.  What gives?


I have nothing to add, except appreciation for your recognition that the word "data" is plural.
 
wage0048
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I stumbled on this article which provides a quaint comparison.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/16/asia/so​uth-korea-japan-coronavirus-intl-hnk/i​ndex.html

On Tuesday, South Korea reported 1,078 new cases, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic, bringing the national total to 45,442. Some 226 patients are in critical condition, while there were an additional 12 deaths Tuesday, increasing total fatalities to 612.


Since some asshole is probably going to start biatching about how the ROK has a much smaller population than the USA, let's compare apples to apples:

Based on your numbers and the ROK population of 51.64 million: That's 8.80 cases & 0.12 deaths per 10,000 population.

Based on the CDC's numbers from today and the USA's population of 328.2 million: 497.19 cases and 0.92 deaths per 10,000 population.

The USA's infection rate is 56.5x higher and the US death rate is 7.72x higher than the ROK.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My father died of COVID-19 in an Ohio nursing home at about 5am this morning.

He had taken ill over the weekend and deteriorated rapidly, after Corona-chan found her way into the home in spite of the staff's precautions, infecting at least two other residents and three staffers.

Assigning blame for my father's death to prominent Americans (or non-Americans) I'll delegate to the Politics tab. Someone gave it to my father, and that someone got it from someone else. That's all I know for certain. Our Rona couldn't have done in my father alone, no. I'll just say the little minx had plenty of help and leave it at that.

Please pray for the soul of my father Niall Patrick. In lieu of flowers stay safe.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a morbid thing to speculate upon but I wonder when the number of new cases or deaths per day actually begins to truly level off and decline. Well into 2021 I gather
/never forget Trump's 'Easter Miracle'
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's pretty lame. I think we can do 300,000 a day before the year's up. Who's with me? This is America, and there's nothing we can't do if we don't set our minds to it! USA! USA! USA!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: My father died of COVID-19 in an Ohio nursing home at about 5am this morning.

He had taken ill over the weekend and deteriorated rapidly, after Corona-chan found her way into the home in spite of the staff's precautions, infecting at least two other residents and three staffers.

Assigning blame for my father's death to prominent Americans (or non-Americans) I'll delegate to the Politics tab. Someone gave it to my father, and that someone got it from someone else. That's all I know for certain. Our Rona couldn't have done in my father alone, no. I'll just say the little minx had plenty of help and leave it at that.

Please pray for the soul of my father Niall Patrick. In lieu of flowers stay safe.


I'm really sorry to hear that. My condolences.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: My father died of COVID-19 in an Ohio nursing home at about 5am this morning.
Please pray for the soul of my father Niall Patrick. In lieu of flowers stay safe.


shiat amigo I don't know what to say
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkmeh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: This is impossible. My brother told me repeatedly and emphatically that the pandemic would "go away" the day after the election.


Your family too? Lol
 
xalres
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: FaygoMaster: Article sites JHU tracker on this.  Worldometers shows ~201k for yesterday and Wapo tracker less than 200k for same period (yesterday)

I'd assumed that these data are aggregated from the same sources.  What gives?

I have nothing to add, except appreciation for your recognition that the word "data" is plural.


I have nothing to add either, except GLAVIN!!!
 
irocu88
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good....lets burn the whole place down before Biden and the dems do it for us.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
250k?
I can do much better than that.
globalnews.caView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My observation is that staying ho-ho-home for the holidays is beyond the organizational capabilities of anywhere between 70% to 95% of the population.

You won't contract the virus if you don't contract the virus.

You won't infect anybody if you don't infect anybody.

But it seems in TrumpWorld, even the most straightforward of tautologies are either impossible to understand, or, are politically left of communism.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: My father died of COVID-19 in an Ohio nursing home at about 5am this morning.

He had taken ill over the weekend and deteriorated rapidly, after Corona-chan found her way into the home in spite of the staff's precautions, infecting at least two other residents and three staffers.

Assigning blame for my father's death to prominent Americans (or non-Americans) I'll delegate to the Politics tab. Someone gave it to my father, and that someone got it from someone else. That's all I know for certain. Our Rona couldn't have done in my father alone, no. I'll just say the little minx had plenty of help and leave it at that.

Please pray for the soul of my father Niall Patrick. In lieu of flowers stay safe.


Sorry to hear of your loss. May you have a pol-free maintab thread in his memory.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Fine.  Send the hoe hoe hoes over to my place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

irocu88: Good....lets burn the whole place down before Biden and the dems do it for us.


Can you really burn down a pile of ashes?
 
thunderhorse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

irocu88: Good....lets burn the whole place down before Biden and the dems do it for us.


Easy there, killer. You forgot to add your aunt teefa to that list.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Traveling is perfectly safe if everyone doing it is uninfected.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

irocu88: Good....lets burn the whole place down before Biden and the dems do it for us.


Shut up, trash.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: This is impossible. My brother told me repeatedly and emphatically that the pandemic would "go away" the day after the election.


The election is still going on, to some anyways.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Traveling is perfectly safe if everyone doing it is uninfected.


How do we know everyone doing it is uninfected?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I won't say it's not bad but single-day numbers are useless for anything but headlines.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

berylman: It's a morbid thing to speculate upon but I wonder when the number of new cases or deaths per day actually begins to truly level off and decline. Well into 2021 I gather
/never forget Trump's 'Easter Miracle'


Yeah, we're definitely going to be "ctrl-c, ctrl-v"-ing this headline a lot for the next month at least.  One major nationwide surge following Christmas and New Year (assuming lots of people will make that one trip), and lots of regional surges over time as various hospital systems around the country start to max out their ICU capacities.  Without serious behavior modification, late January might be the time when we think back on fonder times: "hey, remember back in December when we could still go to the hospital?"
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Sin_City_Superhero: Fine.  Send the hoe hoe hoes over to my place.

[Fark user image 393x395]


or it's a spiteful mother who nailed it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: My father died of COVID-19 in an Ohio nursing home at about 5am this morning.

He had taken ill over the weekend and deteriorated rapidly, after Corona-chan found her way into the home in spite of the staff's precautions, infecting at least two other residents and three staffers.

Assigning blame for my father's death to prominent Americans (or non-Americans) I'll delegate to the Politics tab. Someone gave it to my father, and that someone got it from someone else. That's all I know for certain. Our Rona couldn't have done in my father alone, no. I'll just say the little minx had plenty of help and leave it at that.

Please pray for the soul of my father Niall Patrick. In lieu of flowers stay safe.


I'm very sorry to read that.

My old man didn't die from Covid but it was similarly quick.  Couple days in the hospital and he was gone.

Hopefully you can find some comfort in that he wasn't in the hospital for weeks or months.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Home is where the booze is.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Traveling is perfectly safe if everyone doing it is uninfected.


Yes, but to ensure that you need a mandatory quarantine + testing of everyone before they travel (like Australia, Taiwan, etc. do for incoming travellers). Good luck convincing Americans to spend 14 days locked in an airport hotel room before they board their flight.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: My father died of COVID-19 in an Ohio nursing home at about 5am this morning.

He had taken ill over the weekend and deteriorated rapidly, after Corona-chan found her way into the home in spite of the staff's precautions, infecting at least two other residents and three staffers.

Assigning blame for my father's death to prominent Americans (or non-Americans) I'll delegate to the Politics tab. Someone gave it to my father, and that someone got it from someone else. That's all I know for certain. Our Rona couldn't have done in my father alone, no. I'll just say the little minx had plenty of help and leave it at that.

Please pray for the soul of my father Niall Patrick. In lieu of flowers stay safe.


Sorry to hear that. You have my condolences.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

irocu88: Good....lets burn the whole place down before Biden and the dems do it for us.


Fark user imageView Full Size

The spuds are already on it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cache: The so-called most advanced nation on earth sets a record for infections?
That's just... deplorable.


It depends on if the record is for the world, or just the US. A single country infection record could theoretically be 1 infection.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

asciibaron: The_Sponge: Sin_City_Superhero: Fine.  Send the hoe hoe hoes over to my place.

[Fark user image 393x395]

or it's a spiteful mother who nailed it.


I LOL'd.

Side note:

I actually offended a friend on Facebook when I posted that on my wall a while back.

And yes, she works in HR.

/For real.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: It's a morbid thing to speculate upon but I wonder when the number of new cases or deaths per day actually begins to truly level off and decline. Well into 2021 I gather
/never forget Trump's 'Easter Miracle'


Projections are out there. Last I checked, my state was due to run out of ICU beds in mid January. At that point mortality rates increase significantly. IIRC, the graph I looked at showed it coming down in April, but I'm afraid that's optimistic, and that's before considering that they probably haven't factored in yet everyone going to grandma's for Xmas and gathering for New Years.

Hospitals also have to have somewhere to discharge patients to. If they can't, no new beds open up. I'm not sure this has been factored in either. Hospitals are going to be FULL for a long time.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Fark_Guy_Rob: Traveling is perfectly safe if everyone doing it is uninfected.

How do we know everyone doing it is uninfected?


Individually, it is very simple to know if I am infected or not. On a larger scale, it's impossible.

Still, my point is that we are demonizing the wrong thing. If you can isolate for 10+ days and travel without interaction with others (drive instead of fly) and the people you are visiting are able to isolate - that's as likely to spread Covid-19 as staying home. The risk is so low as to be zero.

People aren't going to skip Christmas. Sadly. We know this because nobody skipped Thanksgiving. Telling people not to do it isn't going to be effective. Heck, I literally know people who have, unironically, used the phrase "plague rat"....but are 'reluctantly' planning on visiting family for Christmas.

It would be better, and make more sense, to emphasize traveling and visiting safely.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

irocu88: Good....lets burn the whole place down before Biden and the dems do it for us.


Isn't your handle missing a "14"?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I won't say it's not bad but single-day numbers are useless for anything but headlines.


Trends, how do they work?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Individually, it is very simple to know if I am infected or not. On a larger scale, it's impossible.


Not if you're asymptomatic.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.