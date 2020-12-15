 Skip to content
(AP News)   China has successfully suppressed COVID-19, allowing its citizens' lives to return to a semblance of normal. And all it took was a little bit of crushing authoritarianism   (apnews.com) divider line
b2theory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The challenge is jobs: The economy is growing again, but the recovery is uneven. Many big manufacturers are back to normal, but consumer spending remains tepid and smaller companies are contracting or closing.

The ONLY way the economy can be growing again is that China's economy is even more cartoonishly unbalanced than was previously understood or they just make up growth numbers.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must be why WE CAN'T GET OUR DAMN PLAYSTATIONS!!!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All guilty parties involved in this minor inconvenience have suffered a bullet related misfortune.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Hunter Biden's plan to get his father elected and kill off 300k is complete.  What?  A large bag of money?  For me?  Why thank you.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: All guilty parties involved in this minor inconvenience have suffered a bullet related misfortune.


And their families have been charged the cost of the bullet.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do Australia, red-hatmitter.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Now do Australia, red-hatmitter.


Right?! I feel like Australia and New Zealand are not generally thought of as, 'authoritarian wasteland shiat holes.' But hey, keep enjoyin' those freedumbs
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness the people that spread the disease in the US only respond to authoritarianism.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot easier when normal looks a lot like crushing authoritarianism anyway.
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'll believe any data coming out of China, they are so well known for their transparency.

/sarcasm
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one time that the authoritarian government Trump wants to be might be useful . . . and he fails again.
 
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: Giant Clown Shoe: Now do Australia, red-hatmitter.

Right?! I feel like Australia and New Zealand are not generally thought of as, 'authoritarian wasteland shiat holes.' But hey, keep enjoyin' those freedumbs


Asking Walmart shoppers to wear masks is morally equivalent to harvesting the organs of political prisoners.

/Uyghur, please
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Now do Australia, red-hatmitter.


Australia has 75% the area of the US, and 1/13th the population.  There's a lot more room for them to spread their SARS-CoV-2 virions around before running into someone else. Their lockdowns were also very severe, and not yet entirely over -- for example, some of my colleagues still cannot have in-person meetings with a potential customer.

Would you like to try again?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: In fairness the people that spread the disease in the US only respond to authoritarianism.


Yes, a good example is how people fleeing from New York City spread it around the rest of the country early on.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Crushing authoritarianism can get shiat done. Less so when it's only applied to racist bullshiat for the darker skinned folks
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

b2theory: The challenge is jobs: The economy is growing again, but the recovery is uneven. Many big manufacturers are back to normal, but consumer spending remains tepid and smaller companies are contracting or closing.

The ONLY way the economy can be growing again is that China's economy is even more cartoonishly unbalanced than was previously understood or they just make up growth numbers.


In China the economy is whatever the CCP says it is.
 
alitaki
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If we had the ability to be disciplined in our conduct we wouldn't need crushing authoritarianism to beat back the covid pandemic but I'm starting to think that's what it'll take. I don't even see the vaccine doing all that much if the reports that half the country doesn't want to take it are true.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Crushing authoritarianism can get shiat done. Less so when it's only applied to racist bullshiat for the darker skinned folks


It doesn't really get stuff done though. That's why they went through all that market-reform under Deng Xiaoping.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

alitaki: If we had the ability to be disciplined in our conduct we wouldn't need crushing authoritarianism to beat back the covid pandemic but I'm starting to think that's what it'll take. I don't even see the vaccine doing all that much if the reports that half the country doesn't want to take it are true.


Those reports aren't true.  At best they captured a snapshot from the period when the media saw fit to demonize Trump ("he's going to approve a dangerous vaccine before the election for political purposes!") for partisan reasons.  But even then, something like 63% of the country said they would get the vaccine.  Other recent polls show higher numbers of people who want the vaccine, although those aged 18-29 seem particularly anti-vaccine.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: HotWingConspiracy: In fairness the people that spread the disease in the US only respond to authoritarianism.

Yes, a good example is how people fleeing from New York City spread it around the rest of the country early on.


That was debunked months ago.

And you have no excuse for being unhygienic idiots that literally cannot figure out how to protect yourselves for months now. Or have you been jamming lightbulbs up your ass like the president suggested?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: All guilty parties involved in this minor inconvenience have suffered a bullet related misfortune.


I like to refer to that as dying from lead poisoning.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alitaki: If we had the ability to be disciplined in our conduct we wouldn't need crushing authoritarianism to beat back the covid pandemic but I'm starting to think that's what it'll take. I don't even see the vaccine doing all that much if the reports that half the country doesn't want to take it are true.


I'm encouraged by some polls indicating that upwards of 70% say they'll get it, but I also know not to place too much stock in polling.

I think a lot of these people on the fence, or otherwise expressing doubt, will likely end up getting the vaccine once they see enough other people doing it. They'll follow the herd once they see them going that way. I just hope there's enough of us on the side of "HOLY F*CK YES SHOOT ME UP NOW" in order to reach that tipping point.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
China does not include people who test positive but show no symptoms in its confirmed case counts.

If we did that here in the United States, we'd have this under control as well.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Giant Clown Shoe: Now do Australia, red-hatmitter.

Australia has 75% the area of the US, and 1/13th the population.  There's a lot more room for them to spread their SARS-CoV-2 virions around before running into someone else. Their lockdowns were also very severe, and not yet entirely over -- for example, some of my colleagues still cannot have in-person meetings with a potential customer.

Would you like to try again?


Explain the Dakotas, then.

Face it, 1 in 1000 American died because it was more important to be able to shop at Lowe's without a mask than to save their lives.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Dork Gently: HotWingConspiracy: In fairness the people that spread the disease in the US only respond to authoritarianism.

Yes, a good example is how people fleeing from New York City spread it around the rest of the country early on.

That was debunked months ago.

And you have no excuse for being unhygienic idiots that literally cannot figure out how to protect yourselves for months now. Or have you been jamming lightbulbs up your ass like the president suggested?


"Debunked" (https://www.ft.com/content/a52198f6-0​d20-4607-b12a-05110bc48723, which Fark won't hotlink, so be careful cutting and pasting).  "Months ago".  As recently as yesterday: "New York was the original epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That is probably what it will take here, too subs.  About 30% of our population is terminally stupid, and now they are infectious.

We should treat hoaxers like the lublic health threat they are.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Giant Clown Shoe: Now do Australia, red-hatmitter.

Australia has 75% the area of the US, and 1/13th the population.  There's a lot more room for them to spread their SARS-CoV-2 virions around before running into someone else. Their lockdowns were also very severe, and not yet entirely over -- for example, some of my colleagues still cannot have in-person meetings with a potential customer.

Would you like to try again?


Being in a sparsely populated area is no panacea for COVID. Gove County, KS has a population of just over 2,600 people spread across 2,780 square kilometers, meaning Australia has a population 3 times as dense as this county. Gove County reports 315 cases of COVID and 20 deaths to COVID. That's a case rate of nearly 1 in 8 residents and a death rate of nearly 1 in 130 residents. The case rate is marginally higher than any polity on the planet (the closest I'm aware of is Andorra at about 2 cases per 21 residents), and the death rate is far higher than any polity on the planet (the closest I'm aware of is Belgium at about 1 death per 650 residents).
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: China does not include people who test positive but show no symptoms in its confirmed case counts.

If we did that here in the United States, we'd have this under control as well.


And somehow, in the last six months, they had ~6000 confirmed cases and only two deaths.  How did they get that marvelous 0.03% case fatality rate?  That's better than the flu!
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: HotWingConspiracy: In fairness the people that spread the disease in the US only respond to authoritarianism.

Yes, a good example is how people fleeing from New York City spread it around the rest of the country early on.


If only there had been a way to protect people from those dirty New Yorkers... Some sort of protection you could wear, or maybe preventing people from coming in contact with them by having them stay home...
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Giant Clown Shoe: Now do Australia, red-hatmitter.

Australia has 75% the area of the US, and 1/13th the population.  There's a lot more room for them to spread their SARS-CoV-2 virions around before running into someone else. Their lockdowns were also very severe, and not yet entirely over -- for example, some of my colleagues still cannot have in-person meetings with a potential customer.

Would you like to try again?


So Australia beat the virus but spreading people out into the uninhabitable desert and waiting until it went away? Seems legit
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Giant Clown Shoe: Now do Australia, red-hatmitter.

Australia has 75% the area of the US, and 1/13th the population.  There's a lot more room for them to spread their SARS-CoV-2 virions around before running into someone else. Their lockdowns were also very severe, and not yet entirely over -- for example, some of my colleagues still cannot have in-person meetings with a potential customer.

Would you like to try again?


Yeah, forced 14-day quarantine with daily testing at your own cost isn't something that would fly here in the US because "the poors" or something.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flab: Dork Gently: Giant Clown Shoe: Now do Australia, red-hatmitter.

Australia has 75% the area of the US, and 1/13th the population.  There's a lot more room for them to spread their SARS-CoV-2 virions around before running into someone else. Their lockdowns were also very severe, and not yet entirely over -- for example, some of my colleagues still cannot have in-person meetings with a potential customer.

Would you like to try again?

Explain the Dakotas, then.

Face it, 1 in 1000 American died because it was more important to be able to shop at Lowe's without a mask than to save their lives.


The Dakotas have a higher population density (4 people per sq km) than Australia (3.2 people per sq km).  According to the people who defend NYC's early handling of the outbreak, higher population density makes a huge difference in the spread of COVID.

In reality, it's at least partly due to social distancing and mask-wearing and limiting travel.  There's not one single panacea, but having lower population density helps a lot.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: HotWingConspiracy: Dork Gently: HotWingConspiracy: In fairness the people that spread the disease in the US only respond to authoritarianism.

Yes, a good example is how people fleeing from New York City spread it around the rest of the country early on.

That was debunked months ago.

And you have no excuse for being unhygienic idiots that literally cannot figure out how to protect yourselves for months now. Or have you been jamming lightbulbs up your ass like the president suggested?

"Debunked" (https://www.ft.com/content/a52198f6-0​d20-4607-b12a-05110bc48723, which Fark won't hotlink, so be careful cutting and pasting).  "Months ago".  As recently as yesterday: "New York was the original epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S."


I can't get the link to work.

But anyway, NY becoming an epicenter is a separate conversation. That doesn't support your claims that it was spread by people leaving the city. Earliest cases were on the west coast and had been spreading for months before the first case was actually identified and reported.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

b2theory: The challenge is jobs: The economy is growing again, but the recovery is uneven. Many big manufacturers are back to normal, but consumer spending remains tepid and smaller companies are contracting or closing.

The ONLY way the economy can be growing again is that China's economy is even more cartoonishly unbalanced than was previously understood or they just make up growth numbers.


They are building infrastructure like they have the wealth and confidence of Jeff Bezos.  Infrastructure week never came here.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What did China provide that would be equivalent to US stimulus? My gut says like most civilized countries, they provided more than the US did.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

alitaki: If we had the ability to be disciplined in our conduct we wouldn't need crushing authoritarianism to beat back the covid pandemic but I'm starting to think that's what it'll take. I don't even see the vaccine doing all that much if the reports that half the country doesn't want to take it are true.


IMO, a temporary condition..  people are avoiding buyers remorse right now... Mikey hasn't approved it.   So far, side effects are a 36 hour bout of feeling like shait, with sides of chills and headaches..  give it a month or three : if they don't get worse than that, good bet that acceptance is around the corner...  beats hell out of dying.....
 
silverjets
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: That's a lot easier when normal looks a lot like crushing authoritarianism anyway.


Australia crushed covid as well.  And all it took was for EVERYONE to act like a responsible human being and follow a few simple rules for four month.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: What did China provide that would be equivalent to US stimulus? My gut says like most civilized countries, they provided more than the US did.


They nailed or welded doors to apartment buildings shut and had the PLA deliver food.  This article says almost all of their stimulus money went to businesses and investments.  KPMG says they cut payroll and income taxes in some cases, but otherwise very little went to individuals.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This just proves how incompetent our current dictator is.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flab: Dork Gently: Giant Clown Shoe: Now do Australia, red-hatmitter.

Australia has 75% the area of the US, and 1/13th the population.  There's a lot more room for them to spread their SARS-CoV-2 virions around before running into someone else. Their lockdowns were also very severe, and not yet entirely over -- for example, some of my colleagues still cannot have in-person meetings with a potential customer.

Would you like to try again?

Explain the Dakotas, then.

Face it, 1 in 1000 American died because it was more important to be able to shop at Lowe's without a mask than to save their lives.


Most interesting and maybe unrelated is the observation that deaths per 100K population varies from about 90 to 120 in almost every country around the world.  Except for Belgium (140) which might be population genetics?  We are not the worst (yet). Each country has its own different problem.  And there are in fact some people around the world as dumb and stubborn as the dumbest, most stubborn American. But we have more of them.
 
