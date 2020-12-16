 Skip to content
(Metro)   Despite the risk of a major outbreak in January 2021, the UK is relaxing Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas   (metro.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2020 at 11:05 AM



TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just lie back and think of England, I guess.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet one can make a mince pie look like a little COVID virus.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
But Spreader Claus, and eight tiny Remdesivir.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Imagine this. You know you are sentencing people to long term disability and death. But it's Christmas, so...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A COVID-19 outbreak will be a nice distraction from the shiatshow that a no-deal Brexit is going to be.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why are Johnson and Trump locked in a never-ending competition to see who's the bigger idiot?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So governments are able to enforce dope laws. But not quarantine procedures. This tells me laws only work because of us. Or with our apathy. Which means it's ones neighbors just doing their job that makes laws work. So those idiots the help enforce laws against vices like drugs and hookers are full of crap. For not enforcing pandemic procedures. so no longer can they cry that they don't choose anything that they're just obeying orders.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're trying to shift the onus entirely onto the 'common sense' of the people.

The government doesn't want to change the the relaxation rules they already made causse they know a lot of their grassroots support would go nuts about 'banning Christmas'.

But they also know that they really need to discourage people from taking up the offer. So this is a half arsed solution that helps no one 'we're still not going to make it illegal, but you totes shouldn't do it'.

I really don't want to go visit the parents on the other side of the country this year, I don't think it's safe or sensible, but because the rules say I *can* they still want me to.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why start giving a shiat now?

A lot more people are going to die. Probably not me. Im cool with it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stupid make the world go Cough.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter anymore. Stupid won. I'm just hoping this mutates to a much more lethal form.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Scrooge died from covid complications and his idiot kid has been spending the inheritance on anti-mask propaganda to own the libs.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stay safe UK Farkers.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm just hoping this mutates to a much more lethal form.


Of course you are.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Think I'll head to the U.K., with a mask or 2 of course
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because Thanksgiving worked out so well in the USA...
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
UK totally messed it up. Children under 12 don't have to wear a face mask there. Here in Spain anyone under 16 wasn't allowed out for 10 weeks. I think kids under 5 are exempt from masks now. This is the first weekend I can leave my city limits since beginning of November, still can't leave my administrative area which is pretty small - about 10 km north and maybe 40 to the south.

Was supposed to take my kids to the UK to see their grandparents next week. Not going to happen. Maybe I'll see my folks at Easter, which will be more than an year since I last saw them.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Philly-bear says woof.

Giant Dog Actually Says "WOOF" (Most Pronounced Dog Woof EVER!!) And The Reason Why!
Youtube B11XBjBsgt0
 
