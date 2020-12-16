 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Bowling alley closed for 200 days writes its own obituary. 'She is dying slowly'   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.


Congress should not be paid if there is a shutdown and if there is no stimulus for something like this.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.


Both sides, you say?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
kdawg7736: downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.

Congress should not be paid if there is a shutdown and if there is no stimulus for something like this.


You think that matters to Mitch McConnell?
 
Marcos P
....there are still bowling alleys?
 
Grumpy Cat
Marcos P: ....there are still bowling alleys?


Not with your attitude, mister.
 
thesharkman
Ah Michigan where I once lived and had 4 bowling alleys less than 5 miles away from me.
 
Antidamascus
NuclearPenguins: downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.

Both sides, you say?

[media.giphy.com image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yea why haven't the democrates fixed this?
 
KB202
They should do what that guy in Detroit did and put the bowling alley in the back of truck and take it to the people.
 
snowshovel
He should be happy that the priority of Congress is to ensure that his employees don't sue him when he forces his employees to come back to work.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
Marcos P: ....there are still bowling alleys?


Pinball machines still exist too and they're making new ones!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
kdawg7736: downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.

Congress should not be paid if there is a shutdown and if there is no stimulus for something like this.


anything more than the federal minimum wage.
 
Marcos P
DarkSoulNoHope: Marcos P: ....there are still bowling alleys?

Pinball machines still exist too and they're making new ones!

[Fark user image image 850x724]


Yo Jersey Jack is around the corner from me im in the same industrial park.
 
HeartBurnKid
downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.


The Democrat-run House has passed a stimulus bill.  The Republican-run Senate refuses to hold a vote on it because it doesn't include lawsuit immunity for businesses that, through negligence, cause patrons to catch COVID-19.

That should tell you which "side" is on your side.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
One day, you're a king  pin and then next, you find yourself in the gutter.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Aar1012: kdawg7736: downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.

Congress should not be paid if there is a shutdown and if there is no stimulus for something like this.

You think that matters to Mitch McConnell?


Do you think it matters to most of them? I get that McConnell is a convenient scapegoat but let's not pretend that most Congressassholes actually give two shiats about their constituents.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
Maybe if your employees had called a strike, it would have spared you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
To make it a place where people can go to love and be loved

Closed?  I thought that place burned down.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
AdmirableSnackbar: Aar1012: kdawg7736: downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.

Congress should not be paid if there is a shutdown and if there is no stimulus for something like this.

You think that matters to Mitch McConnell?

Do you think it matters to most of them? I get that McConnell is a convenient scapegoat but let's not pretend that most Congressassholes actually give two shiats about their constituents.


Scapegoat:

a person who is blamed for the wrongdoings, mistakes, or faults of others, especially for reasons of expediency

So, McConnell is not really responsible for any of his obstruction, it's really others doing it and he's a victim. That's what you just said.
 
Wesdog
downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.


No, both sides of congress aren't bickering. The Republicans have refused to pass any more stimulus without there being blanket protections for businesses to ignore safety and be allowed to expose their customers and employees to covid-19 without facing any financial consequences in court.

That is not "bickering" by any definition of the word. It's one group making a demand that they know the other side is never going to allow so they can blame the lack of action on Democrats. The Democrats are ready and willing to pass a stimulus package but they aren't willing to allow the Senate to put a poison pill in it that would keep citizens from holding negligent businesses accountable for not following recognized safety protocols.

Anyone who tries to say both sides are at fault for the coronavirus response in the US are severely mentally handicapped. Not a single person with 2 brain cells to rub together says "both sides" because there is no comparison between the left and right. There hasn't been for at least 20 years.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Bslim: AdmirableSnackbar: Aar1012: kdawg7736: downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.

Congress should not be paid if there is a shutdown and if there is no stimulus for something like this.

You think that matters to Mitch McConnell?

Do you think it matters to most of them? I get that McConnell is a convenient scapegoat but let's not pretend that most Congressassholes actually give two shiats about their constituents.

Scapegoat:

a person who is blamed for the wrongdoings, mistakes, or faults of others, especially for reasons of expediency

So, McConnell is not really responsible for any of his obstruction, it's really others doing it and he's a victim. That's what you just said.


Oh he's at fault, no mistake. He's just not alone and that should not be forgotten.
 
someonelse
Yeah, fark this "both sides" noise. There's no "both sides" to this. The House PASSED A BILL. People are standing in food lines because Republicans insist on immunity for corporations who force their employees to work and get Covid. Not even case-by-case immunity. BLANKET immunity.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
Wesdog: downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.

No, both sides of congress aren't bickering. The Republicans have refused to pass any more stimulus without there being blanket protections for businesses to ignore safety and be allowed to expose their customers and employees to covid-19 without facing any financial consequences in court.

That is not "bickering" by any definition of the word. It's one group making a demand that they know the other side is never going to allow so they can blame the lack of action on Democrats. The Democrats are ready and willing to pass a stimulus package but they aren't willing to allow the Senate to put a poison pill in it that would keep citizens from holding negligent businesses accountable for not following recognized safety protocols.

Anyone who tries to say both sides are at fault for the coronavirus response in the US are severely mentally handicapped. Not a single person with 2 brain cells to rub together says "both sides" because there is no comparison between the left and right. There hasn't been for at least 20 years.


McConnell will only agree to money and protection going to well funded business. The chaff can be sued out of existence in court so their assets can be hoovered up.

Individuals are expendable and should be killed off.
 
TheGreatGazoo
thesharkman: Ah Michigan where I once lived and had 4 bowling alleys less than 5 miles away from me.


I'm on the Northside of Atlanta, and there's an AMF, Stars and Strikes, and a Bowlero alleys pretty close.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
I don't know if the pandemic has anything to do with the slow death of bowling alleys. We have one left here, used to be five.
 
boyvoyeur
"To make it a place where people can go to love and be loved. When people walk in, they are treated equally across the board no matter black or white, gay or straight, old or young, Except the Methodist. Fark the Methodist." said Klein.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
Cosmic bowling killed the bowling alleys.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
Marcos P:

You want stalkers, that's how you get stalkers...
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
Bslim: AdmirableSnackbar: Aar1012: kdawg7736: downstairs: Meanwhile both sides of congress are bickering over... oh who knows at this point.  Apparently the pandemic isn't much of an emergency to them.

Congress should not be paid if there is a shutdown and if there is no stimulus for something like this.

You think that matters to Mitch McConnell?

Do you think it matters to most of them? I get that McConnell is a convenient scapegoat but let's not pretend that most Congressassholes actually give two shiats about their constituents.

Scapegoat:

a person who is blamed for the wrongdoings, mistakes, or faults of others, especially for reasons of expediency

So, McConnell is not really responsible for any of his obstruction, it's really others doing it and he's a victim. That's what you just said.


He knows. A shtick is a shtick. You don't just abandon it when it gets incredibly old and stale. Republicans can never be the target of derision. If you can't manage to deflect it solely to the Democrats, you just state that they're all bad and move on.
 
TheAlgebraist [recently expired TotalFark]
Marcos P: ....there are still bowling alleys?


You can read about them in the gutter press.
 
Geotpf
ChrisDe: I don't know if the pandemic has anything to do with the slow death of bowling alleys. We have one left here, used to be five.


Well, the fact that government has ordered it closed for 200 days might have something to do with it.

I don't think bowling, in general, was in a terminal decline prior to the pandemic.
 
dothemath
Working Class Everyman Donald Trump should be landing any moment in the Middle Class-Mobile to rectify this situation.
If theres one thing he loves more than anything its a goblet of drinking lager and a match of rolling ball.
 
grimlock1972
yeah not being able to operate right now is especially crippling to a bowling alley given this as there prime earning season as it is Bowling league season.

Not being able to run during the summer months was not likely a major disruption for them as Summer is the slow season for them with everyone normally doing outdoor things.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
Need a picture of senators as a racked set of bowling pins, with Idunno, economy, COVID, House of Representatives, rolling towards them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
Marcos P: DarkSoulNoHope: Marcos P: ....there are still bowling alleys?

Pinball machines still exist too and they're making new ones!

[Fark user image image 850x724]

Yo Jersey Jack is around the corner from me im in the same industrial park.


Makes me angry they moved, I was only 20 minutes from their factory in Lakewood, now I have to go all the way to Illinois if I want to see their factory again (I was at one holiday dinner, both Pinball & Gameroom shows. (they stopped them after two, said it was because Jack's wife was sick one year, but they never did them again; probably because they had a hard time allowing their competitors' pinball machines to be displayed on the factory floor of their own company and there wasn't much to see, especially when they had Dialed In in the factory and could have revealed it to their fans there but chose not to show it off until Pinball Expo in Chicago!) I'm also the one who annoys Jack at panels when I ask his designers why they have a huge 27" LCD 1080p screen, but don't have any video modes for it!
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
 Here comes congress to throw them a lifeline.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
Geotpf: ChrisDe: I don't know if the pandemic has anything to do with the slow death of bowling alleys. We have one left here, used to be five.

Well, the fact that government has ordered it closed for 200 days might have something to do with it.

I don't think bowling, in general, was in a terminal decline prior to the pandemic.


To clarify, those other four closed long before the pandemic, in the past ten years or so.
 
lifeslammer
Close every other lane. Limit single lanes to 3 or less people

Seriously, its not like a bowling lane is cramped for space
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
Harry Freakstorm: One day, you're a king  pin and then next, you find yourself in the gutter.


Harry Freakstorm: Maybe if your employees had called a strike, it would have spared you.


Every damn thread there's got to be that one turkey. Do us a favor and split, would you?
 
I'm no expert but...
Harry Freakstorm: Maybe if your employees had called a strike, it would have spared you.


The union vote was a 7 - 10 split
 
