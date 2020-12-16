 Skip to content
(Google)   Blob Opera. There goes the rest of your day   (artsandculture.google.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Blobby Music Video
Youtube h37KQu64RY4
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can I get the Blobs to work on keeping Gmail up consistently? Because that'd be nice.
 
docsigma
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So this is why all Google services went down the other night
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
animationusa.comView Full Size


Poor Blobs.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/h37KQu64​RY4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


static3.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I Like Big Guts And I Cannot Lie"
Youtube bLuYfPANTt0
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ha. Just noticed the eyes track your mouse movements
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ha. Just noticed the eyes track your mouse movements


Appropriate, because so does Google.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow that absolutely sent my system interrupts thru the roof.  Absolutely right about not getting anything done when that happens!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I await the Blob Opera version of "Never Gonna Give You Up."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://flashgames247.com/play/flash-​f​un-games/singing-horses.html

I've used this game with classes of kids since working in Los Angeles.
A little under twenty years.

I remember when the best Flash examples for short subjects were posted at Wired.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [YouTube video: Mr. Blobby Music Video]


LOL is that Jeremy Clarkson driving Mr Blobby?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can do the same thing with my penis
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Dead for Tax Reasons: [YouTube video: Mr. Blobby Music Video]

LOL is that Jeremy Clarkson driving Mr Blobby?


Fark user imageView Full Size


yep
 
