vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll just leave this here.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... some of the poorer countries are doing a hell of a lot better than the US and UK right now.

This isn't like the ebola thing.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I mean... some of the poorer countries are doing a hell of a lot better than the US and UK right now.

This isn't like the ebola thing.


Then it'd make sense to cut the rich one loose and save the poor ones since they were the ones who put science over profits.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Higher income countries like the U.S. and the U.K. are putting themselves at the front of the line

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Remember the golden rule.

He who has the gold makes the rules.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Which surprised absolutely no one.
 
BigMax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The disease doesn't make a distinction between rich and poor. If there are a reservoir of cases in poorer nations, and if the disease mutates, or if immunity from vaccination reduces over time, the entire program of vaccination will be undermined. This entire disease started with very few cases, probably, but not 100% certainly, in China. A few cases in any country can start the whole damn thing over again.
 
petec
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
First World Country, it right there in the name.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still waiting for:

1.  UPS trucks hijacked.  Vaccine (now at room temperature) held for ransom.
2.  UPS trucks wrecked, since they are delivering a hoax.
3.  Politicians selling vaccine as political fundraising receipts.
4.  Enemies list doesn't get vaccine with no real explanation.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1. The laws here in the US protect drug company profits under the veil of funding research. So yeah, I want dibs. I have to pay tons more for drugs the rest of the world gets generic prices on. This is the flip side benefit.
2. States are scrambling to get freezers for the vaccine. And you expect poor countries to have the infrastructure to handle it?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Feel free to donate your dose if it will make you feel better.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh,nooooos, countries actually looking after their own citizens first? I thought Trumpist populism was dead and we were returning to a global way of thinking, in which the poorest person in the slums of Lagos or Mumbai was as much deserving of help from US tax money as the poorest person in East LA. Silly me.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Still waiting for:

1.  UPS trucks hijacked.  Vaccine (now at room temperature) held for ransom.
2.  UPS trucks wrecked, since they are delivering a hoax.
3.  Politicians selling vaccine as political fundraising receipts.
4.  Enemies list doesn't get vaccine with no real explanation.


We solved that last point in this country by voting that orange piece of shiat out of the Whitehouse. He absolutely would have found a way to keep the vaccine away from Cali and New York.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does anyone buy new stuff to donate to the Salvation Army?  Hell no.  They get the tan vest with the two inch hole in the side and "who farted?" written on the back and / or the broken purple recliner that reeks of ass.

Rich countries pay lip service to egalitarian concepts like equity.  But when the rubber meets the road we have the research facilities, we have the manufacturing capacity, we have legal domain over the companies that own the vaccines, and we have the money.  So we get the vaccines first.  Poor countries get the Goodwill hand-me-downs when we're done with them.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How dare they. Just because they paid and developed the vaccine they think should be first.
On the other hand it must be safe or they would be testing it on the poors.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nadie_AZ: puffy999: I mean... some of the poorer countries are doing a hell of a lot better than the US and UK right now.

This isn't like the ebola thing.

Then it'd make sense to cut the rich one loose and save the poor ones since they were the ones who put science over profits.


Poor countries put science over profits? That sure sounds like a "baseless claim" as you guys love to say. In light of your claim, isn't it interesting that it was the rich countries that developed the therapeutics, vaccines, ventilators, etc needed to fight this thing across the world.

Remind me again what contributions Somalia and Guatemala made to the fight against COVID (or really any significant scientific contribution made by a third world country.)
 
