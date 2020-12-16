 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   Prisoner escapes from transport SUV when driver stops at McDonald's drive-thru. With video of him lovin' it on foot   (wgntv.com) divider line
4
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2020 at 8:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why did they blur the face of the idiot cop?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it!
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zez: Why did they blur the face of the idiot cop?


Not a cop, independent contractor who they pay to move prisoners around the country.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Do you want to change your bullsh#t story, sir?"
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.