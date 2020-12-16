 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   "Yes, what can I get you?"..."I'd like a rat please."....."Er, we don't sell rats."...."But you've got one in the window"   (news.com.au) divider line
13
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

494 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2020 at 7:35 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rats are smarter than the average human!
Stay tuned for Hard Copy...
~
Disingenuous article, Subby.
Restaurant has been abandoned since 2017...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Domesticated rats make a great pet
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not only a rat, but a window-licking rat.
Ew.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's cute! Remy and I hope they don't harm the rat.

Also, if I understood correctly, the shop is no longer in business. Why are people so hysterical? Why is the media so eager to encourage people to be hysterical? Stop being hysterical, people.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thought it was gonna be another Chipotle story.
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
it's not an Indian restaurant... it's a vacant shop
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, we know it wasn't Gimlet's  - there would be a sign saying "Ketchup is extra"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jso2897: Not only a rat, but a window-licking rat.
Ew.


Aphex Twin "Windowlicker" Official Music Video
Youtube Q8rUGBBERL0
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey, on the plus side you know that they don't have a mouse problem.

Its either one or the other, they don't cohabitate.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Best burger I've had in years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x250]


Is Siberian hamster named Basil.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.