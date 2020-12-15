 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   A goat, a sheep, and three lambs walk into a Turkish bar   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
and the bartender says "get those underage sheep out of here, we're a respectable establishment."
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I spent summers at a family farm that had about five goats. If you've ever been attacked by a goat or mucked out their stalls, you know they are the dutiful servants of Satan.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were delicious.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sm.ign.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: I spent summers at a family farm that had about five goats. If you've ever been attacked by a goat or mucked out their stalls, you know they are the dutiful servants of Satan.


Sexy sheeps
Youtube WsnmY8iWMVs
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube c7kUiyFpnVs
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bartender takes one look at them and says, "what is this!?  some kind of joke?"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: August11: I spent summers at a family farm that had about five goats. If you've ever been attacked by a goat or mucked out their stalls, you know they are the dutiful servants of Satan.

[YouTube video: Sexy sheeps]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrorizing? You'd think the Turks would be a little tougher. Hell, in Scotland they call that flirting.
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the collective noun for that is a "shawarma"
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was surprised to see it was the sheep that was attacking everyone. The goat (who I was sure would be the primary aggressor because goat) was basically not even being a menacing sidekick. The lambs stood away at a safe distance from all humans.

It was like we were viewing one drunk misbehaving sheep and 4 mostly polite bystanders. I am sure hero sheep was being extra brave because of audience or back up though.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: I spent summers at a family farm that had about five goats. If you've ever been attacked by a goat or mucked out their stalls, you know they are the dutiful servants of Satan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Do you wish to live deliciously?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baaaaaaad boys, baaaaaaad boys, what'cha gonna do?
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Baaaaaaad boys, baaaaaaad boys, what'cha gonna do?


A++  Would read again.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Random side note: What was the goat doing hanging out with the sheep family on the streets? Can they interbreed?

/holy shiat, looked it up and answered my own question Sheep-goat hybrid. Called Geep or Shoat
Fark user imageView Full Size
Freaky
 
frieque
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These sex parties in defiance of health orders need to be stopped!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's Amore!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
𝄫 We three lambs of Orient are
looooking for a man named Zafar ♫
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: thealgorerhythm: August11: I spent summers at a family farm that had about five goats. If you've ever been attacked by a goat or mucked out their stalls, you know they are the dutiful servants of Satan.

[YouTube video: Sexy sheeps]

[media.tenor.com image 220x145] [View Full Size image _x_]


If it's any consolation, your video didn't cut off the credits.
32 seconds later isn't bad.

it wasn't an hour or more
 
northguineahills
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm going to have admit I like the sndtrk and video fx of Benny Hil there (minus the scantily clothed women)
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
