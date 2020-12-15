 Skip to content
(Twitter) Weeners Thatsapenis.gif
32
    More: Weeners  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First name Richard?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It heard once it's fully erected, there'll be two ballrooms on the ground floor.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So fireworks from the tip?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like it's about 30 or 40 stories tall, so I guess nobody would ever mistake that for a Trump property.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Icelandic flaccid version of that.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
.gif?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
CLARKSON!!!!!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: Looks like it's about 30 or 40 stories tall, so I guess nobody would ever mistake that for a Trump property.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surely since it cost a bunch of money, its probably public record who built it?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: So fireworks from the tip?


A projectile elevator.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmm.  It might just be one of Elton John's old boots.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how they got the veins just right.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, there is no way that isn't intentional.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixation on oversized genitalia is pathetic.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: IgG4: So fireworks from the tip?

A projectile elevator.


Leave the gene wilder as willy wonka fan fiction out of this.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just leave it to some asshole to erect a tower like that. I heard they pushed hard on the city council. The public should not be harried like that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: It heard once it's fully erected, there'll be two ballrooms on the ground floor.


Too classy for Vegas, but then again...

Big Balls
Youtube xPlqLHcphyw
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Surely since it cost a bunch of money, its probably pubic record who built it?


FTFY
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some crazy truss and glass work. I wonder how many structural engineers on the project are having to take deep, calming breaths and telling themselves killing the architect just isn't worth it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Paige, no!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The proposed staff uniforms:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ride up and down on the elevator a few times, and an extra floor will appear
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: First name Richard?


Last name: Richard
First name: Harold
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: It heard once it's fully erected, there'll be two ballrooms on the ground floor.


That's a nutty idea.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

crinz83: ride up and down on the elevator a few times, and an extra floor will appear


Conversely, do they have to evacuate some floors on cold mornings?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It needs a roof garden with a water feature
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's *my* penis.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Austin Powers - Rocket Scene
Youtube Ju1UwmgkKgI
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How is that in any way "banana-shaped"?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

