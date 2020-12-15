 Skip to content
(Vox)   Want true herd immunity? Then convince 85% of the population to take the Covid-19 vaccine   (vox.com) divider line
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What if you just prefer if the anti-vaxxers and Trumpers attrition off due to stupidity?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How can Microsoft make so many microchips so fast?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

sassyfrancis: What if you just prefer if the anti-vaxxers and Trumpers attrition off due to stupidity?


That seems like a good idea, except for the part where they take random passersby with them.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
85% of people would need the vaccine or to get/recover from it.

Vaccines for non-morons... The rest will sort itself out
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can still transmit the virus after getting the vaccine.

The latest possible side effect discovered is Bell's Palsey, which is ok I guess if you're wearing a mask.

The CEO of Pfizer hasn't even taken it.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
85% is the same percentage of people who wear masks and get COVID.  Coincidence?!?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Take the vaccine or your health insurance drops you.

Problem solved.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: How can Microsoft make so many microchips so fast?


They've subcontracted production to Apple and their supply chain. The M1 runs circles around Microsoft/Qualcomm's co-developed ARM offerings anyway.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's no evidence the vaccine even produces herd immunity, and the manufacturer states that asymptomatic infection is a known issue with the vaccine.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Convince?  How about jail?  Is 'get the farking vaccine or go to jail' persuasive?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Full FDA approval will be necessary first. Once that happens employers can choose to require it.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: blastoh: How can Microsoft make so many microchips so fast?

They've subcontracted production to Apple and their supply chain. The M1 runs circles around Microsoft/Qualcomm's co-developed ARM offerings anyway.


Its all right there in the EULA. Study it out sheeple!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

King Something: sassyfrancis: What if you just prefer if the anti-vaxxers and Trumpers attrition off due to stupidity?

That seems like a good idea, except for the part where they take random passersby with them.


Freedom isn't free.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why don't we start with producing enough vaccine for 85% of the population to get it.

I think you'll get close once people see other people getting the vaccine and being fine.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: There's no evidence the vaccine even produces herd immunity, and the manufacturer states that asymptomatic infection is a known issue with the vaccine.


And that could prove to be the case - and if all the vaccine does is keep you from getting sick, then we will need very high compliance numbers - even if it is 90% effective.
We're going to need to keep the masks and social distancing.
 
bisi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: There's no evidence the vaccine even produces herd immunity, and the manufacturer states that asymptomatic infection is a known issue with the vaccine.


Here's what I don't get.

To my understanding, the mechanics behind immunization (either by vaccine or through infection) are such that your immune system recognizes and fights the antigen.
Wouldn't that automatically result in a drastically reduced reproduction rate of the virus in your body and thus a much lower chance of spreading it?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sassyfrancis: What if you just prefer if the anti-vaxxers and Trumpers attrition off due to stupidity?


JESUS CHRIST, THIS ^^^

Let's start a "Vaccinate the Smart" program, and let the Trumpanzees shove lightbulbs up their asses and follow the Alex Jones, ooga booga, the government's out to get me but I'm too smart program.

Thin their goddamn numbers out by a LOT, and this country gets better immediately.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bisi: hardinparamedic: There's no evidence the vaccine even produces herd immunity, and the manufacturer states that asymptomatic infection is a known issue with the vaccine.

Here's what I don't get.

To my understanding, the mechanics behind immunization (either by vaccine or through infection) are such that your immune system recognizes and fights the antigen.
Wouldn't that automatically result in a drastically reduced reproduction rate of the virus in your body and thus a much lower chance of spreading it?


A lot of the time, with most dieases - yes.
But not all.
Example - Hepatitis C - you can be completely symptom free and not even know you have it for years - even decades - and still be able to give it to other people.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bisi: Here's what I don't get.

To my understanding, the mechanics behind immunization (either by vaccine or through infection) are such that your immune system recognizes and fights the antigen.
Wouldn't that automatically result in a drastically reduced reproduction rate of the virus in your body and thus a much lower chance of spreading it?


The Moderna/pfizer vaccines for COVID-19 do not prevent illness - that is infection and shed -  by SARS-COV-2 in pre-marketing studies and Phase II/III evaluations.

What they do is prime and attune the immune response so that A) The illness is milder and less severe, and B) the illness doesn't cause an immune cascade leading to ARDS and viral sepsis.

If you read the marketing reports for the vaccines, they do not tout a seronegative rate of infection, they tout a reduction of hospital admission need by 95% across the board and a reduction in symptomatic infection. They reduce death not by immunity but by priming the immune system to properly and mediatedly respond.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bisi: Here's what I don't get.
To my understanding, the mechanics behind immunization (either by vaccine or through infection) are such that your immune system recognizes and fights the antigen.Wouldn't that automatically result in a drastically reduced reproduction rate of the virus in your body and thus a much lower chance of spreading it?


Ya theoretically it should. This is maybe a poor analogy but an unvaccinated very sick individual who has no autonomsly developed any immune response is like an out of control wildfire that's going to catch most everything around it on fire.  A vaccinated or recovered person is more like the few smoldering embers which nay still be detectable but much less likely to spread. It's a war inside and no one is ever 100% immune
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My neighbor says she's not getting it. And when I argue with her about this, she says I should "respect her beliefs."

BULLshiat
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: You can still transmit the virus after getting the vaccine.

The latest possible side effect discovered is Bell's Palsey, which is ok I guess if you're wearing a mask.

The CEO of Pfizer hasn't even taken it.


Incidence in trial participants was lower than the general population, and you shouldn't ever talk.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also RE: either vaccine, I'm being told by people who have taken it the side effects are similar to the anthrax vaccine - namely get ready for a fun time in bed with tylenol and gatorade.
 
behanger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For herd immunity, 50% of the people must be immune. Here is where the 70% rule of thumb comes from: if you immunize 70% of the people with a vaccine that is 70% effective, 50% of the people will be protected.

Given the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are much more effective than 70%, vaccinating 55% is likely enough to reach 50% immunity.

This only works when the vaccines are distributed evenly throughout the population, though.

The disease is never spread equally, as is spreads in clusters, leaving other clusters untouched. Those other clusters can then be a newly infected cluster, and the disease stays among us. So herd-immunity is a vaccine related concept, not a characteristic of a pandemic.

Alas, vaccinophobes live in clusters too. So the vaccine will not be spread evenly.  This is why we need a better than 55% vaccination rate. This will be hard, since roughly a third of the population will refuse and are very loud about that.
 
Cheron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From my FaceBook Feed;

You don't need the vaccine if you take care of yourself by eating right, exercising and meditating.

If you are spiritual you won't get sick

I don't plan on leaving the house

/all real things posted in a town forum.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sassyfrancis: What if you just prefer if the anti-vaxxers and Trumpers attrition off due to stupidity?


You meant to say attrite, not attrition, right?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cheron: If you are spiritual you won't get sick


Calvinists are a cancer upon the Earth.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bisi: hardinparamedic: There's no evidence the vaccine even produces herd immunity, and the manufacturer states that asymptomatic infection is a known issue with the vaccine.

Here's what I don't get.

To my understanding, the mechanics behind immunization (either by vaccine or through infection) are such that your immune system recognizes and fights the antigen.
Wouldn't that automatically result in a drastically reduced reproduction rate of the virus in your body and thus a much lower chance of spreading it?


Hush. You're harshing his wharrrrr-garble
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Cheron: If you are spiritual you won't get sick

Calvinists are a cancer upon the Earth.


That sounds more new age than calvinist
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

anuran: bisi: hardinparamedic: There's no evidence the vaccine even produces herd immunity, and the manufacturer states that asymptomatic infection is a known issue with the vaccine.

Here's what I don't get.

To my understanding, the mechanics behind immunization (either by vaccine or through infection) are such that your immune system recognizes and fights the antigen.
Wouldn't that automatically result in a drastically reduced reproduction rate of the virus in your body and thus a much lower chance of spreading it?

Hush. You're harshing his wharrrrr-garble


I'm a girl, and it's literally been talked about at large in the scientific community that the first generation vaccines do not impart immunity. But I guess continue to go down the herd immunity route. Maybe when the second or third generation vaccines come out that will be a thing.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tl;dr - It's a mistake to think that we're going to go back to Business ala 2018 anytime soon with the COVID vaccine.
 
