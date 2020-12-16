 Skip to content
 
(Yorkshire Evening Post)   If the rona won't stop your idiot relatives from trying to visit, maybe the prospect of awakening the guest bedroom's dormant bedbugs will   (yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Just for the mobile users.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: [Fark user image image 850x637]

/Just for the mobile users.


Gee, thanks for sharing.
(It does unfold on mobile as well)

I love how the "pest control" warn of possible bedbugs in the near future. A completely unbiased opinion.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not really how this works, but then again the article is misleading and fear mongering. Bedbugs don't just show up, someone has to introduce them into a new environment.

You would know if you had them.
 
TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: That's not really how this works, but then again the article is misleading and fear mongering. Bedbugs don't just show up, someone has to introduce them into a new environment.

You would know if you had them.


memegenerator.netView Full Size


The dormancy thing is real, but only in completely unoccupied homes or, more rarely, apartments.  If anyone sleeps or rests there, the bugs won't be sleeping.  Even the most oblivious person will know something is wrong within 2 months or so, even if they still haven't spotted the bugs, specifically.

Visually impaired and the extremely sedentary elderly may be the only exception, and only then when they don't have allergic reactions to the bites (which is common enough overall).
 
PenguinCam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: That's not really how this works, but then again the article is misleading and fear mongering. Bedbugs don't just show up, someone has to introduce them into a new environment.

You would know if you had them.


This.

If there were bedbugs in a spare room, they would migrate to the bedroom in use, as well as the sofa, etc. Left untreated, a few bedbugs turn into an infestation.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't think a support group would be out of the question.

/ I'm born_yesterday and I survived bedbugs
//It took a solid 6 months after for me not to jump at every skin itch
 
