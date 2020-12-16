 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   This Denny's hostess is subby's new hero   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I get so tired of going into a store with signs clearly saying masks are required, only to see other customers wandering around with no mask.

If a store manger were to enforce the rule and tell these clowns they must put on a mask or leave, that store would get my business forever.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why establishments can have a "no shirt, no shoes, no service" policy regardless of your religion's stance on wearing shirts and shoes.

My religion has a prohibition on wearing pants.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is it with this anti-mask shiat? I don't know if this is as prevalent now but I remember anti-helmet protests back in the day with bikers but those were just assholes who wanted to rebel against something, anything.

But religious beliefs? Our freedoms? What does the government have to gain by making you wear a mask? These are probably the same people who think they're constantly under surveillance and their faces are being recorded and stored. That makes a lot of sense.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting to despise a significant number of fellow Americans. I know in my heart that love is the way. But those customers need to be dragged out into the parking lot and beaten with sticks until they weep.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: What is it with this anti-mask shiat? I don't know if this is as prevalent now but I remember anti-helmet protests back in the day with bikers but those were just assholes who wanted to rebel against something, anything.

But religious beliefs? Our freedoms? What does the government have to gain by making you wear a mask? These are probably the same people who think they're constantly under surveillance and their faces are being recorded and stored. That makes a lot of sense.


If they think they're constantly being recorded, a mask would throw off the facial recognition software
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Mugato: What is it with this anti-mask shiat? I don't know if this is as prevalent now but I remember anti-helmet protests back in the day with bikers but those were just assholes who wanted to rebel against something, anything.

But religious beliefs? Our freedoms? What does the government have to gain by making you wear a mask? These are probably the same people who think they're constantly under surveillance and their faces are being recorded and stored. That makes a lot of sense.

If they think they're constantly being recorded, a mask would throw off the facial recognition software


Well yeah you'd think they would consider that a good thing.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My religion says if the plague hits a town, don't enter it. If your are IN that town, don't leave it.
It also says that wash your hands before you eat.
Among other healthy habits.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Don't believe everything the media tells ya!"

I believe I'd like to punch that guy in the cock.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: "Don't believe everything the media tells ya!"

I believe I'd like to punch that guy in the cock.


What are the chances he's a frequent Fox/OAN viewer?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Striking a blow for freedom at the local Dennys? jfc. This is infuriating. Australia is back to normal and we'll still be dealing with this shiat Christmas 2021.

That last "Go fark yourself" is worth $100 to me when I find her GoFundMe.

/the hero the city needs
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

libranoelrose: "Don't believe everything the media tells ya!"

I believe I'd like to punch that guy in the cock.



But why?

You know why!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
