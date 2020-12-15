 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   So they're dredging the Gowanus Canal and the stuff they're pulling out would put Cthulhu off his lunch   (gothamist.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cleveland might have set a river on fire, but it takes a REAL city to give a canal gonorrhea.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How many blocks of cement with foot bones in them did they find?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Hello from the Bell House in the irradiated dolphin district of the Go-Anus canal." -- Greg Proops
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The dredgers will remove 10 feet of sediment from the bottom of the canal, which is polluted with industrial chemicals, liquid tar, and heavy metals like mercury and lead."

Ship To: Mar-a-Lago, FL   FOB
 
ch3no2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who would have guessed that something called Gowanus Canal would be filled with shiat?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The canal's sediment - its notorious 'black mayonnaise' - is a lethal mix of oil, coal, pesticides, rotting debris, raw sewage, chemicals, and heavy metals, which includes arsenic, benzene, chromium, mercury, and lead.

I've had that before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In the meantime, the EPA has banned fishing and canoeing near the active cleanup areas.

Woah, woah, woah, I read half a page about basically an open sewer only to have the bombshell dropped that people FISH in it? And canoe?

Surely they don't eat the fish.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not that I don't believe them, but how is the bottom of the river coated in oil? Shouldn't that oil have floated to the top?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dyhchong: In the meantime, the EPA has banned fishing and canoeing near the active cleanup areas.

Woah, woah, woah, I read half a page about basically an open sewer only to have the bombshell dropped that people FISH in it? And canoe?

Surely they don't eat the fish.


Yes, I remember. I had the lasagna.

And don't call me Shirley.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dyhchong: In the meantime, the EPA has banned fishing and canoeing near the active cleanup areas.

Woah, woah, woah, I read half a page about basically an open sewer only to have the bombshell dropped that people FISH in it? And canoe?

Surely they don't eat the fish.


It's for the mothers-in-law
 
crinz83
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here, children ride bikes just a few feet away from the dredging buckets, which are filled with poisonous sludge.

glad to hear it. most kids these days just sit inside all day playing video games
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: dyhchong: In the meantime, the EPA has banned fishing and canoeing near the active cleanup areas.

Woah, woah, woah, I read half a page about basically an open sewer only to have the bombshell dropped that people FISH in it? And canoe?

Surely they don't eat the fish.

Yes, I remember. I had the lasagna.

And don't call me Shirley.


Were you swimming in raw sewage?
 
Cthulhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guys, don't touch my stuff!  Seriously, don't touch it.  It will liquify your brain.  SLOWLY.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Not that I don't believe them, but how is the bottom of the river coated in oil? Shouldn't that oil have floated to the top?


A film sticks to sediment that's in the water and sinks with it. Even if the vast majority is flushed out, decades of accumulation add up.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

crinz83: Here, children ride bikes just a few feet away from the dredging buckets, which are filled with poisonous sludge.

glad to hear it. most kids these days just sit inside all day playing video games


Probably adults that look like kids because they grew up riding bikes around poisonous sludge
 
