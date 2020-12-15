 Skip to content
 
(WGME Portland)   Man has too much special sauce   (wgme.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't choose the Sauce; the Sauce chooses you!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never a dull moment
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was at the McDonald's drive-thru the other day when a guy who pulled up after I did (it was one of those with 2 ordering kiosks) tried to cut in line ahead of me.  When I didn't let him he started honking, flashing his lights and swearing up a storm at me.  All with his kid in the car.  He even pulled up next to me when they told me to park and wait for fresh fries (my mom insists) to yell at me.  I ignored him completely, which I'm sure just infuriated him further.

nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DO YOU WANT TO SEE MY NEW CHAIN SAW AND COVID MASK?!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorry sir, Sweet as you may be, but this isn't Alice's restaurant.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nytmare: DO YOU WANT TO SEE MY NEW CHAIN SAW AND COVID MASK?!


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Makes me wish for a McRib.  Any Rib.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They weren't ready for a bit of the old Ultraviolence?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
that is a very specific law....
 
