(NBC News)   Another one rides the bus   (nbcnews.com) divider line
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Another One Rides the Bus
Youtube tZkouut-9RQ
 
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dumbasses. You are supposed let the kids have a house party when you are "out of town."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's what fast food does to kids. One minute it's all ok. The next minute, it's Lord of the Fries.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Several fights broke out after the group of kids were dropped off at a shopping center in Mount Healthy, Ohio, police said.

I guess you could say that... wasn't healthy.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Vengaboys - We like to Party! (The Vengabus)
Youtube 6Zbi0XmGtMw
 
mateomaui
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Health violations at Mount Healthy?

You can't make these up. Nor do you need to anymore.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Since I work with a lot of NGOs, charities, and in this case HIV-awareness foundations, someone recently pointed out to me something that I am trying to wrap my head around.

An older gay friend who had a lot of friends die in the 80s, and a total liberal, told me the other day how upset he was about the treatment of people gathering in private against lockdown restrictions. On the one hand, we have the Coronavirus and we shouldn't discount it. On the other hand, he said, it reminds him of the 80s when people fought to get acceptance for consenting adults to be together in private. He said a lot of the lockdown-syndrome people reminded him of the gay bashers and anti-LGBG activists who kept calling gays "disease riddled and abnormal."

Just some food for thought that there seems to be room for private consenting adults and businesses despite public lockdowns.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reading the article I involuntarily began picturing the busload of unruly kids as if drawn by Gary Larson.
 
