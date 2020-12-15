 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   The less witnesses the better   (azfamily.com)
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fewer.jpeg
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FEWER.

The less witnesses the FEWER.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/fewer ding-dongs
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not looking this gift horse in the mouth
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Fewer.jpeg


Monkeyfark Ridiculous: FEWER.

The less witnesses the FEWER.


The fewer fewers the fewer.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: FEWER.

The less witnesses the FEWER.


starecat.comView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news there are 36,000 Jehova's Witnesses in Arizona.

And 95% of them probably at the airports.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Gubbo: Fewer.jpeg

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: FEWER.

The less witnesses the FEWER.

The fewer fewers the fewer.


Such furor
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: In other news there are 36,000 Jehova's Witnesses in Arizona.

And 95% of them probably at the airports.


Thats Moonies
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image image 339x438]


Max Headroom is bald now, didn't think that would happen.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: In other news there are 36,000 Jehova's Witnesses in Arizona.

And 95% of them probably at the airports.


Airplane (reverend moon, Jews for Jesus, Jehovah Witness, Buddhism, Jerry's Kids, Scientology)
Youtube G80qimFAgQA
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The YouTube Channel Telltale is run by an excommunicated JW. He makes a lot of videos on that cult and others as well as general criticism of organized religion. JWs are downright evil. Here's the channel if interested: https://www.youtube.com/c​/TelltaleAthe​ist
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yup, but now we get their pamphlets in the mail.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did it take them 9 months to realize there's a pandemic?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Heamer: Gubbo: Fewer.jpeg

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: FEWER.

The less witnesses the FEWER.

The fewer fewers the fewer.

Such furor


Change those fews to pews and you've got a Star Wars action scene.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With whom will I reenact the scene from "A Christmas Carol" between Scrooge & the solicitors now?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now? NOW?? I don't open the door when my Uber Eats drops off lunch and knocks. Is that who else keeps knocking on my door?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image image 339x438]

Max Headroom is bald now, didn't think that would happen.


C-c-catch the weave!
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I LOVE religious and political solicitors.  I always start out by quizzing them on their beliefs.  There were the Evangelicals who showed up at my door:

"What religion are you?"
My response, "What are your sexual preferences?"
"Why do you ask that?"
Me: "Because it's none of your business.  Now are you going to answer what your sexual preferences are?"

The other day I got an unsolicited call from the Young Republicans.
"Yes, just how do you go home and look yourself in the mirror being an American traitor?"
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's the Covid silver lining.
 
wantingout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Omnivorous: I LOVE religious and political solicitors.  I always start out by quizzing them on their beliefs.  There were the Evangelicals who showed up at my door:

"What religion are you?"
My response, "What are your sexual preferences?"
"Why do you ask that?"
Me: "Because it's none of your business.  Now are you going to answer what your sexual preferences are?"

The other day I got an unsolicited call from the Young Republicans.
"Yes, just how do you go home and look yourself in the mirror being an American traitor?"

Anyone who identifies with either main US political party is an American traitor. Or just too stupid to know better.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Miami Blues (1990, George Armitage) Alec Baldwin kills a Hare Krishna
Youtube 7HqDd4_HZ1I
 
iremo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've always suspected they're deliberately trained in ways that will make them annoying, so people react negatively to them. "I followed the script and did everything I was supposed to, and everybody just seemed really annoyed with me- wow, non-Jehovah's Witnesses are jerks!"
 
ISO15693
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wantingout: Omnivorous: I LOVE religious and political solicitors.  I always start out by quizzing them on their beliefs.  There were the Evangelicals who showed up at my door:

"What religion are you?"
My response, "What are your sexual preferences?"
"Why do you ask that?"
Me: "Because it's none of your business.  Now are you going to answer what your sexual preferences are?"

The other day I got an unsolicited call from the Young Republicans.
"Yes, just how do you go home and look yourself in the mirror being an American traitor?"

Anyone who identifies with either main US political party is an American traitor. Or just too stupid to know better.


The now-endangered "both sides are bad!" meme! A rare late 2020 sighting!
 
wantingout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ISO15693: wantingout: Omnivorous: I LOVE religious and political solicitors.  I always start out by quizzing them on their beliefs.  There were the Evangelicals who showed up at my door:

"What religion are you?"
My response, "What are your sexual preferences?"
"Why do you ask that?"
Me: "Because it's none of your business.  Now are you going to answer what your sexual preferences are?"

The other day I got an unsolicited call from the Young Republicans.
"Yes, just how do you go home and look yourself in the mirror being an American traitor?"

Anyone who identifies with either main US political party is an American traitor. Or just too stupid to know better.

The now-endangered "both sides are bad!" meme! A rare late 2020 sighting!

LOL both side ARE bad tho. Lesser of two evils= still evil.
 
mononymous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: Why did it take them 9 months to realize there's a pandemic?


Witnesses have been having e-meetings since lockdowns started. I find it very admirable. It's too bad the evangelicals can seem to figure it out.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wantingout: Anyone who identifies with either main US political party is an American traitor.


A traitor to our Chinese masters.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are still Jehovah's Witnesses?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Grumpy cat good.gif
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't care for the solicitations, but I appreciate the courage and dedication it takes to approach a stranger and discuss religion, politics, etc.  As long as they respect my desire to engage with them or not, (which generally they do) then go ahead and spend your time that way doing what you believe in.  It doesn't do me any harm and certainly the exercise is good for them.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got a couple witnesses a few years back. It was a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 20s. They were both telling me I needed to be ready for the end of the world. The old woman listened intently as I asked her if it was vain to think she would see the end of the world, especially at her age, and the young woman was trying to get her attention so they could leave
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: There are still Jehovah's Witnesses?


They're the ones left over from the Rapture of 2014.

/and the rapture of 1998 before that
//and 1987 before that
 
unlimitedab
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: jmr61: In other news there are 36,000 Jehova's Witnesses in Arizona.

And 95% of them probably at the airports.

Thats Moonies


And Krishna
 
