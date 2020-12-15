 Skip to content
Major Google service outage. Gmail and Gsuite impacted. Again. No ETA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking clownfest at Google.  But hey, it's important to change the font and look of search results.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sigh.. what's it going to take for someone to unplug russia from the internet.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: sigh.. what's it going to take for someone to unplug russia from the internet.


just need to unplug Putin from his life.

Lotta shiate suddenly stops.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alphabet Schtup?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russkies
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG How is Sargent Yahoo doing?
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my business gsuite email is working fine but personal gmail is borked at the moment.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no trouble accessing my GMail.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But will our Google+ be ok?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gmail seems to be working for me.
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes, where will all my spam go now?!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep reading about this and have experienced zero interruption on my business or personal account.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ETA? When am I arriving and where am I going?

/This is fun
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: I have no trouble accessing my GMail.


I can access my account but I can't receive emails.  I tried sending myself an email from a burner non gmail account and it bounced back saying my email address didn't exist.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: sigh.. what's it going to take for someone to unplug russia from the internet.


Their last one was a home-grown f*ckup, not a foreign hack.

https://www.computing.co.uk/news/4024​9​65/google-internal-storage-quota-issue​-blame-outage-monday
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet of things is great.
Good thing I linked my smoke detectors to my email account so now when Google docs goes down the garage door stops, all my lights start flashing, and my freezer ejects its ice tray
 
Wheyfaring Stranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outage confirmed.  Been trying to send to a gmail account for the last 20 minutes, and everything has been kicked back.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least my AOL account is alright.  WHEW!
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.  My free internet email is down.

Anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the various COVID-19 lockdowns and work from home restrictions lots of companies have many of their key people out on use-it-or-lose-it vacation time until the first week of January so this the perfect time for any hacking shenanigans nation-state actors wish to perpetrate. It's also absolutely the worst time to let the Johnny Jr engineers roll out patches to critical infrastructure as there is no one available to back them up if they FAIL.
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Farking clownfest at Google.  But hey, it's important to change the font and look of search results.


and someone has to make sure the robots aren't racist.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: At least my AOL account is alright.  WHEW!


Dad?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why gmail is my back up email.  I don't trust them with important stuff.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably someone who tried their Google Play Music account and then spent the next couple hours learning how terrible google is at even copying other people's platforms with their youtube music franken-app that absolutely no one asked for.
 
RubberBandMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rubb­e­rba­n­dm­an[nospam-﹫-backwards]loa*com
Laughs
 
linuxpyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Luckily, I have my own mail server running out of my basement.

/It works well for the most part
//I still use Gmail for things
///My Gmail works
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*bleep bloop*
WHO JUST JOINED THE MIM CALL?
WHOEVER IS DRIVING PLEASE GO ON MUTE!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shiat, I'm still waiting for an invite to create a Gmail account. Anyone got one?
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, it begins...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Again
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This shiat isn't going to get any better until Biden orders an assassination of Putin and all his top cronies. Russia needs to pay, and pay so hard they're sent back to the 1700's.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All my services are working, thank goodness. I had just had a 30 minute window to make a particular call today - a Google Voice call that required me to use shared Google Drive files and Google Gmail.

Google.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
YouTube and gmail went out a couple of nights ago, but everything is fine here so far. I only use my Gmail for Google things and my TV accounts, so I rarely send anything.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Daddy, how did World War IV start?
Well, kiddo, there was this platform called Google run by an Alphabet..."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: "Daddy, how did World War IV start?
Well, kiddo, there was this platform called Google run by an Alphabet..."


.. and it turned out that they had the emails the whole time!
 
Tater1337
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
this explains some of the bounceback emails I was getting on outlook 360 while trying to test emails on android phones today
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It totally felt like a snow day yesterday when google went down....remote teaching blues.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hotmail still good. Well, whatever Microsoft calls it now.
 
pi8you
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I work tech support for a small ISP and am not getting a kick out of all the extra calls this is generating
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snaps: Insult Comic Bishounen: I have no trouble accessing my GMail.

I can access my account but I can't receive emails.  I tried sending myself an email from a burner non gmail account and it bounced back saying my email address didn't exist.


I can't confirm being able to receive mails, since I use mine as a dumping ground for if I have to sign up for something and don't want to be on even more spam mailing lists.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snaps: Insult Comic Bishounen: I have no trouble accessing my GMail.

I can access my account but I can't receive emails.  I tried sending myself an email from a burner non gmail account and it bounced back saying my email address didn't exist.


I emailed my Gmail account from my work account a minute ago and received it instantly.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaytkay: All my services are working, thank goodness. I had just had a 30 minute window to make a particular call today - a Google Voice call that required me to use shared Google Drive files and Google Gmail.

Google.


My Google Phone©™® won't load, the main screen just shows a tumbling tumbleweed logo... but kinda fat & rainbowy.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Major Google..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: khitsicker: sigh.. what's it going to take for someone to unplug russia from the internet.

just need to unplug Putin from his life.

Lotta shiate suddenly stops.


Murder or not base your business in a "free" service? Hmmmmm. Seems like I've said it hundreds of times.
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: khitsicker: sigh.. what's it going to take for someone to unplug russia from the internet.

just need to unplug Putin from his life.

Lotta shiate suddenly stops.


More like, invite Russia back into the world again.

One of the problems with trade sanctions up the ass is that as a result, Russia has a lot of young folks unemployed with nothing better to do than cruise the internet and figure out ways raise hell.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cormee: Snaps: Insult Comic Bishounen: I have no trouble accessing my GMail.

I can access my account but I can't receive emails.  I tried sending myself an email from a burner non gmail account and it bounced back saying my email address didn't exist.

I emailed my Gmail account from my work account a minute ago and received it instantly.


My personal gmail is back up.  Latest from the services dashboard;

12/15/20, 2:44 PM
Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.
 
