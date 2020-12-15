 Skip to content
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested, will be modelling latest jail fashions south of the border
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard
Words I'd only see in 2020
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard
Words I'd only see in 2020


Meanwhile, Chip and Pepper are sad that their tie-dye empire has diminished, but happy they haven't been accused of being "Nygardy".
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
he doesn't look Canadian.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't think I ever heard of him.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Related to Lester?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Venetian Snares - Winnipeg is Fucking Over
Youtube QiH_072r5tQ
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard
Words I'd only see in 2020


The guy has a mullet. I assume he created the Canadian tuxedo.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Friends with Randy Andy, what a shocker!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Related to Lester?


Peter Lester? i don't think so, they have dissimilar last names.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Golden Throats - Peter Wyngarde
Youtube vY26l5SAxJs
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this part of the Epstein case? It seems like he's cut from the same cloth.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's definitely guilty of having the weirdest mullet I've seen.
 
scalpod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
While it's particularly damning to have his sons also lay charges, why is this an extradition? I guess more details will come out after they're tried in court, but it seems weird. Nygard probably has more ability to get away with things in an American court, but the potential rewards in civil court for the case winners are much higher.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Is this part of the Epstein case? It seems like he's cut from the same cloth.

Same kinda guy , rich predatory believed he was untouchable, but no direct connection
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Related to Lester?


Sounds more like Moe Lester
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In retrospect, his fashion lines called "I'll Just Have a Seat Over Here" and "Too Old >:(" may have been a clue...
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

starsrift: While it's particularly damning to have his sons also lay charges, why is this an extradition? I guess more details will come out after they're tried in court, but it seems weird. Nygard probably has more ability to get away with things in an American court, but the potential rewards in civil court for the case winners are much higher.


He was in Canada, trying to avoid entering the United States and getting immediately arrested on outstanding warrants, and the SDNY got tired of his shiat and filed for extradition from Canada.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Prisone wear. Very nice
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ClavellBCMI: starsrift: While it's particularly damning to have his sons also lay charges, why is this an extradition? I guess more details will come out after they're tried in court, but it seems weird. Nygard probably has more ability to get away with things in an American court, but the potential rewards in civil court for the case winners are much higher.

He was in Canada, trying to avoid entering the United States and getting immediately arrested on outstanding warrants, and the SDNY got tired of his shiat and filed for extradition from Canada.


That doesn't explain why the suits are originating in the US? Looking at the charges, the crimes appear to have been committed in Canada, no? Ah well, details will come out later, one presumes.
 
