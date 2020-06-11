 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Man learns a paneful lesson while turning his life around but when one window closes, another opens   (wfla.com)
    Florida  
1013 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 8:20 PM



40 Comments
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Cold.

Much like the body of the perp.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denial is not a river in Egypt.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(this gif is either obscure or you can hear it... no inbetween!)
 
learn2shoot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home owner to be sued for having unsafe window in 3.. 2...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta love all the people in denial interviewed in the article. "Oh no, he's not a burglar nahhhhhh"
He was literally caught crawling thru the window into a house that's not his.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly makes you wonder what killed him. Clearly that window doesn't appear to weigh enough on its own to kill him. Did the homeowner add his weight to it and hasten the strangling?

He certainly looks like he has burglary in him despite what the friends say. Enquiring minds want to know. And hand a medal to the homeowner is it's warranted.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the woman in PA that was stealing from a clothing donation bin and slipped off her ladder and in the process both broke her arm and got it stuck in the bin.  So she dangled there on her broken arm, during Winter, all night and died from hypothermia.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Home owner to be sued for having unsafe window in 3.. 2...


He can claim it was self-defens(tration)
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya hate to see it
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Reminds me of the woman in PA that was stealing from a clothing donation bin and slipped off her ladder and in the process both broke her arm and got it stuck in the bin.  So she dangled there on her broken arm, during Winter, all night and died from hypothermia.


That story pops into my mind regularly, out of the blue. It's a farking torturous way to go, but at the same time she seemed like a real asshole, so...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a real pane in the neck.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a older window, because the ones they sell now can barely hurt a mouse.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice of him to hang out until the police showed up ..
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jmr61: Truly makes you wonder what killed him. Clearly that window doesn't appear to weigh enough on its own to kill him. Did the homeowner add his weight to it and hasten the strangling?

He certainly looks like he has burglary in him despite what the friends say. Enquiring minds want to know. And hand a medal to the homeowner is it's warranted.


I've been in old houses where the rope on the window's counter weight long since rotted away inside the wall. One of those windows would snap your neck without a problem.

Don't know if that's what happened here.
 
Birnone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In a case like this his fiancee could have a convincing argument if she pointed out what he did for a living. If he had a job or owned a business that was bringing in decent money then yeah, it would make me wonder if this burglary scenario made sense. Just talking about how nice he was means nothing. Maybe there is a nice guy with an addiction and he has no money for his drugs and so there's your burglary.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: [Fark user image image 414x420]

(this gif is either obscure or you can hear it... no inbetween!)


Nice. I love that game.

My home arcade machine has dual joysticks which makes playing this pretty authentic.
 
Iowa1984
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How does the headline not pertain to the movie Ghost????????? I mean, look at the guy!?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Must have been a older window, because the ones they sell now can barely hurt a mouse.


This. I work in contracting. Windows these days don't just close on their own, so either it was broken, or hasn't been replaced since..idk, the 50s?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Must prefer Macs.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Sounds like a real pane in the neck.


I hate you
 
millsapian87
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

peachpicker: NotThatGuyAgain: Reminds me of the woman in PA that was stealing from a clothing donation bin and slipped off her ladder and in the process both broke her arm and got it stuck in the bin.  So she dangled there on her broken arm, during Winter, all night and died from hypothermia.

That story pops into my mind regularly, out of the blue. It's a farking torturous way to go, but at the same time she seemed like a real asshole, so...


It also happened in Atlanta:

https://nypost.com/2020/06/11/atlanta​-​woman-dies-after-getting-trapped-in-cl​othing-donation-box/

In fact, if you google "woman dies clothing donation bin" you get quite a few hits on different incidents. Those things are death traps.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sneakytoes: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 420x235]


came to.the comments looking for this...
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: jmr61: Truly makes you wonder what killed him. Clearly that window doesn't appear to weigh enough on its own to kill him. Did the homeowner add his weight to it and hasten the strangling?

He certainly looks like he has burglary in him despite what the friends say. Enquiring minds want to know. And hand a medal to the homeowner is it's warranted.

I've been in old houses where the rope on the window's counter weight long since rotted away inside the wall. One of those windows would snap your neck without a problem.

Don't know if that's what happened here.


Nope.  That's a modern aluminum frame window.

If you watch the video, at about 50 seconds they show a shot of the window showing how high off the ground it is.  He was probably standing on something then when the window fell he kicked it away.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should've kept reading
https://globalnews.ca/news/4825560/cl​o​thing-donation-bin-death-canada/
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Screen was removed. And it's a double-wide window. Anyways seems like this is a good selling point.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems like a fitting end to Florida man. May as well retire the tag now.
I suppose after a while I'm going to miss the stories of his antics.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

millsapian87: peachpicker: NotThatGuyAgain: Reminds me of the woman in PA that was stealing from a clothing donation bin and slipped off her ladder and in the process both broke her arm and got it stuck in the bin.  So she dangled there on her broken arm, during Winter, all night and died from hypothermia.

That story pops into my mind regularly, out of the blue. It's a farking torturous way to go, but at the same time she seemed like a real asshole, so...

It also happened in Atlanta:

https://nypost.com/2020/06/11/atlanta-​woman-dies-after-getting-trapped-in-cl​othing-donation-box/

In fact, if you google "woman dies clothing donation bin" you get quite a few hits on different incidents. Those things are death traps.


It's almost like you're not supposed to go in them.
 
soupafi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Birnone: In a case like this his fiancee could have a convincing argument if she pointed out what he did for a living. If he had a job or owned a business that was bringing in decent money then yeah, it would make me wonder if this burglary scenario made sense. Just talking about how nice he was means nothing. Maybe there is a nice guy with an addiction and he has no money for his drugs and so there's your burglary.


I went to high school with a guy that was nice. I had classes with him, he was nice to me. He stopped being nice when he murdered his mom.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jmr61: Truly makes you wonder what killed him. Clearly that window doesn't appear to weigh enough on its own to kill him. Did the homeowner add his weight to it and hasten the strangling?

He certainly looks like he has burglary in him despite what the friends say. Enquiring minds want to know. And hand a medal to the homeowner is it's warranted.


They obviously think he was framed.
 
soupafi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Sounds like a real pane in the neck.


Take my funny. I'll save you a seat for the trip to hell.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Wow. Cold.

Much like the body of the perp.


Cold, like a government body called a State, selling records for profit, and enjoyment.

Yeah, commas, suck it! Suck the big and shiney shaft of State power because, YOU want to suck it. You can hide behind your facade but we see you! Wanting to suck it. Why else would you suck, I mean, click, on a Florida post. Give the balls a little tickle while you are down there. You know, to show your virtuous nature to all the people.

The most incredible danger the world has ever seen percolates in the toxic, insane and deadly wang of Murrica. If you value your life and the lives of your loved ones flee this state. Run before you can't run. N

No other states, protectorates, or territories want the taint of this swampy land infecting them. Sell for whatever you can get if you are here and flee while you have your life. Let me know if you want a few bucks for gas and I'll take what you have and continue to suffer down here for the vulnerable others. No one else need suffer any longer. Together we can end the suffering.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Wow. Cold.

Much like the body of the perp.


That post cuts like a knife. But it feels so right. So...
149363654.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: You gotta love all the people in denial interviewed in the article. "Oh no, he's not a burglar nahhhhhh"
He was literally caught crawling thru the window into a house that's not his.


DNRTFA. Am I detecting...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When God closes a window he opens a door. Our heating bill is outrageous. Stop it God!
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: You gotta love all the people in denial interviewed in the article. "Oh no, he's not a burglar nahhhhhh"
He was literally caught crawling thru the window into a house that's not his.


Seriously , they can't believe it's possible.

"He is not a burglar. He's not a thief. He's not a bad guy," Lane said. That's not what he is. If he had a roof over his head and you didn't, he would give you a roof over your head, bring you in his household. That's something that he did for a lot of people including myself."
His family and friends said they'll continue to push for answers.
"I just need something to be done the right way. I need a proper investigation," Duarte said. "I need the actual truth to come to light."

He must have been breaking in to give them money and feed them I guess.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: FarkinNortherner: Wow. Cold.

Much like the body of the perp.

Cold, like a government body called a State, selling records for profit, and enjoyment.

Yeah, commas, suck it! Suck the big and shiney shaft of State power because, YOU want to suck it. You can hide behind your facade but we see you! Wanting to suck it. Why else would you suck, I mean, click, on a Florida post. Give the balls a little tickle while you are down there. You know, to show your virtuous nature to all the people.

The most incredible danger the world has ever seen percolates in the toxic, insane and deadly wang of Murrica. If you value your life and the lives of your loved ones flee this state. Run before you can't run. N

No other states, protectorates, or territories want the taint of this swampy land infecting them. Sell for whatever you can get if you are here and flee while you have your life. Let me know if you want a few bucks for gas and I'll take what you have and continue to suffer down here for the vulnerable others. No one else need suffer any longer. Together we can end the suffering.


All 50 states sell their data.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Birnone: In a case like this his fiancee could have a convincing argument if she pointed out what he did for a living. If he had a job or owned a business that was bringing in decent money then yeah, it would make me wonder if this burglary scenario made sense. Just talking about how nice he was means nothing. Maybe there is a

nice guy with an addiction and he has no money for his drugs and so there's your burglary.

This!!!! 16 years ago that could've been me. And I'm actually (and was then too) polite, respectful and helpful.
 
